Nation
Deacon gets to experience zero-g
MILWAUKEE | Deacon Gary Nosacek doesn’t hesitate when he gets to take his ministry outside the walls of the church. His most recent adventure July 11 found him floating weightless at 35,000 feet -- wearing his clerical collar no less. It was hardly the edge of space, but for Deacon Nosacek, it was the next best thing. And he became the first ordained Catholic clergyman to experience zero gravity, or zero-g. The opportunity came with the Zero Gravity Corp., or Zero-G, the only U.S. company certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to take the general public into the sky to experience what astronauts experience in Earth orbit. “I wanted to do it since 2002,” said Deacon Nosacek, 66, who was ordained in 2014 and ministers at Three Holy Women Parish in Milwaukee. The zero-gravity flight originated at Las Vegas McCarran International Airport. Deacon Nosacek was among two teams of passengers who boarded a modified Boeing 727 for the hourlong journey. The aircraft flies between 24,000 and 35,000 feet, the same height as commercial jetliners. To create the weightlessness the plane flies in roller coast-like patterns called parabolas. The flight completed 15 parabolas Deacon Nosacek plans to mine his experience for homilies and presentations, hoping to inspire kids to think about science and help adults learn something too. “I want to help people realize the church is everywhere.”
Archdiocese is told of app data, raises collection concerns
NEWARK, N.J. | After being made aware of a “published media report with information inferring possible inappropriate software app use by certain clergy” within the Newark Archdiocese, a statement from the archdiocese said it is reviewing the matter. “Although the information shared with the archdiocese does not provide any evidence of misconduct by archdiocesan clergy or employees, we recognize that any app or technology has the potential for misuse or abuse, which would be of concern,” it said in a July 23 statement. “This matter is to be further reviewed.” “We understand the information is based on the collection of app use data on mobile devices in certain locations,” the archdiocese said. “Many consider this data collection to be controversial and morally suspect due to its potential to harm the reputations of innocent individuals who may not have engaged in misconduct of any kind.” “We are committed to protecting the faithful,” it added, “and when we learn of any immoral behavior or misconduct, we immediately take appropriate measures to address concerns and reinforce this commitment.” The published report was by The Pillar, an online outlet that covers the Catholic Church and provides news and analysis.
World
At trial, lawyers argue against Vatican jurisdiction
VATICAN CITY | On the first day of a Vatican trial involving alleged embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of office, lawyers for 10 defendants, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, questioned the Vatican’s jurisdiction in prosecuting their clients and insisted on needing more time to prepare their defense. After seven hours of listening to the defense lawyers and a lawyer for the Vatican Secretariat of State, Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, said the trial would resume Oct. 5, when it would address the objections raised by the defendants’ lawyers. Most of the charges stem from a Vatican investigation into how the Secretariat of State used $200 million to finance a property development project in London’s posh Chelsea district, a project that incurred millions of dollars in debt. Speaking to journalists after the hearing concluded, Cardinal Becciu, a central figure in the Vatican purchase of the building, said he was present for the hearing because he was “obedient to the pope, who sent me to trial.” “I am serene, I feel calm in my conscience, I have faith that the judges will know well the facts, and my great hope is that certainty they will recognize my innocence,” he said.
Call for negotiations in Venezuela draws rebuke
MEXICO CITY | Venezuela’s president has accused Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, of unduly meddling in national affairs after the cardinal sent a letter to private business leaders, calling for serious negotiations to resolve the ongoing crisis in the South American country. President Nicolás Maduro blasted the letter as a “compendium of hatred, of venom,” during a July 21 television address and questioned the motives of the cardinal, who previously served as the apostolic nuncio in Venezuela. “What does the Vatican’s foreign minister have to do with the assembly of a Venezuelan business group?” Maduro asked. “Explain for us, Pietro Parolin, what does it have to do with, what do you have to do with, as chancellor of the Vatican ... sending a letter full of poison, hatred, intrigue, cynicism and attacks?” Maduro said, addressing the cardinal with informal language. Maduro also mused if Parolin really wrote the letter, saying, “I don’t think so, Parolin has a lot of work in Rome. ... Why is he concerned with a meeting of Venezuelan businessmen?” But Maduro branded the missive, “Garbage.”
