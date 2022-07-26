Nation
Need for Hispanic priests spurs new Spanish-speaking Serra Club
HOUSTON | For every Catholic priest in the U.S., there are 1,230 Catholics in the general population. But that ratio is far greater in the Hispanic community, with 9,925 Hispanic Catholics per every Hispanic priest, according to a national report by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “There is a great need for more Hispanic priests,” said Candice Tyrrell, vice president of membership for the USA Council of Serra International. “We desperately need more priests, especially more Hispanic priests, to serve the growing Hispanic population.” After receiving permission from Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, Tyrrell began working with Father Miguel Solorzano, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Houston, and his parishioners to create the first Hispanic Serra Club within the archdiocese and the first in the United States. Father Solorzano said the newly created affiliation has met several times to organize the charter and elect officers. The Serra Club, named after the evangelizer St. Junipero Serra, is an international Catholic association of lay men and women of all ages and walks of life committed to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life. “ This will benefit everyone -- the whole community will gain more vocations. … We are making history as we embrace this amazing path for our Lord Jesus Christ,” said St. Charles Borromeo parishioner Mayra Meza Suarez, the first president of the Hispanic Serra Club.
Ruling on tuition aid puts Blaine Amendment ‘in dustbin of history’
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | The U.S. Supreme Court’s Carson v. Makin ruling could eventually expand educational options for Catholic families and close out a long-standing relic of 19th-century anti-Catholic bias in Missouri and other states, a former Missouri Catholic Conference official said. The 6-3 decision, handed down June 21, declared that a Maine tuition aid program that excluded religious schools was unconstitutional. “I would say that this decision puts Missouri’s Blaine Amendment in the dustbin of history,” said Mike Hoey, retired executive director and longtime legislative specialist with the state Catholic conference, the public policy arm of Missouri’s Catholic bishops. He said the amendments were part of an attempt in the 1870s by U.S. Rep. James Blaine from Maine to stop any kind of aid to religious schools. Hoey has extensively studied the history of anti-Catholic bias in the Missouri Constitution. “A number of states passed so-called Blaine Amendments in the 19th century and were motivated in large part by anti-Catholic bias, which was very prevalent in America at that time,” he said. People have defended these amendments to state constitutions “as if they were an extension of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.” But “that’s a clear misreading” of the amendment, he said, explaining that when it comes to religion, the First Amendment says two things: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” and “or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
World
Archbishop urges firmer church stance on war in Ukraine
OXFORD, England | The top representative of Europe’s Catholic bishops said the Vatican is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine because of the unlikelihood of a mediated settlement, and praised the resilience of Ukrainians in withstanding Russian aggression. “Certain cultural ambiences can make us less sensitive to how things are seen in Ukraine. I myself have received many negative responses to statements by the pope,” said Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania, president of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe. “But I think we’re seeing a change in the Vatican’s position and the words used to describe the situation. They are naming the aggressor and calling this a war. I think Ukrainians are thankful for that,” he told Catholic News Service July 21 following a five-day tour of Ukraine as a guest of Roman Catholic and Ukrainian Catholic church leaders. The archbishop said Vatican officials had hoped to offer mediation after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but they had now gained “a better idea of what’s going on and the difficulties people are facing. Although the possibility of mediating doesn’t have to be given up, priority clearly needs to go to supporting the victim,” Archbishop Grušas said, adding that he does not believe Putin wants to negotiate an end to the war.
Australians promote fertility pioneers as saints
SYDNEY | An Australian couple who pioneered one of the world’s most successful natural fertility methods are being celebrated as potential saints by those in the medical profession who worked with them as well as families who benefited from their innovative ovulation method, now taught in more than 40 countries around the world. Drs. John and Evelyn Billings are perhaps best known overseas for their work in pioneering the Billings Ovulation Method, which has helped countless women around the world determine the most fertile and infertile periods of their menstrual cycle by using mucus patterns from the cervix as the most reliable indicator of fertility. While John Billings died in 2007 and Evelyn Billings died in 2013, interest in their personal story is growing, with a dedicated website to promote their sainthood cause, based on their inspirational personal attributes and deep Catholic faith. Lynne Anderson, CEO of Billings LIFE Australia, said she is not surprised by calls for the two to be made saints. She described them as a remarkably selfless couple who were also very dedicated to the practice of their Catholic faith. “They were very devout, daily Mass attendees and, whenever they traveled overseas for conferences, they tended to stay in religious communities,” she said. “They were known for their unfailing generosity of spirit,” Anderson added. “They were also a great example of married life, devoted to honoring each other’s achievements and sharing the Billings Method with communities at conferences around the world, often traveling away for six-eight weeks at a time, two to three times each year.
Pope modifies Opus Dei’s relationship to Curia
VATICAN CITY | Saying he wanted to highlight the spiritual gifts of Opus Dei and its contributions to the Catholic Church’s evangelizing activities, Pope Francis said it will now work with and answer to the Dicastery for Clergy, rather than the Dicastery for Bishops. In the apostolic letter “Ad Charisma Tuendum” (“For the protection of the charism”), released by the Vatican July 22, Pope Francis also said the head of the personal prelature of Opus Dei “will not be made, nor will he be able to be made” a bishop. Msgr. Fernando Ocáriz, who was elected prelate of Opus Dei and approved by Pope Francis in 2017, said that while the first two prelates of Opus Dei were bishops, “the episcopal ordination of the prelate was not and is not necessary for the guidance of Opus Dei.” Pope Francis said his decision was meant “to strengthen the conviction that, for the protection of the particular gift of the Spirit, a form of government based more on charism than on hierarchical authority is needed.” “The pope’s desire to highlight the charismatic dimension of the Work (Opus Dei)” rather than its hierarchical structure, “now invites us to reinforce the family atmosphere of affection and trust: the prelate must be a guide but, above all, a father,” Msgr. Ocáriz said in a statement July 22.
