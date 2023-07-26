Nation
Tekakwitha Conference honors God’s gifts of water, wisdom and elders in faith
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Celebrating Native American Catholics’ cultures and traditions along with a special Mass with Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis were the focus July 22 of the 84th annual Tekakwitha Conference in the Twin Cities. Several hundred people traveled by bus from a hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota, where most of the North American conference was held July 19-23, to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul for a cultural day that included a morning water ceremony with prayers and hymns honoring God’s gift of the precious resource and its life-giving importance. James Vukelich Kaagegaabaw, an author, international speaker and digital content creator who lives in Apple Valley, Minnesota, spoke about insights to wisdom, healthful living and the sacred nature of relationships with people and nature he gained while learning and helping create a dictionary of the Ojibwe language. Dana Thompson, a descendant of the Wahpeton-Sisseton and Mdewakanton Dakota tribes, spoke in a nearby auditorium about her effort to re-establish Native foods to combat economic and health crises affecting Native communities. In his homily at Mass in the auditorium, which was celebrated in English with hymns sung in Ojibwe and English, Archbishop Hebda spoke of the importance of elders including grandparents, particularly in handing down their wisdom and faith, and he thanked those gathered for the way they enrich the church and teach about faith and life. The Tekakwitha Conference wrapped up July 22 back at the hotel in Bloomington with a powwow that included drumming, chanting and dancing.
Groups condemn Texas’ ‘inhumane’ treatment of migrants alleged in report
AUSTIN, Texas | Migrant advocates condemned a report alleging inhumane treatment of migrants seeking to cross the border into Texas, including an allegation that the state directed its personnel to withhold water from them despite extreme heat. The Houston Chronicle reported July 17 that it obtained a July 3 email showing a trooper-medic sharing concerns with a supervisor in the Texas Department of Public Safety over the treatment of migrants at the border in Eagle Pass, Texas. The email suggested that troopers involved in Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, have been given a directive not to give migrants water. “Due to the extreme heat, the order to not give people water needs to be immediately reversed as well,” the trooper wrote, adding: “I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane.” Abbott’s office, in a July 18 statement, pushed back against the allegations, and stated all personnel “assigned to Operation Lone Star are prepared to detect and respond to any individuals who may need water or medical attention.” Dylan Corbett, executive director of Hope Border Institute, said, “What we’re seeing is essentially a military occupation of the border by the governor,” describing in El Paso “an embarrassing spectacle of state police, guardsmen, concertina wire, additional fences and military humvees, all positioned against the most vulnerable.” CLINIC (the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc.) condemned the allegations in the report, saying, “Either we believe that all people bear untouchable dignity, or we don’t. Permitting this despicable behavior denies that truth and rejects the deepest principles of our Catholic faith and our nation’s values.”
Pro-life counselor asks high court to review buffer zone precedent
WASHINGTON | A Catholic sidewalk counselor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review one of its previous rulings and a New York county law prohibiting pro-life protesters from approaching people outside abortion clinics, the law firm representing her said July 21. Becket, a Washington-based religious liberty law firm, said it is representing Debra Vitagliano as she asks the high court to review its 2000 ruling in Hill v. Colorado, which involved a Colorado law enacted in 1993. That law regulated First Amendment activity within 100 feet of an entrance to any health care facility and prohibited approaching a person within eight feet without their consent to provide any protest materials or counseling. According to Becket, Vitagliano is a devout Catholic and occupational therapist for children with special needs, who feels called to share alternatives with women considering abortions. A Westchester County, New York law establishes a 100-foot zone around abortion clinics, which is inclusive of public sidewalks, and prohibits anyone from getting within eight feet of another person in that radius without explicit consent, similar to the law upheld in Hill.
World
Changes in Argentine church reflect vision of Pope Francis
BUENOS AIRES | Argentina’s Catholic Church is undergoing major changes, with a new archbishop for the Buenos Aires capital and three cardinals-designate. The changes have created a new landscape in Pope Francis’ homeland -- a landscape designed in Rome. Archbishop Jorge García Cuerva, 55, took the helm of Buenos Aires on July 15, while the Archbishop Ángel Rossi of Córdoba,, a 64-year-old Jesuit, will be created a cardinal at the upcoming consistory Sept. 30. A Capuchin priest, Father Luis Dri, was also named a cardinal. At 96, Cardinal-designate Dri, known as Argentina’s confessor, is the oldest of the 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis on July 9. The final cardinal-designate from Argentina, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernández of La Plata, a 61-year-old theologian, will not remain in the country. He will bid farewell to his archdiocese on Aug. 5 with a thanksgiving Mass before he travels to the Vatican as the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Archbishop García Cuerva and the three new cardinals are a reflection of Pope Francis’ vision for his country and the world as he embarks on the second decade of his papacy, according to experts. “The pope is promoting lasting church reform, making changes in the direction he wants the church to go,” Marcela Mazzini, a theologian at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, told OSV News. “He is setting a path with people aligned with his way of thinking and his idea of the church. A church of the poor, for the poor.”
Attacks on Odesa prove Russia is a ‘terrorist’ state
ROME | Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See said the onslaught of attacks on Odesa and several surrounding cities shows that Russia’s actions are no different than the actions of a terrorist organization. Speaking with OSV News at his office in Rome July 20, Ambassador Andrii Yurash said that Russia’s bombardment of grain storages in Ukraine is a desperate response to its failure to take over the country. “For terrorists, when there is no other possibility of escape, (they only) escalate their attacks,” he said. “I think now we are reaching the most dramatic point as Russia understands that it is really in the position of a terrorist and the whole world is completely losing any trust (in them),” he pointed. The attacks began July 17 after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed for grain exports to continue to be shipped out despite the war. Nevertheless, Yurash said that there is some hope on the horizon, especially with the Vatican’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Pope Francis’ special envoy, met July 18 with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss several issues including negotiating the repatriation of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia. “Generally speaking, I am very much enthusiastic and positive about this mission,” Yurash said. “It shows that the Holy See is trying to do something, to be involved in the process.”
Prosecutor accuses cardinal of orchestrating failed investment
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican’s chief prosecuting attorney began his closing arguments outlining final charges against 10 defendants, including a cardinal, stemming from an investigation launched in 2019 by internal reports of suspicious financial activity. Now, Alessandro Diddi, the prosecutor, was set to present his case over the course of at least six hearings starting July 18, marking the final stage of a two-year-long Vatican trial investigating the mismanagement of Vatican funds. Among the defendants are some former officials of the Vatican Secretariat of State, “who did not know how to interpret the spirit and ideals of the church,” which includes being bound by canon law to administer church assets with care, vigilance and due diligence, Diddi told the Vatican tribunal July 19, according to Vatican News. Diddi referred specifically to the defendant, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who held the No. 3 position in the Secretariat of State as the substitute secretary for general affairs from 2011 to 2018 -- the time period when the failed investment in a property in London was made. Diddi said Cardinal Becciu was the “mastermind” behind the investment and “passively” watched the “dissolution” of Vatican resources.
