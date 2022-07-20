Nation
USCCB issues annual audit on compliance with charter by dioceses, eparchies
WASHINGTON | The U.S. bishops’ annual report on compliance with the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People” shows that 2,930 victim survivors came forward with 3,103 allegations during the audit year of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The number of allegations is 1,149 less than that reported in 2020, according to the audit report released July 12 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection. “This decrease is due in large part to the resolution of allegations received as a result of lawsuits, compensation programs, and bankruptcies,” said a news release accompanying the report. “Of the allegations received, 2,284 (74%) were first brought to the attention of the diocesan/eparchial representative by an attorney.” The majority of allegations received were “historical in nature,” meaning the alleged victim is now an adult and the abuse happened in years or decades past. During this audit year, there 30 were new allegations. The report is based on the audit findings of StoneBridge Business Partners, a specialty consulting firm based in Rochester, New York. Also included in the report are results of a survey on allegations conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown. The charter was adopted in 2002 by the U.S. bishops following widespread reports of clergy abuse and has been revised several times since to adapt to changing situations surrounding the question of clergy sexual abuse of minors. It was revised in 2005, 2011 and 2018.
Administration urged to expand immigration status for Venezuelans
WASHINGTON | Immigration supporters expressed a mix of gratitude and disappointment with a Biden administration decision on Temporary Protected Status with regard to Venezuelans. On July 11, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the agency was extending the length of a humanitarian immigration program for another 18 months for Venezuelans currently eligible for TPS benefits but did not extend the benefit to those who arrived in the U.S. after March 8, 2021. The move left many organizations puzzled. “Venezuela is a country in turmoil -- in the midst of an unprecedented social and economic collapse that has led to hyperinflation, starvation and the second largest migration crisis in the world,” said the Catholic Legal Immigration Network in a July 11 news release. “TPS was established to protect those who are unable to return to their home country, and the ongoing crisis in Venezuela makes it clear that humanitarian protection for Venezuelans remains imperative,” it said. Anna Gallagher, CLINIC’s executive director, said the decision leaves approximately 250,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. without relief. DHS said approximately 343,000 individuals “are estimated to be eligible for TPS under the existing designation of Venezuela,” and said it would continue to work with “international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure.”
World
Myanmar archbishop urges respect for human dignity after military attacks
MANDALAY, Myanmar | Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay has called for human dignity and property to be respected following attacks on civilians in several villages by Myanmar’s military junta. “I am deeply disheartened to learn about the suffering of thousands of people, especially from villages, including Catholics whose homes were burned, properties looted and who have become homeless, displaced and in dire need of food and shelter,” Archbishop Tin Win said in a video message released July 17, ucanews.com reported. “Their villages are becoming a land of ashes lacking homes, trees and birds. I am also deeply sorrowful over thousands of our brothers and sisters who can’t live in their own homes and instead live in makeshift camps who are facing acute hunger,” he said. “Food, clothing, shelter and healthcare are basic rights of all human beings so they need to be prioritized,” he added. The 60-year-old archbishop appealed to concerned parties “not to burn and destroy civilian homes and respect their properties.”
Warda: Ukraine war, inflation nags at recovery in northern Iraq
WASHINGTON | If you were wondering, the war in Ukraine is having an adverse effect on the Chaldean Catholic community in northern Iraq, which itself went through spasms of violence eight years ago when an Islamic State terror campaign threatened to empty the region of its Christians. Inflation is taking its toll, too. “The prices of everything,” including food and gasoline, are “getting high,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda of Irbil, Iraq. “Everything is higher by 25%.” Archbishop Warda, in a July 18 phone interview with Catholic News Service from Brooklyn, New York, voiced his compassion for the Ukraine war’s victims, as Iraq’s Chaldean population had similarly suffered in 2014. “Whenever there is a war, we are really hurt by all of the people who have been hurt because of the war, directly or indirectly,” he said. “It’s really a tragedy. You see all of these images coming about the destruction, about the violence. Even here, people don’t go to the site of (a bombing) hit,” the archbishop said. “It brings back to us, the Christians in Iraq, all of the memories of the past wars as well.” Archbishop Warda added, “Every war has its consequences, either directly or indirectly. One is the inflation which affects all of the people.” Nor has northern Iraq been spared the effects of COVID-19. The archbishop told CNS it “had been quiet” for the first few months of the pandemic, but when the coronavirus hit the region in August 2020, it came “really hard,” he said.
Policy: Vatican investments must follow Catholic social teaching
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican released a new policy consolidating the investment portfolios of all offices and keeping all current and future investments in line with the social doctrine of the Catholic Church. The new rules will ensure that investments will contribute “to a more just and sustainable world” and protect “the real value of the Holy See’s net worth and generate a sufficient return to sustainably contribute to the financing of its activities,” said a statement published July 19 by the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy. The policy mandates “specific exclusions of financial investments that contradict” the Catholic Church’s basic principles, including the sanctity of human life, human dignity and the common good, the statement said. The new policy will go into effect on an experimental basis for five years, beginning Sept. 1. Curia offices must entrust their financial investments to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See, which administers Vatican properties and investments, said the new policy, which was approved by Pope Francis and signed by Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy. The administration, known by its Italian initials APSA, will in turn establish a single fund for the Holy See “into which investments in the various financial instruments will flow and will have an account for each institution, as well as processing reporting and paying returns.”
