Nation
Court dismisses lawsuit over priest’s homily
WASHINGTON | A Michigan appeals court has dismissed a lawsuit against a priest in the Detroit Archdiocese who emphasized suicide in the 2018 funeral homily for an 18-year-old who took his own life. The suit, against the priest, the parish and the archdiocese, was filed by Linda Hullibarger, mother of Maison Hullibarger, for intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and other claims against Father Don LaCuesta, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance, Michigan. The court, in its 3-0 decision July 8, said it agreed with the previous decision handed down by a lower court and emphasized the suit was not one for the court to take up because the priest’s comments were protected by the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment regarding religion. Specifically, the judges said the priest’s conduct was protected by “ecclesiastical abstention doctrine” or a long-held constitutional principle that prohibits a court from resolving an inherently religious dispute. In the lawsuit, Hullibarger claimed the priest described her son’s suicide as a “secular crime” and a “sin against God with dire eternal consequences.” According to court documents, the news of her son’s cause of death had initially not been made public and many learned about it at the funeral. In the opinion, signed by the three judges, they said they could not “pass judgment” on the contents of the priest’s sermon and therefore “all of the plaintiff’s claims necessarily fail.”
Maryland parish rooting for Olympic swimmers
WASHINGTON | It may seem like a coincidence that two U.S. Olympic teammates bound for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo attended the same Catholic elementary school and high school. But for soon-to-be three-time Olympian Katie Ledecky, 24, and Phoebe Bacon, 18, swimming in her first Olympics, their similarities represent many shared, God-given talents that drive them to persevere and excel. Ledecky’s and Bacon’s paths have intertwined for several years while they attended Little Flower School, swam for the high school team at the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and have been parishioners at Church of the Little Flower, all in Bethesda, Maryland. Ledecky graduated from Stone Ridge in 2015 and Bacon graduated in 2020. Currently, the two are in Honolulu with the U.S. Olympic Swim Team preparing for the swimming events taking place July 24 through Aug. 1. The opening ceremony is July 23 and the Games end Aug. 8. “We’ve had the honor and joy of watching Katie and Phoebe evolve as athletes for a very long time,” said Catherine Ronan Karrels, head of Stone Ridge School. “When they compete in Tokyo, the world will witness their incredible strength as the athletes they are today, but we’ve had the unique opportunity to watch step by step, year over year, what it takes to become an Olympian.” Karrels said she admires the remarkable fortitude and commitment both athletes have put into their swimming from a very young age.
Bishops urge House to restore Hyde
WASHINGTON | The House Committee on Appropriations is poised to mark up “the most extreme pro-abortion appropriations bill we have seen” because it excludes the 46-year-old Hyde Amendment and other long-standing bipartisan provisions that prevent tax money from being spent on abortion, two U.S. bishops’ committee chairmen said July 13. If the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies appropriations bill is marked up as, it is “effectively mandating health care professionals to participate in abortion, and forcing American citizens to pay for abortion with their tax dollars,” said Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas. The cardinal is chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty and Archbishop Naumann is chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “By eliminating the Hyde Amendment, and other Hyde-like policies, the financial fruits of Americans’ labor would advance the destruction of the smallest, most vulnerable humans,” they said. The prelates implored Congress to retain Hyde as well as the Weldon Amendment, which allows health care providers as well as insurance plans to refuse to provide abortions, pay for them or refer women to abortion clinics. They urged Catholics and “all people of goodwill” to go to www.NoTaxpayerAbortion.com to sign a petition before July 16.
Vatican
Pope, cardinal offer condolences after fire in Iraqi hospital
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis offered his prayers and condolences after a fire at in a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq left at least 64 people dead. “His Holiness Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by the tragic fire at the COVID isolation ward of the al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah,” said a telegram sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, to Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the Vatican nuncio to Iraq. “Deeply saddened, he prays especially for those who have died and for the comfort of their families and friends who mourn their loss. Upon the patients, staff and caregivers, he invokes God’s blessings of consolation, strength and peace,” said the message, which the Vatican released July 13. Iraqi Cardinal Louis Sako, the Chaldean Catholic patriarch, also expressed his “deep sadness and sorrow” regarding the tragic fire. In a July 13 statement from the patriarchate in Baghdad, Cardinal Sako said that “the church, as it offers condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the victims, expresses its closeness to them, and its prayers so that God may bestow his mercy on the victims.”
