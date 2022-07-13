Nation
Hundreds comfort one another, grieve together at Mass after shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. | Hundreds of people gathered the evening of July 5 at Immaculate Conception Church in Highland Park to offer one another comfort and grieve together in the wake of the mass shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens more at the community’s Independence Day parade. Immaculate Conception-St. James Parish, which counts two of its members among the dead, is headquartered at the church less than a half-mile from the shooting site. Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, who celebrated the Mass, said the Gospel reading from Matthew about Jesus healing the woman with the hemorrhage and raising a little girl from the dead highlights the healing power of grace. It was the same Gospel reading that was proclaimed in churches on the morning of July 4, when the shooting shattered the peace of the suburban community. “It is striking how the healings come in such simple, uncomplicated ways,” Cardinal Cupich said. “The touch of Jesus’ cloak and a comforting word to the woman; the taking of the little girl’s hand and lifting her up from her sick bed. These scenes remind us that God’s grace most often comes in simple and very natural human actions.”
Cross Catholic is helping feed Ukrainians
WASHINGTON | “We call ourselves the first suppliers of first responders,” said Jim Cavnar, president of Cross Catholic Outreach. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the international Catholic charity has assisted the world’s most vulnerable people with $3.3 billion in total aid in more than 85 countries since its founding in 2001 by Cavnar and a small group of his colleagues. Its disaster relief responses have included building safe homes following devastating earthquakes in Haiti in 2010 and 2021, hurricane relief in places such as Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic, and emergency food and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the charity has been helping Ukrainian refugees, namely across the border in Poland, and those internally displaced in Ukraine. Most recently, Cross Catholic Outreach provided a cash grant, which funded 816,480 meals destined for these Ukrainians. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, since the war began Feb. 24, more than 5.2 million refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, as of July 4; nearly 1.2 million are in Poland. The agency estimates that 7.7 million people are internally displaced as a result of the conflict, which is equivalent to 17.5% of the entire population.
Police in Northern Ireland investigate burning of Pope Francis image
DUBLIN The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it is investigating a possible crime after an image of Pope Francis was burned in a bonfire. Other fires -- lit by Protestants to commemorate a battle 332 years ago which ended the Catholic monarchy in England -- also contained signs reading “kill all Taigs,” a derogatory term for Catholics. Posters and images of prominent politicians from a Catholic background also were set ablaze during the so-called “eleventh night” bonfires on the eve of the July 12 commemoration of the Battle of the Boyne. In a statement July 13, the police service said it is “gathering evidence” about the incidents. An image of Pope Francis was erected on a pyre in north Belfast along with election posters belonging to the Irish nationalist party Sinn Féin and the Palestinian flag. At other sites, election posters belonging to the Social Democratic and Labor Party and Alliance Party, both supporters of Irish unification, and People Before Profit, an electoral alliance, also appeared on bonfires, as did signs bearing the message “KAT” -- kill all Taigs.
South Sudan bishop urges steps to achieve long-term reconciliation
NAIROBI, Kenya | As South Sudan marked its 11th anniversary of independence, a Catholic bishop lamented that Africa’s newest nation continued to face numerous challenges that threaten peace and unity and block opportunities for long-term reconciliation. “We continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic, internal conflicts and various forms of violence that limit our meetings and celebrations,” Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio, South Sudan, said in a message to mark the anniversary July 9. “It is also different because we must strive to recognize more consciously that all people are created equal and are endowed by God with the inalienable rights of life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. Since voters opted for independence from Sudan in 2011, the east African nation has experienced repeated conflicts among competing armed militias, political instability, dire food shortages, and soil degradation caused by deforestation and water contamination that has led to rising incidences of malaria, typhoid and water-linked diarrheal diseases. Numerous attempts to end the conflicts and respond to the needs of struggling families have failed. As Catholics, Bishop Kussala said, “We must pray and work for a nation in which peace and justice reign for all. We are called to help shape our nation to help preserve these rights.”
Pope confirms plans to meet Russian patriarch
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis said he plans to meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in September at an interreligious meeting in Kazakhstan. The pope confirmed the meeting in an interview that aired in the United States July 11 on Univision, the Spanish-language network. “We are going to meet in Kazakhstan in September because there is a religious meeting” there that both have promised to attend, he said. Although the Vatican has not officially announced the visit, Kazakh authorities said the pope confirmed his participation at the Congress of World and Traditional Religions during a Zoom meeting in April with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The interreligious meeting will take place in the capital city, Nur-Sultan, Sept. 14-15. Despite their opposing views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the pope told Univision that he has “a good relationship” with the Russian patriarch.
Archbishop condemns Abe assassination, deplores violence
TOKYO | The president of the Japanese bishops’ conference strongly condemned the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and deplored violence as a means of solving differences of political opinion. “Violence kills democracy. Violence kills freedom. Violence kills justice,” Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo said in an interview July 9 with Radio Veritas Asia, ucanews.com reported. “The differences of political opinion have to be solved through dialogue and voting in freedom. Only dialogue provides a real solution to establishing justice and peace,” he said. “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the attack on the former prime minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. I feel not only sadness but also indignation as this is a violent challenge to what we believe in this country,” said Archbishop Kikuchi, who also is secretary-general of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. The archbishop’s comments came after Japan’s longest-serving prime minister was shot July 8 by an ex-Marine with a handmade gun during a campaign rally for local candidates in parliamentary elections in the western city of Nara.
