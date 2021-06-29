Nation
Speakers urge pro-lifers to show compassion
HERNDON, Va. | Olivia Gans Turner has been a prominent pro-life speaker for years, but it didn’t always come easy. “I hated public speaking, and almost failed my public speaking class” in college, she said. But speaking out about pro-life issues is now a passion for Turner, a parishioner of St. Timothy Church in Chantilly, Virginia, who was one of dozens of speakers at the 50th annual National Right to Life convention in Herndon June 25-26. “I knew I could do this. It was coming from my heart,” said Turner, who realized “I must talk to people if the opportunity comes along, to the best of my ability.” That’s something she now does often as the director of American Victims of Abortion, a program of the National Right to Life Committee, based in Alexandria, Virginia. She’s also president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, which was the first state right-to-life organization in the nation when it was founded in 1967. At the convention, Turner and dozens of other national experts on abortion, euthanasia and other pro-life issues gathered to support and encourage pro-lifers at the grassroots level; discuss emerging legal and social trends; and, perhaps most important, offer advice for those who have a heart for pro-life advocacy but want to gain confidence in speaking up. At the opening prayer breakfast June 25, Arlington Bishop Michael F. Burbidge welcomed attendees and blessed their efforts. He prayed for the gift of perseverance, encouraging them to approach their work with “a spirit of unity, peacefulness and joy -- that’s what the truth brings.”
Call for prayers for healing for Floyd family
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Following Derek Chauvin’s June 25 sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis prayed it would “bring a measure of peace and healing” to Floyd’s family, his friends “and our community.” At the same time, he said in statement, he also prayed this will prompt everyone “to go deeper in our conversations about race, justice, violence and peace. Please join me in praying that the Lord will guide us in those conversations, no matter how difficult and uncomfortable they may be, while bringing consolation to the Floyd family, healing to our community and protection to all who work for peace,” Archbishop Hebda said. A former Minneapolis police officer, Chauvin was given 22 and a half years in prison for killing Floyd. His death while in police custody one year ago rocked the Twin Cities and the nation with protests, riots and a searing national debate over racism and justice that continues to this day. Chauvin, 45, who is white, was convicted April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd, an African American, after Floyd was accused by a store clerk of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Church holds vigil for slain officer targeted by gunman
ARVADA, Colo. | Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, shot dead June 21 by a gunman who law enforcement officials said targeted him, was recalled during a Catholic church service as a man who brought a “smile with him everywhere” he went. Arvada Deputy Police Chief Ed Brady referred to his smile during a prayer vigil June 24 at the Shrine of St. Anne Catholic Church, which is in Olde Town Arvada not too far from the library where Beesley was fatally shot. Also remembered at the service was Johnny Hurley, who was killed during the shooting. News reports described him as a “good Samaritan” who ran out of the nearby Army Navy Surplus store when he heard gunfire nearby. He pulled out a concealed weapon and shot at the gunman five or six times, but was himself killed. “We’d like to welcome you this evening as we remember Officer Beesley and John Hurley, who laid down their lives to provide for the safety of our community,” said Father Sean McGrath, pastor of the Shrine of St. Anne Parish told the congregation. A photo of Beesley was on one side of the pulpit and one of Hurley was on the other side. The Jefferson County, Colorado, coroner identified the suspected gunman as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, who was shot by police. Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said Troyke had “expressed hatred of police officers” and had “targeted” and “ambushed” Beesley because he was a police officer.
World
On First Nations Sunday, cardinal speaks of healing
STE.-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec | At the annual First Nations Sunday Mass, Cardinal Gérald Lacroix acknowledged that the revelations and realizations surrounding unmarked graves at former residential schools run by Catholic communities “have brought to light a very dark page in the history of our country. Decisions and behaviors, both by the government and the churches,” have contributed to the suffering “of our “brothers and sisters. God did not fail. We have failed,” he said in his homily June 27 at the Shrine of Ste.-Anne-de-Beaupré. However, he added, choosing paths of life “is within our reach. We cannot change this sad chapter in our history,” he continued about the suffering of Canada’s native peoples. “We cannot afford to forget it. But we must work for reconciliation and healing to heal the wounds of this past that never ceases to haunt us.” The traditional First Nations Sunday celebration, which could not be held last year due to the pandemic, was held without the usual pomp and circumstance. This year’s Mass was limited to 250 people because of the ongoing COVID-19 measures. There were no dancers and no traditional costumes often worn by many of the faithful on that day. The Indigenous presence in the basilica was discreet, contributing to the introspective atmosphere of the celebration. “In recent weeks, we have heard many reports that have reopened the wounds of a painful past,” said Cardinal Lacroix. “We are not here this morning to debate these realities. Other places, other times are more appropriate for an open and frank dialogue.”
Pope congratulates retired pontiff on anniversary of priestly ordination
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis congratulated retired Pope Benedict XVI on the 70th anniversary of his priestly ordination. After praying the Angelus prayer with pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square June 29, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, the pope led the faithful in applauding his predecessor on what he said was “an anniversary that touches all of our hearts. Our affection, our gratitude and our closeness go to you, Benedict, dear father and brother,” he said. Born in 1927 in the Bavarian town of Marktl am Inn, Joseph Ratzinger was ordained to the priesthood June 29, 1951, for the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising. Before his election as pope in 2005, succeeding St. John Paul II, he served for 24 years as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. After retiring from the papacy in 2013, the retired pontiff chose to live in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery at the Vatican, along with Archbishop Georg Ganswein, his personal secretary, and a group of consecrated women.
Pope: Only God can quench thirst for peace
VATICAN CITY | The thirst for peace in the Middle East can only be satiated by God and his Word, which heals all forms of division, Pope Francis said. In a June 27 letter addressed to the Catholic patriarchs of the Middle East, the pope said the fibers that weave the region into a rich tapestry of peaceful coexistence can come undone “if violence, envy and division tears even one of those threads. Do not seek to quench your thirst at the poisoned springs of hatred, but let the field of your hearts be watered by the dew of the Spirit, as the great saints of your respective traditions did: Coptic, Maronite, Melkite, Syriac, Armenian, Chaldean, Latin,” he said. The letter was sent to commemorate the first “Day of Peace in the Middle East,” in which churches across the region celebrated the Divine Liturgy to pray for peace. The patriarchs also consecrated the Middle East to the Holy Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.