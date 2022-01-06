Nation
Administration unveils changes in ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
WASHINGTON | Biden administration officials announced Jan. 3 additional legal help for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. who are being forced to stay in Mexico under a Trump-era policy that has been difficult to revoke. Even as the administration seeks in its own way to make improvements to the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” policy, government officials have asked the Supreme Court to step in and end it. The policy, also known as MPP, keeps asylum-seekers waiting across the southern border until their cases can be heard by U.S. immigration courts. Immigrant supporters have long complained about the danger and conditions migrants face while they wait in dangerous border towns. But U.S. government officials said they now have a system in place to transport migrants safely to shelters and to provide them access to legal representation, two of the main complaints about the policy. In 2018, with cooperation from Mexico, the Trump administration implemented the policy, seeking to deter asylum-seekers from entering the United States. President Joe Biden paused MPP as soon as he took office in 2020, and then formally ended it. But his administration was forced to implement it again in early December 2020 after a court said officials had not ended it properly.
Omicron: Some Catholic colleges, universities online a few weeks
WASHINGTON | In response to the current spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States due to the omicron variant, many colleges and universities have changed plans for the spring semester -- making much of January, or even just a few weeks of it, a back-to-virtual learning experience. Some Catholic colleges and universities are among those shifting plans for the academic year that begins after a winter break. In a Dec. 29, 2021, letter to Georgetown University’s campus community, the school’s president, John DeGioia, said the spring semester would begin Jan. 12 as planned but would be in a virtual format through Jan. 30, something that was not planned. “As we continue to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic, we will share any further updates to our plans as soon as they become available,” he wrote, adding that he appreciates the engagement of community members as they “continue to navigate this challenging moment, together, as a university.” DePaul University in Chicago made a similar announcement in early December, noting that the university’s first two weeks of winter classes from Jan. 3-15 would be held online with exceptions made on individual basis for some classes. The announcement from school officials said the university is “fully committed to in-person learning” and was taking this measure to “help us cautiously start winter quarter so we can sustain a robust college experience the remainder of the academic year.”
March date set for former Cardinal McCarrick’s hearing
WASHINGTON | Proceedings before a criminal trial involving former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick will continue March 3 in Massachusetts, where he faces three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. A second pretrial hearing took place Dec. 21 to continue on to the next phase in March. The hearing was preceded by one in October, following the former cardinal’s arraignment in early September in Dedham District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Though he was present during the arraignment, McCarrick was not present during the pretrial hearings. McCarrick was dismissed by the Vatican from the clerical state in 2019 following an investigation of accusations that he had abused multiple children early on in his career of more than 60 years as a cleric and had abused seminarians as a bishop in New Jersey. Though he wasn’t a priest in Massachusetts, state prosecutors have said the alleged abuses of the teenager first took place at a wedding reception in 1974 on the grounds of Wellesley College, just outside Boston, and continued over the years in different states.
World
Bishop urges calm as tensions rise over suspected al-Shabab attack
NAIROBI, Kenya | Bishop Wilybard Lagho of Malindi has appealed for calm in Lamu, as tensions gripped the coastal region following attacks on villages and kidnappings by suspected al-Shabab militants. On Jan. 3, the number of the dead reached seven after a 62-year-old man was killed in an attack, in which several houses were burned. The attacks -- linked to the Somalia-based al-Qaida affiliate -- started Jan. 2, with the kidnapping of one person, who was later shot dead in the village as another four were burned in their house. Two other people were kidnapped, and a village elder was found butchered. Those kidnapped are usually used to identify future villages for attacks, according to church sources. “I appeal for calm. I also convey my condolences to the families that have lost relatives,” said Bishop Lagho, whose diocese extends to Lamu Island, an Indian Ocean archipelago that lies about 60 miles from Kenya’s border with Somalia. The bishop told Catholic News Service that the attacks have occurred in areas occupied by migrants, the majority of them Christians from central Kenya who settled there in the 1970s. The people are often the soft targets of the insurgents in the conflict, often caused by identity and questions around land ownership, Bishop Lagho said.
Jesuit who stood up to Paraguayan dictator dies
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay | After a life in Paraguay working in the poorest neighborhoods and training several generations of young leaders, Jesuit Father Francisco de Paula Oliva died Jan. 3 in Asunción. He was 93. The Spanish-born Jesuit lived through the revolution in Nicaragua. He fought with words in the media against Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner and the Colorado Party. He was expelled to Argentina, was almost kidnapped and survived as a refugee in England and Ecuador until he returned to Paraguay. Father Oliva, known in the Guarani language as “Pa’i Oliva,” was an emblem of the daily struggle for social equality in Paraguay, one of the most unequal countries in the Americas, where 2.5% of the population owns more than 80% of the arable land. Esperanza Martínez, Paraguayan senator and former minister of health, described him as “our dear Pa’i Oliva, a tireless companion in all the struggles and all the claims for social injustices.” Paraguayan historian Margarita Durán-Estragó wrote on her social network profile: “We have a new Paraguayan saint. San Pa’i Oliva. ... He left without ceasing to amaze us. A great among the greats. Aguyje pa’i (Thanks, father)”.
Firm to publish report on handling of abuse in Munich Archdiocese
MUNICH | In mid-January, the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl is scheduled to publish a report into the handling of clerical sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising. The potentially explosive aspect is that three of the highest-ranking officials are still alive: Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger -- now retired Pope Benedict XVI -- and Cardinals Friedrich Wetter and Reinhard Marx, reported the German Catholic news agency KNA. The investigation followed two years of research and covers the period from 1945 to 2019, centering on who knew what about sexual abuse and when, and what action they took, if any, KNA reported. Much of the public interest is focused on the retired pope’s 1977-1981 tenure as archbishop of Munich. The case concerns the assignments of a priest accused of a particularly large number of offenses. In early summer 2021, Cardinal Marx -- the current archbishop of Munich -- tried to resign from office to take responsibility -- explicitly also for possible mistakes of his predecessors. Pope Francis rejected his request.
Catholics hold funeral after Myanmar massacre; attacks continue
YANGON, Myanmar | For Christians in Chin and Kayah states, there were no Christmas and New Year celebrations due to fighting. They have borne the brunt of a decades-old civil war and faced oppression and persecution at the hands of the military, reported ucanews.com. On Dec. 29, Catholics in Kayah’s Hpruso Township held a funeral for 35 civilians -- all Catholic -- killed by troops and their bodies set on fire Christmas Eve in Mo So village. Ucanews.com reported local sources said the funeral was led by catechists, because the military would not allow a local priest to officiate. The killings shocked the world and drew swift condemnation from Cardinal Charles Bo, who called it a “heartbreaking and horrific atrocity. The fact that the bodies of those killed, burned and mutilated were found on Christmas Day makes this appalling tragedy even more poignant and sickening. As much of the world celebrated the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, the people of Mo So village suffered the terrible shock and grief of an outrageous act of inhumanity,” he said. Cardinal Bo, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, urged the military “to stop bombing and shelling innocent people, to stop destroying homes and churches, schools and clinics” and to begin “a dialogue with the democracy movement and ethnic armed groups.”
