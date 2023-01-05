Nation
Pro-life leaders regroup after post-Dobbs ballot initiative losses
WASHINGTON | After voters in states across the U.S. either rejected moves to restrict abortion or voted to codify measures protecting the procedure, some pro-life leaders called for the movement to regroup following the losses at the ballot box.
Voters in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Vermont and Kansas all rejected adding new limitations on abortion or approved adding legal protections for it in 2022. These measures marked the first votes on the issue following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June that overturned its prior rulings guaranteeing abortion access as a constitutional right. The losses, some pro-life leaders told OSV News, should prompt an increased focus from the movement on persuasive campaigns surrounding these initiatives.
Cardinal praises Mary, Pope Benedict XVI for helping people see face of God
WASHINGTON | By their lives, Mary and the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI helped people to seek and to see the face of God, Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory said at a Dec. 31 Vigil Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, where prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the retired pontiff who died earlier that day at the age of 95. Cardinal Gregory was the main celebrant at the Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. In his homily, Cardinal Gregory noted that Catholics and people of faith around the world that day were sorrowful, but also remembering with gratitude “Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who fell asleep in Christ earlier this day.” The cardinal said, “Benedict XVI with an erudite yet humble mind invited all believers to seek the face of God — a fitting heritage today as we honor Mary whose generosity in responding to God’s plan gave God Himself a human face.”
Foretaste of heaven: SEEK23 conference to draw thousands
The annual SEEK conference, hosted by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, draws thousands of Catholics together to adore the Blessed Sacrament, listen to speakers and celebrate their faith. This year’s SEEK23 conference in St. Louis, Missouri held Jan. 2-6 aims to form all those interested in deepening their faith and spreading the Gospel, whether on college campuses or in their home parishes. Martha Griswold, 34, a FOCUS missionary at the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic parish in Windsor, Colorado, told OSV News the talks are about “re-presenting the Gospel to parishioners and then sending them out on mission.” She said the Eucharistic adoration night, with thousands of Catholics worshipping Jesus in the Eucharist was “one of the closest foretastes of heaven.” Javier Lugo, 26, a FOCUS missionary at the University of Miami, agreed, saying SEEK was “like a ‘retiro’ times a thousand,” where the experience of Eucharistic adoration made him feel truly “loved and wanted” by God.
Catholic school enrollment rise holds steady
Data from the National Catholic Educational Association shows Catholic school enrollment rose an historic 3.8% in the 2021-2022 school year, the first uptick in two decades. Quick returns to in-person learning, along with efforts to provide social support for families during the COVID-19 pandemic, spurred many parents to consider Catholic education for their children. Educators tell OSV News the numbers are holding steady, and they are committed to keeping the trend going.
Vatican
Holocaust remembrance more crucial than ever
International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed Jan. 27, has become more crucial than ever amid a rise in antisemitism and Russia’s war on Ukraine, say scholars of Jewish-Catholic relations. Antisemitic acts have spiked sharply over the past few years, despite dramatic improvements in Catholic-Jewish relations following the Second Vatican Council. Encouraged by popes and bishops, Catholics in particular have a unique responsibility and many pastoral tools at hand to not only overcome antisemitism, but to develop a deep appreciation of each other’s rich traditions of faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.