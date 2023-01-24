Nation
Catholic organizations applaud new sponsorship program for refugees

WASHINGTON |Catholic organizations applauded the announcement Jan. 19 of a new State Department program that allows groups of private individuals to directly support refugees resettling in the U.S.The Welcome Corps allows applications from private groups formed by five or more people to sponsor refugees for their first 90 days in the U.S. The groups would be responsible for raising at least $2,275 per refugee, greeting them at the airport, arranging housing, enrolling children in school and finding jobs for adults. The State Department’s goal is for 10,000 Americans to join in the program’s first year. Catholic groups working in resettlement, including the USCCB’s Migration and Refugee Services office, praised the new law and hoped parishes would embrace the opportunity to help refugees arrive in the U.S. and potentially help reunite families. Some groups however expressed concerns that three months of support was too low for new arrivals to the U.S.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.