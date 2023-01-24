Nation Catholic organizations applaud new sponsorship program for refugees
WASHINGTON |Catholic organizations applauded the announcement Jan. 19 of a new State Department program that allows groups of private individuals to directly support refugees resettling in the U.S.The Welcome Corps allows applications from private groups formed by five or more people to sponsor refugees for their first 90 days in the U.S. The groups would be responsible for raising at least $2,275 per refugee, greeting them at the airport, arranging housing, enrolling children in school and finding jobs for adults. The State Department’s goal is for 10,000 Americans to join in the program’s first year. Catholic groups working in resettlement, including the USCCB’s Migration and Refugee Services office, praised the new law and hoped parishes would embrace the opportunity to help refugees arrive in the U.S. and potentially help reunite families. Some groups however expressed concerns that three months of support was too low for new arrivals to the U.S.
California mystic’s canonization cause progresses to Rome
MONTEREY, Calif. | In November, the U.S. bishops affirmed the advancement of convert, mystic and writer Cora Evans’ cause for canonization, which the Diocese of Monterey, California, opened in 2010. The cause progressed in January, when the documentation collected during its “diocesan phase” was sent to the Vatican, where the cause’s next investigation phase is to begin this spring. The diocese held a closing session of the cause’s diocesan phase Jan. 22 following Mass at the San Carlos Cathedral celebrated by Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Monterey. During that session, the cause’s documentation was ceremoniously sealed with wax ahead of its transfer to the Vatican. The seal will be broken by Vatican officials when the cause’s Roman phase officially begins.
World
Pope, bishops call for peace as violent protests in Peru turn deadly
LIMA, Peru | Peru’s bishops pleaded for peace as violent protests against the country’s current president and legislature have claimed the lives of dozens of people. “We deplore the violence that has been unleashed because violence only begets more violence,” the Peruvian bishops’ conference said in a message published Jan. 20. “The death of more than 50 Peruvian brothers and sisters is a deep wound in the heart of our people, as well as the suffering of all the wounded, civilians and police.” According to The Associated Press, the protests and violent clashes between police and protestors have led to the indefinite closure of Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Incan citadel. The civil unrest blocked transportation to and from Machu Picchu, resulting in hundreds of visitors left stranded at the ancient site. In their message, the bishops of Peru said the violent protests are a source of “great pain” and said the senseless deaths “must not go unpunished.” “In Peru, we are all needed to build the homeland,” the message said. “Let’s stop hurting each other! No more confrontations! This situation demands dialogue, listening and resolve.” Citing “Fratelli Tutti,” Pope Francis’ encyclical on fraternity and social friendships, the bishops offered to mediate the conflict in order to “build bridges of encounter.”
Vatican funding for charitable works totals $10.7 million in 2022
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine | The Vatican Dicastery for the Service of Charity, led by Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, spent $2.2 million in 2022 for humanitarian help in Ukraine. “Another 2 million (euros) is waiting in reserves for that purpose, since the war is still going on, and people are a bit more tired with providing help in any long-term conflict,” said Cardinal Krajewski, the papal almoner. The Vatican funds have been used for food, arts and language classes for children affected by war, and diesel to run power generators. Another $8.5 million worth of help -- either in supplies or money -- was distributed by the Dicastery for the Service of Charity in 2022 for medical supplies, food, sanitation and lodging for people in need around the globe. With $2.2 million distributed in Ukraine, distributions total $10.7 million of charitable help in 2022.
South Sudan bishop: Continuing attacks in the country will not stop the papal visit
JUBA, South Sudan | As Pope Francis prepares to travel to South Sudan at the beginning of February, a Catholic bishop in the country has described the visit as “extremely crucial” for peace and stability in the region where deadly interethnic clashes continue to ignite. In what is called the Ecumenical Pilgrimage of Peace, Pope Francis will visit South Sudan’s capital, Juba, along with Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, from Feb. 3-5. The pontiff will first travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jan. 31-Feb. 3. The leaders had been expressing their desire to visit the world’s youngest nation where Christians are the majority. The country gained its independence in 2011, but barely two years into it, a political dispute triggered a deadly conflict. By the time it ended following a peace deal in 2018, an estimated 400,000 people had been killed. While large-scale fighting has ended, deadly interethnic clashes and militia attacks still continue. Bishop Stephen Nyodho Ador Majwok of Malakal, South Sudan, said the visit has a special significance for him and the faithful and expressed distress over the deplorable conditions of the displaced people in the areas hit by clashes. “This visit has a great meaning for us. (The) Malakal Diocese is most affected and needs the peace most. So, the visit has a particular meaning to me as the bishop,” the prelate told OSV News in a telephone interview Jan. 19.
Italian publisher releases book of essays by retired Pope Benedict
VATICAN CITY | While the Second Vatican Council gave the Catholic Church a “beautiful” document on the priesthood, “it did not face the fundamental question” of the difference between Catholic and Protestant understandings of ordained ministry, wrote Pope Benedict XVI in an essay published after his death. An explanation of the aspects of “sacrifice and expiation” in the celebration of the Eucharist and, therefore, in the role of the Catholic priest was the focus of two of the new essays included in “What is Christianity?” -- a book released only in Italian in late January by Mondadori. Pope Benedict dated the preface of the book May 1, 2022, and included an order that it not be published until after his death, which occurred Dec. 31. Only four of the 16 essays in the book are published for the first time. All of them were written between 2014 and March 2022. The essay on “The Catholic Priesthood” is a complete revision and expansion of a contribution retired Pope Benedict gave to Cardinal Robert Sarah for inclusion in the book “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” published in 2020.
