Nation
Catholic agencies in California organize relief for storm victims
OAKLAND, Calif. | Catholic organizations in California, strengthened by years of responding to disasters in the Golden State, responded quickly to bring aid to those affected by the ongoing brutal winter storms. Since late December, a series of atmospheric rivers have brought record-setting rainfall to the state, leading to flooding, mudslides and evacuations. Nineteen people have died, while a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept away in a flash flood earlier in the week. One state official estimated the storms could cause more than $1 billion in damages, and more than two-thirds of California counties are eligible for federal emergency assistance. Years of disasters in the region, especially wildfires, have given Catholic Charities and other nonprofits critical experience in emergencies. “During a disaster, the key is to have strong communication and collaboration with other nonprofits and state government to get help quickly to those who need it,” John Pavik, communications director for Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, told OSV News. “We’ve learned lessons with each previous disaster and are really seeing it come to the front now.”
New abortion pill rules challenge Catholics to reimagine outreach
WASHINGTON | Just six months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that abortion is not a constitutional right, America’s pro-life advocates and health care providers are preparing for another consequential shift following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s finalization of a rule change that significantly expands availability of the abortion pill mifepristone. While a prescription is still necessary, patients will be able to acquire Mifeprex -- and its approved generic -- at retail pharmacies. Both Walgreens and CVS said they plan to offer mifepristone in states where it is legal. The FDA’s rule changes are challenging pro-life advocates to rethink effective, lifesaving strategies -- from creating pro-life health clinics to digital ads. Molly Sheahan, associate director of Life & Family Advocacy at the California Catholic Conference, noted that with abortion pills and the internet, “The frontier on the issue of abortion isn’t necessarily the abortion clinic -- it’s the mobile phone.”
U.S. House passes two pro-life measures
WASHINGTON | The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 11 passed two pro-life measures, however neither has a clear path through the U.S. Senate to become law. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed first in a 220-210 vote. According to proponents, the bill would require any infant that survives an abortion procedure to receive appropriate medical care for their gestational age. A second measure, a resolution condemning violence against “pro-life facilities, groups and even churches” also passed in a 222-209 vote. This resolution condemned the violence that erupted following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned prior precedents that found a constitutional right to abortion. Neither measure is likely to be considered by the Senate, which remains under Democratic control.
World
Peru’s bishops urge peace amid violent protests
LIMA, Peru | Peru’s bishops have called on the country’s government to stop violence that claimed at least 18 lives in anti-government protests Jan. 9-10 and has left more than 40 people dead and hundreds injured since early December. After expressing their condolences to the families of those killed and promising pastoral accompaniment to the wounded, the bishops in a message issued Jan. 9 wrote that the deaths were a consequence of the “distortion of the right to protest,” in which people “resorted to illegality,” combined with the “excessive use of force” by security forces. The brutal confrontation Jan. 9 occurred when protesters tried to seize the airport in Juliaca, a city of around 280,000 people two miles high in the southern Peruvian Altiplano, near the border with Bolivia. Videos circulating on social media showed civilian victims arriving at the local hospital in ambulances, a motorized rickshaw and a cart. Protesters later set fire to a police car, burning one officer alive and injuring another. On Jan. 10, the bishops wrote, “We cannot return to the dark times of terror that left our country in mourning for 20 years,” a reference to the political violence of the 1980s and 1990s. “This situation merits energetic and resounding rejection by all,” they added, reaffirming “with great urgency” a call for an end to the violence from both sides.
Vatican prosecutor opens investigation into Orlandi disappearance
VATICAN CITY | The disappearance 40 years ago of Emanuela Orlandi has haunted her family, fueled conspiracy theories and provided grist for a recent Netflix series. Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said Jan. 9 that Alessandro Diddi, Vatican City’s chief prosecutor, was opening a new file on the case, although he provided no details about the direction the investigation was expected to take. The Italian news agency ANSA said Diddi’s decision was in response to requests by Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother. Vatican investigators will begin by “analyzing the acts and documents related to prior investigations,” of which there have been many, ANSA said. Pietro Orlandi told the television RaiNews24 that he had received copies of WhatsApp messages exchanged in 2014 by “two persons very close to Pope Francis that talk about documents” related to the case that never have been published. He said he was certain someone in the Vatican knew more about what happened to his sister. Pietro and Emanuela are the children of a Vatican employee and grew up in an apartment inside the Vatican. Emanuela disappeared in Rome June 22, 1983, when she was 15.
New Syriac Catholic archbishop of Homs survived ISIS kidnapping
VATICAN CITY | The new Syriac Catholic archbishop of Homs, Syria, had spent almost five months as a prisoner of Islamic State rebels in 2015. Members of the synod of the Patriarchate of Antioch of the Syrians elected Msgr. Jacques Mourad archbishop of Homs and Pope Francis gave his assent to the election, the Vatican announced Jan. 7. Then-Father Mourad was abducted by Islamic State militants from Qaryatain, Syria, where he served as prior of the ancient Syriac Catholic Mar Elian monastery. The militants also kidnapped Boutros Hanna, a deacon. In a November 2015 interview with Catholic News Service, he spoke about being beaten and threatened by his captors, but also about how he and Hanna survived with prayer. Eight days into their captivity, a man dressed head-to-toe in black entered the room, he said, and he thought that was the end. To the two prisoners’ surprise, their would-be executioner did not treat them as though they were “infidels” (Christians), who are considered as impure and beneath fanatic Muslims: The man in black shook their hands, greeted them with “salam alaykoum” (peace be with you) and asked questions as if he would like to get acquainted. When Father Mourad asked, “Why are we here?” the masked man told the priest to consider it as a “khaelwe,” which in Arabic means a time of spiritual reflection, a spiritual retreat. “I needed this concept of a ‘spiritual retreat,’” the priest told CNS. “I felt that the Lord was speaking through this masked Muslim. It gave me a push to keep going.”
