As child, slain officer had ‘burning desire’ to ‘wear badge,’ says brother
NEW YORK | Jeffrey Rivera, the older brother of slain New York policeman Jason Rivera, said that his brother grew up with the “burning desire” to “to wear that uniform, to wear that badge” from the time he was a small child. “As a kid, as a baby growing up, if you had something you had to watch on TV, and ‘Cops’ was on or ‘Chicago PD,’ good luck, forget about it,” he recalled in emotional remarks he delivered at his brother’s funeral Jan. 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which was covered live by several television networks. “He was obsessed with a career in law enforcement.” He also never got over his crush at age 5 on a little girl named Dominique, his brother said. Childhood sweethearts, Dominique and Jason grew up and got married. The couple had been married just a few months when Jason, 22, was shot and killed in an ambush while responding to a domestic incident in Harlem Jan. 24. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, also was shot and was rushed to the hospital where he fought for his life. But he died from his wounds midday Jan. 26, and his funeral will be at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Feb. 2. New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan presided at the Mass for Rivera. It was celebrated in English and Spanish in recognition of the officer’s Dominican roots.
Colorful, retired Mexican bishop dies of COVID-19
MEXICO CITY | Retired Bishop Onésimo Cepeda Silva of Ecatepec — the colorful and controversial Mexican bishop who rubbed shoulders with the rich, served one of the country’s roughest dioceses and made a brief, but disastrous foray into electoral politics -- died Jan. 31. He was 84. The Diocese of Ecatepec confirmed Bishop Cepeda’s death, as did the Mexican bishops’ conference, which barely 10 months earlier disavowed his registration as a legislative candidate for a minor political party. Bishop Cepeda had contracted COVID-19 three weeks earlier, according to church statements. Mexican media reported he had been intubated. Bishop Cepeda cut a controversial course through Mexico’s public life. He served the ramshackle suburbs of Mexico City, but appeared in society publications and played golf at expensive country clubs. Politicians and business elites regularly attended his birthday celebration. He reputedly came under investigation for his acquiring a wealthy church donor’s art collection, which contained works by Latin masters Diego Rivera and Rufino Tamayo. Bishop Cepeda also served as a godfather to bullfighters, according to Mexican media.
Sister who got gold records for Our Father recording dies
ADELAIDE, Australia | Mercy Sister Janet Mead, who earned gold records for her 1974 hit version of the Our Father, died Jan. 26 in her native Adelaide. She was 84 and had been battling cancer. In 1974, “The Lord’s Prayer,” set to an uptempo rock beat, scaled up the charts, peaking at No. 4 in the United States and No. 3 in Australia, earning her gold records for the single. Sister Mead was an unlikely pop star. The only other nun in U.S. history to crack the top 10 in the United States was Soeur Sourire, better known as The Singing Nun, for her lively folk ode to St. Dominic, 1963’s French-language “Dominique.” Sister Mead also was the first Australian to have a gold record in the United States. The single was distributed to 31 countries, according to ABC, Australia’s government-subsidized broadcaster, selling, by various accounts, 1.5 million, 2 million or 3 million copies worldwide. Sister Mead was even nominated for a Grammy, but lost out to Elvis Presley. She declined an offer to tour the United States and donated all her royalties to charity. But for those who weren’t monitoring Top 40 radio in 1974, they might have heard her arrangement played during Masses at Catholic churches and schools.
Indigenous Canadians reschedule meetings with pope for late March
TORONTO | More than two dozen Indigenous delegates, accompanied by a handful of Canadian bishops, plan to meet with Pope Francis the last week of March. The trip to Rome, originally scheduled Dec. 17-20, was derailed by rocketing COVID-19 numbers, which were a particular threat to elderly residential school survivors, who will play a central role in meetings with the pope. Before the postponement of the initial meetings at the Vatican, 27 Indigenous delegates from three separate groups were scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on three separate days. Each delegation was scheduled for one hour each. The rescheduled trip is expected to follow the same pattern, finishing with an audience with Pope Francis and all the Indigenous delegates April 1. Though March 28-April 1 dates are firm enough to be announced, “the health and safety of all delegates remain our first priority,” said a joint statement from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the three Indigenous organizations that will send representatives to meet with the pope: the Assembly of First Nations, Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. The organizers said they would monitor COVID-19 conditions in Canada and Rome, consult with public health officials and travel “only when we feel it is safe to do so. We remain committed to walking toward healing and reconciliation and very much look forward to the opportunity for Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers, residential school survivors and youth to meet with Pope Francis,” said the joint release.
Archbishop urges Italian military, police to ignore former nuncio
ROME | The head of Italy’s military ordinariate urged members of the armed forces and police to ignore a call from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò to disobey orders to enforce measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19. “As military and as citizens, that which guides us is and must be a sense of great responsibility,” Archbishop Santo Marcianò, the head of Italy’s military archdiocese, wrote in a statement Jan. 31. “Don’t be confused or discouraged in carrying out your mission.” Archbishop Marcianò urged members of the military and the police to disregard “a missive with which a bishop, a former apostolic nuncio known for his conspiracy theory outbursts, urged disobedience on the part of the men and women of the forces of order.” Archbishop Viganò, the former nuncio to the United States and an opponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions, had published a message to Italian military and police Jan. 29. Archbishop Viganò, who has been in hiding since calling for Pope Francis to resign in 2018, urged the Italian forces to follow the example of their colleagues in ages past “who knew how to say no to the abuse and violence of the dictatorship, refusing to collaborate with a tyrannical power in persecuting and discriminating against its own citizens. In these two years, like all citizens, you have witnessed a global coup d’état, planned and carried out under the pretext of a pandemic, in which the most basic principles of law, science and professional ethics have been trampled underfoot,” Archbishop Viganò said.
