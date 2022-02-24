Nation
Supreme Court to hear arguments on ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
WASHINGTON | The justices on the country’s highest court have agreed to hear a case that could decide the fate of a Trump-era immigration policy that Biden administration officials have been trying to end. On Feb. 18, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on whether the Biden administration can put an end to the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, a policy that demands asylum-seekers to the U.S. to stay in Mexico until their cases can be heard in U.S. immigration courts. The policy has been a headache for the administration as President Joe Biden promised to end it, but it proved much more difficult to do so once he took office. As soon as he became president in January 2021, Biden paused the policy, then formally sought to end it a few months later in June. But in August of that year, a judge with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas told administration officials that they had to continue complying with the policy, saying they had not ended it properly. The Supreme Court refused a Biden administration request to block that District Court ruling while the government pursued an appeal with the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In December, the appeals court upheld the lower court ruling. Subsequent attempts at ending the policy have failed and it looks as if the high court will be the ultimate arbiter when it hears oral arguments the case, Biden v. Texas, in April.
World
Colombian bishops express ‘deep pain’ over abortion vote
MEXICO CITY | Colombia’s bishops expressed “perplexity and deep pain” after the country’s constitutional court decriminalized abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The court handed down its ruling Feb. 21, continuing a trend toward abortion decriminalization in large Latin American countries -- following Mexico in 2021 and Argentina in 2020. Before the court decision, penalties for having an abortion included a prison sentence of up to 54 months, according to Colombian media. In a statement Feb. 22, the Colombian bishops’ conference said in cases of sexual violence, abandonment and economic hardship, “when the woman is the victim, it’s reasonable that civil society and the legal system seek her defense and protection. (But) one cannot hide or minimize the fact that every pregnancy implies the existence of another human being, other than the mother, in defenseless and vulnerable conditions, who in turn has the right to be part of the human family,” the bishops said. “Protecting the supposed right to suppress an innocent human life puts at risk the very foundation of our social order and the rule of law,” the bishops said.
Cardinal says there’s still time to stop ‘folly’ of war
VATICAN CITY | Despite Russia’s decision to begin military operations in Ukraine, there still is time to stop and “spare the world from the folly and horrors of war,” said the Vatican secretary of state. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin began a wide-ranging attack on cities across Ukraine Feb. 24, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, issued a video message pleading for an end to the hostilities. “In light of today’s developments in the crisis in Ukraine, we see even more clearly the timeliness of the clear and heartfelt appeal” made by Pope Francis Feb. 23, the cardinal said. The pope had spoken at his weekly general audience of his “great sorrow” and his “anguish and concern” over the continued buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and Putin’s decision to recognize two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent. Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin said, “urged all parties involved to ‘refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people,’ ‘destabilizing coexistence between nations’ and “bringing international law into disrepute.’”
Vatican astronomers are part of two new discoveries
VATICAN CITY | Two Jesuit astronomers from the Vatican Observatory were part of recent discoveries: one finding a new member of the solar system and another finding evidence for a long-lost galaxy “eaten up” by the Milky Way. Jesuit Father Richard Boyle discovered the existence of a new object, named “2021 XD7,” in the outer solar system past Neptune, and Jesuit Father Richard D’Souza co-authored a new study identifying a previously unknown dwarf galaxy, named Pontus, that merged with Earth’s home galaxy of the Milky Way. The Vatican Observatory made the first announcement Feb. 2, saying Father Boyle discovered the new object in early December after his observations were analyzed by Kazimieras Cernis, a Lithuanian astronomer and astrophysicist. Peter Vereš, who works at the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, computed the object’s orbit, it said. Vereš is an alumnus of the Vatican Observatory’s 2007 summer school program and its “super” summer program for alumni in 2009. Father Boyle, who specializes in observational astronomy, made the discovery using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on Mount Graham in Arizona. “2021 XD7” is a “trans-Neptunian object,” which is any minor or dwarf planet in the solar system whose orbit is outside the orbit of Neptune, the system’s outermost planet.
Vatican announces contest to design Holy Year 2025 logo
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican is looking for designs for the official logo for the Holy Year 2025 that will highlight its theme, “Pilgrims of Hope.” The design should be “simple and intuitive,” it said, and work in a variety of sizes when printed on “paper, plastic, fabrics, hangings/posters, decals, stickers, film and large and small gadgets.” The Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, the Vatican office Pope Francis has tapped to coordinate the jubilee planning, announced Feb. 22 that it was opening an international competition for the logo design; entries can be submitted by an amateur or professional artist working individually or as part of a group. Participants with a unique piece of art to offer can begin uploading their designs April 1 at www.iubilaeum2025.va/en/logo.html; the deadline for entries is May 20. A committee formed by the council will choose the winner whose work will become the “distinctive symbol for all the activities of the jubilee.” Satisfaction at being chosen is the only reward the Vatican is offering.
