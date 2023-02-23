Nation
U.S. bishops call for prayer, fasting and aid to end Ukraine war
WASHINGTON | As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine marks its first anniversary, the U.S. bishops’ international policy chairman pleaded for peace amid a war that has left “no corner of the globe untouched.” In a Feb. 22 statement, Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said the bishops “renew our call for an end to all hostilities and appeal to the global community to create frameworks for justice and a lasting peace to be realized.” The bishops also urged faithful and people of good will to set aside Feb. 24 -- the day in 2022 on which Russian forces poured into Ukraine after a months-long buildup at the border -- “as a solemn day of prayer, fasting and almsgiving, beseeching the Lord to bring an end to the fighting and a return to justice and peace in Ukraine.”
Synod process in North America coming to close
WASHINGTON | The latest phase of the 2021-24 Synod on Synodality is coming to a close, with a final document to be written over the next six weeks and submitted to the Vatican by March 31. On Feb. 17, the North American Synod Team, led by bishops from Canada and the United States, wrapped up a weeklong retreat in Orlando, Florida, to synthesize the results of synod listening sessions throughout the two countries, a process the Mexican bishops will complete through their longtime partnership with the Latin American bishops’ council, or CELAM. The final document for the continental stage from North America, along with the contributions of the six other continental assemblies, will form the basis of the “instrumentum laboris,” or working document, to be released by the general secretariat of the synod in June 2023. The synod itself has been “a tremendous grace,” showing “a deep love for Jesus Christ and the church,” said Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Doctrine and head of the synod process in the U.S., in a Feb. 21 statement issued by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
World
Ukrainian Catholics hail Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine | U.S. President Joe Biden’s unexpected Feb. 20 visit to Kyiv, calmly walking alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as raid sirens wailed in the capital, is being hailed as a surprise and a signal to the world, Ukrainian Catholic leaders told OSV News. “We wouldn’t expect that President Biden would come to the capital. Maybe Lviv, as it’s safer, but Kyiv? It’s really an amazing boost of hope and strength for us,” Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia told OSV News. “People were shocked. ... somehow we all got the positive feeling that maybe war is finally coming to an end.” Biden, who is the U.S.’s second Catholic president, and Zelenskyy laid wreaths at Kyiv’s Wall of Remembrance. “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you,” Biden said in an address, according to reporters present. With a renewed Russian offensive expected soon, Bishop Sobilo said Biden’s visit was “like a movie scene -- and we’re hoping for a happy ending.”
Pope expresses concern for Syria
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis prayed that the sanctions in force against Syria since 2011 will not prevent aid from reaching the tens of thousands of victims in dire need after earthquakes killed more than 5,000 people and left many more injured or homeless. The pope met Feb. 23 with 18 young priests and monks representing the Coptic, Armenian, Syrian, Ethiopian, Eritrean Orthodox Church, and Syro-Malankara Orthodox churches. Because of a “bad cold,” the Vatican press office said, the pope did not read the speech he had prepared for the group, but he greeted all of them and gave them a copy of his prepared text. “Some of you,” he wrote, “come from the deeply suffering Syria; I would like to express a particular closeness to that dear people, sorely tried not only by war but also by the earthquake that, as in Turkey, has caused so many deaths and terrible devastation.” Faced with “the suffering of so many innocent people -- children, women, mothers and families,” the pope wrote, “I express my prayerful hope that everything possible will be done for every person (and) that no justifications or sanctions will prevent the provision of urgent and necessary assistance to the population.” The main part of the pope’s prepared speech focused on ecumenism as a journey Christians must make together.
Sainthood candidates closer to canonization
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has moved six candidates for sainthood closer to canonization. In a meeting with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, the pope signed decrees Feb. 23 recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of an Italian religious sister and the heroic virtues of five others: two laywomen, two priests and a religious woman. The process for being proclaimed a saint includes a study of the candidate’s life and writings to determine whether he or she lived the Christian virtues in a heroic way. A miracle attributed to the candidate’s intercession is required for beatification and another miracle is needed for canonization. With the pope’s recognition of a miracle through her intercession, a beatification ceremony can be planned for Sister Elisabetta Martinez, founder of the Congregation of the Daughters of St. Mary of Leuca. The Italian, who lived 1905-1991, founded the congregation to care for young children and single mothers. The miracle reportedly involved saving a fetus experiencing blood clots and other complications; the baby was born in good condition in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.