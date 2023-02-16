NATION
Black Catholic theologian: ‘Renew common life’
VILLANOVA, Pa. | Political theology, centered in the person of Christ, can spark the “renewal of common life,” said Catholic theologian M. Shawn Copeland as she accepted Villanova University’s Civitas Dei Medal at a Feb. 15 ceremony. A longtime professor and the first African American president of the Catholic Theological Society of America, Copeland called on theologians to reorient their work in the person of Christ and in “the flesh and blood” of the marginalized. Prayer, lament and above all love are essential to the theologian’s task, along with an authentic memory that rejects “structural historical amnesia” of atrocities and injustices. Such theological reorientation will help “in healing and creating relations in history and society,” said Copeland. “We want to coax forward a different sociality, (one) that will flourish in a different kind of city.”
‘Not another Love Canal,’ Ohio pastor prays
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio | An Ohio Catholic priest told OSV News “it will be a long time” before he and his parishioners feel secure in their surroundings, following a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine that dumped toxic chemicals into the environment. Numerous local, state and federal agencies have been working to address the wreck, but “despite all of the cleanup … we’re learning now how dangerous those chemicals were,” said Father David Misbrener, pastor of the Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Jude Parish Communities, located respectively in East Palestine and Columbiana. Father Misbrener said he thought the consequences of the derailment “could be much worse” than so far anticipated. In a Feb. 14 news conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called on Congress to investigate a failure to flag the train for hazardous materials prior to the derailment.
Catholic Charities win with prelates’ Super Bowl wager
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | The Catholic bishops of both Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, went the whole nine yards with their Super Bowl wager this year -- but Catholic Charities has scored the most. Bishop James Johnston Jr. of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia kicked off Super Bowl LVII weekend with a friendly wager: The losing city’s bishop makes a donation to the winning city’s Catholic Charities. But even though the Kansas City Chiefs won 38 to 35 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Feb. 12 game and Archbishop Perez’s check is on its way to Kansas City, Bishop Johnston still intends to send a donation for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Catholic Charities appeal. He encouraged all to donate alms, time and talent to Catholic Charities during this Lenten season, because “this is a way that we can truly benefit our brothers and sisters, especially the most vulnerable.”
Registration opened Feb. 15 for 2024 National Eucharistic Congress
WASHINGTON | Registration for the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21, 2024, will open Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (EST)/noon (CST). The Year of the National Eucharistic Congress and Missionary Sending 2024-25 is the third and final year of the U.S. bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival. The congress is expected to draw more than 80,000 people, and organizers have compared the event to World Youth Day, with prayer and liturgies, catechesis for individuals and families, and a festival-like atmosphere. Registration is expected to fill quickly, Tim Glemkowski, executive director of the National Eucharistic Congress, told OSV News in a recent interview. To be notified when congress registration opens, those who want to attend can sign up at the National Eucharistic Revival’s website, www.eucharisticcongress.org. Launched last year, the National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year campaign by the U.S. bishops to increase the Catholic understanding of and devotion to Jesus’ real presence in Eucharist. It was prompted after national studies reported that only 30-40% of Catholics profess that belief, and that only 15% of Catholics go to Mass every Sunday.
VATICAN
The world often turns a deaf ear to God’s word, pope says
VATICAN CITY | Persecution has led to people spreading -- not forgetting -- the Gospel to the many places they go, Pope Francis said. “I think of so many Christians who, in our time, are forced to flee their land. Men and women who, like the first believers, flee, taking with them the word they have received,” Pope Francis said Feb. 16 during a meeting with a delegation representing the United Bible Societies. “They treasure their faith as the treasure that gives meaning to the difficult, sometimes terrible circumstances they must face; embracing the cross of Christ, they venerate the Word of God that endures forever,” he said. The ups and downs experienced by the early church are similar to what is happening today, Pope Francis said. “The word is proclaimed, heard and lived out in favorable and unfavorable circumstances, in different ways and with different expressions, facing severe difficulties and persecution in a world often deaf to the voice of God.” The Acts of the Apostles shows that the fledgling church “lives by the word, proclaims it and, persecuted, flees with it as her one piece of luggage,” he said. “Therefore, persecutions become opportunities to spread the word, never to forget it.”
