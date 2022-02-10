Nation
‘Called to Joy of Love’ is theme of National Marriage Week USA Feb. 7-14
WASHINGTON |“Called to the Joy of Love” is the theme of this year’s National Marriage Week USA Feb. 7-14. The week includes World Marriage Day, which this year is Feb. 13. The annual observances “are an opportunity to focus on building a culture of life and love that begins with supporting and promoting marriage and the family,” said a Feb. 3 news release from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The theme for this year’s celebration of National Marriage Week mirrors the title of a national pastoral framework for marriage and family life ministry approved by the U.S. bishops in June 2021. Each day of National Marriage Week, digital content will be made available through USCCB’s social media channels: Twitter (@USCCB), Facebook (www.facebook.com/usccb) and Instagram (https://instagram.com/usccb). Daily content will include a series of videos featuring how various ministries are fortifying married couples in the midst of challenges such as infertility, grief for the loss of a child, and the stressors of daily life.
Mother Seton shrine announces video series, other initiatives for 2022
EMMITSBURG, Md. | In the first episode of a series of short videos launched by the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg, Sister Mary Catherine Conway, a Daughter of Charity, discusses her 40 years in Catholic education as a teacher and principal. The series, titled “Stories from the Sisters,” features short interviews with sisters who, like Sister Conway, are members of the orders that trace their lineage to the first native-born American saint. Sister Conway works at the shrine, which debuted the series Feb. 2, the World Day of Consecrated Life. The annual observance celebrates the contributions that religious sisters around the world make to the church and in society. “Mother Seton’s sisters have so much to offer to all of us in their everyday witness to our Lord,” said Rob Judge, the shrine’s executive director. “Their stories provide a glimpse of the sacrifices they make but also their service to those experiencing poverty and the joy of life they experience as a religious. The videos in the series will be available on its website, www.setonshrine.org. The first episode can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3HBFU91.
Louisville, Ky. archbishop retires; pope names Black bishop as successor
WASHINGTON | Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, and appointed as his successor Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux in southeastern Louisiana. Archbishop Fabre, 58, is one of 12 of the U.S. Catholic Church’s African American prelates and he will be the first Black archbishop of Louisville. The newly named archbishop has headed the Louisiana diocese in since 2013. He previously served as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans from 2006 to 2013. He is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. Archbishop Kurtz turned 75 Aug. 18, 2021, and as required by canon law, he turned in his resignation to the pope when he reached 75. He has headed the Louisville Archdiocese since August 2007. The changes were announced Feb. 8 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio.
World
Montreal nuns intend to stand up against their eviction
MONTREAL | On Jan. 31, a bailiff knocked on the door of the 200-odd units of the Mont-Carmel Residence, a private seniors’ residence in Montreal. Auxiliary Sister Suzanne Loiselle, five other of her sisters, and all the residents received a notice of eviction from him. “We must inform you that the Mont-Carmel Residence will be subject to a change of vocation as of July 31, 2022,” said the letter from the owner, the LRM Group, a firm that manages four other seniors residences. The company acquired the Mont-Carmel Residence in December. “Mont-Carmel will become a multigenerational complex and will no longer be a seniors residence,” said the document. As a result, services usually associated with a senior residence, such as a cafeteria, common rooms, a nursing staff and an emergency alert button, would no longer be available. The new owner, who is required by law to issue such an eviction notice, nevertheless wants the current residents to sign a new lease “at the current rent plus 3%”, an amount, he believes, that is well below the rents charged in the surrounding area. If they still intend to leave the facility, residents will be offered three months’ rent and relocation assistance. There are only seven Auxiliary Sisters left in Quebec. Six of them live in a unit at the Mont-Carmel Residence.
Pope: Men must join fight against human trafficking
VATICAN CITY | Male-female relationships based on “discrimination and submission” lead to the exploitation and humiliation of thousands of women and girls each year, Pope Francis said. “Human trafficking, through domestic or sexual exploitation, violently relegates women and girls to their supposed role of subordination in the provision of domestic or sexual services and to their role as providers of care and dispensers of pleasure, which proposes yet again a model of relationships marked by the power of the male gender over the female,” Pope Francis said in a video message. Marking the Feb. 8 International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking and the feast of St. Josephine Bakhita, a former slave, Pope Francis insisted, “The violence suffered by every woman and every girl is an open wound on the body of Christ, on the body of all humanity; it is a deep wound that affects every one of us, too. The thousands of women and girls who are trafficked every year denounce the dramatic consequences of relational models based on discrimination and submission, and it is not an exaggeration -- there are thousands of them!” Praising the women and women religious around the world dedicated to fighting human trafficking, coerced prostitution, forced marriage and slave labor, Pope Francis said men must get involved as well, “opposing with all our might every form of exploitation in human trafficking.”
Vatican: Synodal process showing good progress
VATICAN CITY | The Catholic Church worldwide is showing good progress and “much joy” after the opening of the synodal process, but there also have been some “uncertainties” and challenges, said the ordinary council of the Synod of Bishops. “There is growing awareness that the synodal conversion to which all the baptized are called is a lengthy process that will prolong itself well beyond 2023,” the council said in a press release Feb. 7. “The desire all over the world is (that) this synodal journey, which has begun at the local level,” continues “so that tangible signs of synodality might increasingly be manifest as constitutive of the church,” it said. The ordinary council met in person and online Jan. 26 to discuss the progress being made on the synodal process around the world and to elaborate the criteria for the “reports” to be prepared by dioceses and bishops’ conferences and submitted to the general secretariat of the Synod of Bishops, it said in a statement published Feb. 7 at synod.va. “It seems that the novelty of the synodal process has given rise to much joy and dynamism,” it said.
