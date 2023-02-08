Nation
Biden reiterates call to codify Roe v. Wade in State of the Union address
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden called the state of the union “strong,” in his second such address Feb. 7, calling for national unity even as he argued for some Democratic priorities including reiterating his call to codify Roe v. Wade. Biden’s 2023 State of the Union was his first to a divided Congress, as Republicans began their slim House majority in January, and his first to a full chamber, as the event had reduced seating capacity for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade “to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose.” The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022 overturned the high court’s previous abortion-related precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Biden said he would veto any effort to restrict the procedure at a federal level, as some states have done since the Dobbs decision. He touted job growth and a bipartisan infrastructure package passed during the first part of his term, while outlining remaining agenda items including banning assault rifles, restoring the child tax credit and passing immigration reform.
Catholic lawmaker calls for ‘frank and sober’ national security conversation
WASHINGTON | A Chinese surveillance balloon flying at high altitudes over the continental U.S. was shot down over the water off the South Carolina coast by U.S. military Feb. 4, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III confirmed in a statement Saturday afternoon. The balloon, which was first spotted Feb. 2 over Montana, moved southeast across the United States, with sightings in the Midwest and Southeast. Television footage showed a white object falling from the sky just before 3 p.m. Eastern. “On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to take down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives under the balloon’s path,” the statement said. “In accordance with the president’s direction, the Department of Defense developed options to take down the balloon safely over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities.” The balloon, Austin said, was “being used by the (People’s Republic of China) in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States.”
‘Wonder’ film series shows faith, science not at war, says Bishop Barron
WASHINGTON | “Wonder,” a five-part documentary series from Word on Fire set for release Feb.13-17, shows that “the war between faith and science is untrue,” said Word on Fire founder Bishop Robert E. Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota. Narrated by actor Jonathan Roumie, the episodes explore the nature of light, Trinitarian traces in the cosmos, human and animal language, St. Augustine and evolution, and even theology of salvation suggested by the geometry of Chartres Cathedral’s North Rose Window in Chartres, France. Director Manny Marquez, who said his own faith was deepened by the project, told OSV News the films are “an opportunity to make a difference in the conversation” between faith and science.
Indianapolis Black Catholic parish, a community of firsts
INDIANAPOLIS | St. Rita Parish on Indianapolis’ east side is a community of firsts and of unique contributions – starting with its founding in 1919 as the first designated Black Catholic parish in Indiana. It was the first archdiocesan parish to offer kindergarten and accredited day care. It sponsored Indianapolis’ first interracial, parochial versus public high school football game. Its boxing club produced three-time light heavyweight world champion Marvin Johnson. “Nationally recognized architectural and artistic significance” can now be added to that list. The parish’s church stands not only as an important example of Mid-Century Modern architecture, but also as what is possibly the world’s largest collection of art works by Peter Recker, a globally renowned Catholic artist of the mid-1900s. “We’re a hidden gem,” said Caleb Legg, a historian, architecture expert and member of St. Rita. He is not the only one who thinks so. Recently, the parish was selected to apply for – and received — several elite preservation grants and is under consideration to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
African nations ‘comforted,’ shaken by words of Pope Francis
YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon | While Pope Francis has returned to Rome after his six-day apostolic trip to Congo and South Sudan, the words he left there will resonate across the continent for a long time, church leaders and experts say. Catholic bishops in Congo said the words of the Holy Father not only comforted, but shook up, the continent, reviving hope that the nations may overcome the significant challenges they face. Pope Francis spent four days in Congo, from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, before heading to South Sudan, from where he departed Feb.5. “The successor of Peter, Pope Francis, as a good shepherd who knows his sheep, left us with powerful words which have strengthened our faith, revived our hope, ignited our love and challenged our consciences,” the bishops said in a Feb. 4 statement sent to OSV News. In Congo, the pope spoke out against “economic colonialism” and called out developed nations against the wanton exploitation of Congo’s vast mineral resources. “Hands off the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Hands off Africa! Stop choking Africa, it is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered,” Pope Francis said to big applause.The spokesman for the Southern Africa Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Stephen Brislin of Cape Town, told OSV News that the comment was not only relevant to Congo but to the whole continent. “Africa is rich in resources and yet, by and large, remains poor and underdeveloped,” he said, blaming economic colonialism for contributing to inequality through “the exploitation of those resources by foreign companies/countries with little benefit occurring to the local community.”
Russia poses ‘biggest threat to religious freedom in Ukraine,’ says archbishop
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S., said that Russia’s aggression poses “the biggest threat to religious freedom in Ukraine.” The archbishop joined several experts for the Jan. 30 online roundtable “Is Religious Freedom Under Threat in Ukraine?” -- co-sponsored by the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs at Georgetown University and the Washington, D.C.-based Religious Freedom Institute. Religious minorities have enjoyed pluralism following Ukraine’s 1991 independence, but Russian attacks have eroded such freedoms. The situation is complicated by historical ties between Orthodoxy and the Russian state, along with fractures among Orthodox believers themselves. “We’re not talking just about abstract rights,” said Archbishop Gudziak. “(Russia poses) a deadly danger for religious confessions, and I think this needs to be remembered.”
