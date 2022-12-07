Nation
USPS ‘Virgin and Child’ stamp features one of world’s most revered images
BOSTON | Every two years the U.S. Postal Service issues a traditional first-class Christmas stamp showing Mary and Jesus, and this year’s stamp features an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century titled “Virgin and Child.” Attributed to a Florentine artist known since the late 1960s as the Master of the Scandicci Lamentation, the painting is in the Robert Dawson Evans Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The stamp was designed by Greg Breeding, co-founder and creative director of the Journey Group design firm in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is one of four art directors who regularly work with the USPS. The painting depicts Mary gazing downward at the Christ child, with one of her arms holding him protectively at his waist and the other tenderly touching his arm, while the Christ child turns his head to look out of the frame to the left. “I am honored to represent the Postal Service as we dedicate a Christmas stamp that features one of the most revered images in the world -- the Virgin Mary holding her infant child, Jesus,” Jenny Utterback, USPS organization development vice president, said when the stamp was unveiled Sept. 22 at the Boston museum. The Postal Service has released religion-themed stamps since the 1960s. The 2022 religious Christmas stamp is “a beautiful piece of art, with particular meaning this time of year,” Utterback said.
Vasa: Chapter 11 will allow for evaluating claims
SANTA ROSA, Calif. | Bishop Robert F. Vasa of Santa Rosa announced Dec. 2 that the diocese expects to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because it faces more than 130 new claims of sex abuse dating from 1962 to the present, with “a vast majority of the cases” dating to the 1970s and 1980s. The diocesan attorneys are expected to file Chapter 11 after Dec. 31 and before March 1, he said in a statement. “After months of careful and prayerful consideration” and consultation with the priests of the diocese, the Diocesan Finance Council and professionals retained by the diocese,” Bishop Vasa said, “it has become clear to me that it is necessary” for the diocese to take this action. “This decision was made necessary due to the overwhelming number of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against the diocese after the statute of limitations was lifted for a three-year ‘window,’” he said. In 2019, state legislators passed the California Child Victims Act. It took effect Jan. 1, 2020, opening a three-year “look back window” to allow survivors of sexual abuse or assault to bring both civil and criminal lawsuits at any age and no matter when the abuse happened, even if it happened decades ago. The window ends Dec. 31. “Our diocese joins a growing list of dioceses in the United States to make such a (Chapter 11) filing,” Bishop Vasa noted. “In many ways, this is not a freely chosen decision. It is the inevitable result of an insurmountable number of claims.”
Court appears ready to support free speech case
WASHINGTON | In a case examining the scope of free speech protected by the First Amendment, the Supreme Court Dec. 5 ultimately seemed to favor a broad view of free speech. And in this case, the speech involved what a graphic designer who creates websites should not have to say. Colorado designer Lorie Smith, who runs a web design company called 303 Creative, has said she should not be required to create wedding websites for same-sex couples based on her Christian beliefs about marriage. Colorado state law forbids businesses from discriminating based on sexual orientation. Smith contends her First Amendment right to free speech exempts her from the law. But she lost her case in the lower court when the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state has a compelling interest to protect its citizens “from the harms of discrimination.” Kristen Waggoner, the Alliance Defending Freedom attorney representing Smith, before the Supreme Court, specifically argued that companies whose work centers around expression have First Amendment protections from being compelled to say things that go against their personal beliefs.
Vatican
Pope approves new law strengthening oversight of entities
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has approved a new law strengthening the oversight of Vatican-related foundations and nonprofit organizations as well as detailing sanctions and clarifying existing norms on transparency, accountability and mandated compliance with anti-money laundering measures. The new law, which takes effect Dec. 8, applies to all legal “persons” or entities dedicated to a specific purpose and that are connected to the Holy See or Vatican City State. These entities include foundations, nonprofit or volunteer organizations and specific funds that are dependent on and supervised by either the Secretariat of State, the Governorate of Vatican City State, an office of the Roman Curia, a pontifical academy or university, or some other Vatican-related body. Because these entities were established by “the initiative of private individuals” to carry out a mission or purpose beyond the work of the Roman Curia, they enjoy “a certain administrative autonomy,” the pope wrote in an apostolic letter published “motu proprio,” (on his own initiative) Dec. 6. However, since their assets and “goods are part of the patrimony of the Apostolic See, it is necessary for them to be subject not only to the supervision of the curial institutions on which they depend, but also to the control and supervision of the economic bodies of the Roman Curia,” the pope wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.