Nation
Lori: Decision on abortion puts women’s lives at risk
WASHINGTON | By no longer requiring the abortion drug mifepristone to be picked up in person, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is “merely succumbing to the abortion industry’s pressure to loosen safety standards,” instead of protecting the lives and health of mothers and children as it should do, said the U.S. bishops’ pro-life chairman. “Every life is sacred: the lives of mothers and the lives of the unborn,” said Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Not only does this decision further the tragic taking of unborn lives but it does little to care for the well-being of women in need. Far from the accompaniment that women in crisis pregnancies deserve, this decision would leave women alone in the midst of trauma, often without any medical attention or follow-up care,” he said in a statement issued late Dec. 16. Earlier in the day, the FDA announced it would permanently lift its requirement that a prescription for the abortion drug be picked up in person, which now allows clinics, medical offices and hospitals to prescribe the drug via telemedicine and send it directly to the patient by mail or through a mail-order pharmacy. The agency said “the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks,” but it added a requirement that pharmacies that dispense the drug be “specially certified.”
Cardinal speaks of polarization
WASHINGTON | Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, in a Dec. 17 interview with a newspaper from Argentina, spoke about how some church factions in the U.S. drive views opposing Pope Francis via polarizing media messages. The cardinal, head of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, also spoke of how the sex abuse crisis has impacted evangelization. In the interview with La Nación on the occasion of Pope Francis’ 85th birthday, Cardinal O’Malley said polarization and opposition to Pope Francis includes some conservative prelates in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, but he did not name anyone. “Yes, the episcopal conference is polarized, but it is difficult to put a (figure on the) percentage of the opponents. There are also some bishops who are linked to a more conservative policy, and the Holy Father himself has commented on the situation of EWTN television, where, many times, the commentators are very critical of the Holy Father, at least of his ideas,” Cardinal O’Malley said. Even so, the vast majority of Catholics, and even non-Catholics, favor the pope, and are very much on his side, Cardinal O’Malley said, adding that there are concerns about the influence of some of the polarizing content on members of the clergy. “We have a young conservative clergy and sometimes they are very influenced by social media, and it is a problem,” the cardinal told the newspaper.
World
Caritas appeals for aid after typhoon
MANILA, Philippines | Super Typhoon Rai has claimed more than 200 lives since making landfall in the Visayas and Mindanao region, Philippine authorities said. “We now have 208 dead and 52 are still missing. As relief efforts continued following one of the deadliest typhoons to have struck Southeast Asia, we have mobilized all police forces to help the local governments in the region to find the 52 missing individuals,” Philippine National Police spokesman Roderick Alba said Dec. 20. Aid distribution was hampered by broken communication and power lines, which would take at least two weeks to be restored, Alba said. Authorities said about half the reported deaths occurred in the island province of Bohol, in central Visayas, a popular tourist destination, ucanews.com reported. Cebu province and Cagayan de Oro city in the central part of the country also were among the most devastated areas. In response to the disaster, Caritas Philippines appealed for cash donations to bolster its efforts to send emergency aid to the region. “May this season of giving offer us more opportunities to do consistent acts of Alay Kapwa (offering of oneself), especially during this time of need,” the church’s humanitarian aid agency said in a Facebook announcement.
Church leader calls Israeli travel policy ‘discriminatory’
JERUSALEM | A prominent Catholic leader expressed anger at an Israeli policy that allows a Jewish “roots” program to bring in participants despite a ban on travelers. An Israeli spokesman denied the claim. Allowing young Jews from abroad to come to Israel on the Birthright program while not allowing Christian pilgrims and tourists in during the Christmas season is discriminatory, Wadie Abunassar, an adviser to the Assembly of Catholic Bishops, wrote on his Facebook page. As the omicron COVID-19 variant began to spread late in November, Israel closed its borders to foreign travelers, extending the ban first until Dec. 21 and then through Dec. 29. However, it has been allowing participants on the Birthright roots program to enter Israel. “Such discrimination is illegal ... and unethical,” Abunassar wrote. “Racist discrimination should never be accepted in any way! I urge the Israel authorities to treat all those who want to visit the country equally without any discrimination between one religion and another.” In a statement released Dec. 16, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “rejects and condemns” the “unfounded allegations of discrimination,” calling them “outrageous, false and dangerous.”
Cardinal Turkson says he offered to resign
VATICAN CITY |After a dozen years as a top Vatican cardinal, Cardinal Peter Turkson said he offered Pope Francis his resignation because he was at the end of his five-year appointment as prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. In a tweet on the cardinal’s verified account Dec. 19, he said it is up to the pope to decide whether to extend or renew his term or assign him another position. Cardinal Turkson, 73, had a private meeting with the pope Dec. 20, but the Vatican press office provided no details. The cardinal was scheduled to lead a news conference Dec. 21 for the presentation of the pope’s message for World Peace Day Jan. 1. Cardinal Turkson, who was born in Nsuta-Wassaw, Ghana, is the only African currently heading a major Vatican office. Pope Francis had announced the creation of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in 2016, merging the former pontifical councils for Justice and Peace, Cor Unum, Migrants and Travelers, and Health Care Ministry. Cardinal Turkson had led the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace since 2009.
Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
VATICAN CITY | Six months after the Vatican announced criminal charges in connection with a London property deal that cost millions, the Vatican City State court is still dealing with preliminary, procedural arguments. But in an editorial for Vatican News Dec. 20, Andrea Tornielli, an official at the Dicastery for Communication, argued that was to be expected due to complications arising from the Vatican’s penal code, which is different from Italy’s. “This has created objective problems for all parties to the proceedings, who are asked to apply that code to factual situations that the legislator of a century ago could certainly not foresee,” he wrote. The Vatican court originally had brought to trial 10 individuals, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, and four companies on charges involving financial malfeasance and corruption in relation to a multimillion-dollar property deal in London.
