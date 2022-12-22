Nation
At U.S. House hearing, pope urged to speak out ‘strongly’ about Nicaragua
WASHINGTON | The intended audience of a Dec. 15 hearing of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission on Nicaragua’s repression of religious freedom was not the White House, State Department or Congress. Rather, it was a direct appeal to Pope Francis and the Vatican. The pope and Holy See “have not been more vocal,” said Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, the Republican co-chair of the bipartisan House commission. “They need to speak out strongly.” He said Pope Francis should avoid “words seen as weak.” Bianca Jagger, a native of Nicaragua who heads her own human rights commission, said she had pleaded with the pope to condemn the regime of Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s president since 2007, and also has appealed to Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua and to the country’s conference of bishops. “I believe we need both the pope and the Vatican to speak up and speak often,” said Eddy Acevedo, chief of staff at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. The virtual hearing was held in response to the August arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez Lagos of Matagalpa for his criticism of the government. It has taken nearly four months for him to be formally charged.
Priests for Life head says Vatican didn’t tell him he was laicized
WASHINGTON | In a live morning broadcast on Twitter Dec. 18, Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, said said he was not told directly by the Vatican that he has been laicized. “I’m haven’t received any communication from the Vatican, I haven’t seen anything,” he said. “I’m not even being told about this myself.” Pavone said he learned about it from Catholic News Agency in an email asking him for comment about the Vatican returning him to the lay state. Late Dec. 17, CNA broke the story that “Father Pavone has been dismissed from the clerical state for ‘blasphemous communications on social media’ and ‘persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.’” The news outlet said it had obtained a Dec. 13 letter about the matter -- “confirmed by multiple sources as authentic” -- that Archbishop Christophe Pierre, U.N. nuncio, sent to U.S. bishops. The letter said the head of Priests for Life head “was dismissed from the clerical state by the Holy See” Nov. 9 after he “was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.” It said the priest was many opportunities to defend himself in the canonical proceedings and “submit himself to the authority of his diocesan bishop.” “It was determined that Father Pavone had no reasonable justification for his actions,” and there is “no possibility of appeal,” the letter said.
World
Bill on gender declaration could harm young people, say Scottish bishops
GLASGOW, Scotland | Catholic bishops have asked Scottish politicians to throw out a bill to allow people to change their gender by self-declaration. They issued a statement ahead of a Dec. 21 “Stage 3” vote to amend and then pass the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, saying that the proposals were “unsafe and likely to harm young people.” The bill would make it easier for people to change their genders by scrapping a legal requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria followed by a waiting period of two years before obtaining a gender recognition certificate. It would allow people to change their legal gender within six months by simply self-identifying with a new gender of their choice. It also would lower the age of gender transition from 18 to 16 years. In their statement, the Scottish bishops’ conference said it was “gravely concerned” about the bill and urged members of the Scottish Parliament to oppose it. “Children must be protected from making permanent legal declarations about their gender, which may lead to irreversible elective interventions, including surgery,” they said. “Lowering the minimum age from 18 to 16 and introducing a system of self-identification will put more children and young people on this path.”
Uruguayan bishop’s path to sainthood reflects country’s history
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay | Uruguay, South America’s most secular country, is poised to get its first homegrown saint. Bishop Jacinto Vera, the first bishop of Montevideo, was declared venerable in 2015 and on Dec. 17 the Vatican announced that he would be beatified, after Pope Francis formally signed off on a miracle attributed to the future saint. Bishop Vera’s path to sainthood not only reflects the country’s history, but also the new path for the church in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay under the stewardship of Pope Francis, an Argentine. “The image of a saint like Jacinto Vera, someone with such important meaning for our country and our history, is of great benefit for Catholics. He walked our country. There is not a place you go where he has not been,” said Father Gabriel González, a professor at the Catholic University of Uruguay who has written extensively about the life and work of Bishop Vera. Jacinto Vera was born at sea in 1813 to parents who set sail from Spain’s Canary Islands with the goal of reaching farmland in Uruguay, which was still a Spanish colony. He gravitated to the church early in life and studied with the Jesuits in neighboring Argentina until his ordination in 1841 as a diocesan priest. As bishop of Montevideo, he invited the Jesuits to return to Uruguay and brought in several congregations of women religious to reestablish order to a church on the fringes of the continent. González said the local church was in disarray, but that changed with Bishop Vera.
Pope reveals he prepared resignation letter in case of impairment
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis said he wrote a resignation letter in 2013, his first year in office, to be used in case he became physically or mentally impaired and unable to fulfill the duties of the papacy. In an interview published Dec. 18, the day after his 86th birthday, Pope Francis said that during the time that Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone was Vatican secretary of state, a position he left in October 2013, he gave a resignation letter to the cardinal. “I signed it and said, ‘If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my renunciation. Here you have it,’” the pope told the Spanish newspaper ABC. Pope Francis joked that now that the letter’s existence has been made public, someone will go after Cardinal Bertone and say, “Give me that piece of paper!” But he also said he was certain Cardinal Bertone gave it to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who succeeded him as secretary of state. The interviewer also noted that Pope Francis had named several women as secretaries or undersecretaries of Vatican offices, but that he had not appointed a woman to lead a Vatican dicastery, although his reform of the Roman Curia says it is possible for a layperson to head a dicastery. Pope Francis responded that he has been thinking of appointing a woman to lead “a dicastery where there will be a vacancy in two years.” He did not say what office that was. “There is nothing to prevent a woman from guiding a dicastery in which a layperson can be a prefect,” the pope said.
