Nation
Court denies exemption on vaccine for health care workers
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court turned down emergency requests Dec. 13 from New York health care workers seeking a religious exemption from the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its health care employees. The Supreme Court denied the requests from the two groups in a brief written order without explanation. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have allowed the religious exemption. The workers brought their case to the nation’s high court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit refused to stop the vaccine mandate this fall. The groups said the “punitive treatment of religious objectors” violates the free exercise clause of the Constitution. A report by New York state estimates that about 4% of its health care work force -- or 37,000 workers -- have left their jobs over the vaccine mandate. The mandate was issued in August by Gov. Kathy Hochul and went into effect at the end of September. Because of the pending court cases, workers who asked for religious exemptions were allowed to work until Nov. 22, but then had to get vaccinated, go on leave or resign. The state report said it was unclear how many health care workers left because of religious objections to the vaccine mandate, but that about 4,000 additional health care workers have left or been put on leave for not being vaccinated since the ban on religious exemptions went into effect.
Groups challenge federal mandate on gender transition procedures
WASHINGTON | Several Catholic hospitals, a Catholic university and Mercy sisters who run health clinics filed a challenge to a federal mandate for performing gender transition procedures with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit Dec. 15. The groups are continuing a fight they had previously won when two lower federal courts struck down what has been described as the Affordable Care Act’s “transgender mandate,” saying it was a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The Biden administration has appealed both decisions at the 8th Circuit. Becket, a Washington-based nonprofit religious liberty law firm that is representing some of the Catholic groups, described this case on its website as challenging a policy that threatens Catholic doctors, hospital and clinics “with multimillion-dollar penalties for sex discrimination unless they perform controversial gender-transition procedures.” Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, said in a Dec. 15 statement that both federal courts which took up “this controversial mandate have struck it down as bad for patients, bad for doctors and bad for religious liberty.” He also said the federal government “has no business forcing doctors to perform controversial procedures that could be deeply harmful to patients,” and he hoped the appeals court would issue “a commonsense ruling” that is good for everyone.
World
Human rights groups raise alarm over new atrocities in Western Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya | International human rights organizations have warned of a new wave of atrocities in the Ethiopian region of Tigray, as Catholic Church leaders continued to express concerns over the detention of priests, nuns and lay members. Amnesty International and the U.S-based Human Rights Watch said the regional Amhara security forces and an allied militia known as Fano were responsible for a surge in mass detentions, killings and forced expulsions of ethnic Tigrayans in Western Tigray. Scores have been put in detention, where they are being tortured, starved and denied medical care. Those attempting to flee the violence are being attacked and killed, according to the organizations. “The new onslaught of abuses by Amhara forces against Tigrayan civilians remaining in several towns in Western Tigray should ring alarm bells,” Joanne Mariner, Amnesty International’s director of crisis response, said in a statement Dec. 16. “Without urgent international action to prevent further atrocities, Tigrayans, particularly those in detention, are at grave risk.” Western Tigray, a disputed administrative territory, has been the scene of some of the worst atrocities — including massacres, indiscriminate shelling and large-scale forced displacement of populations — since the start of the conflict, the organization said. The U.N said Dec. 2 that 1.2 million people had been displaced in the region since the start of the conflict.
Court rules Ireland must investigate treatment of ‘70s detainees
DUBLIN | The U.K. Supreme Court ruled that police in Northern Ireland were wrong not to investigate allegations that 14 Catholic men were tortured while in custody in the early 1970s. The men -- known as the “hooded men,” because while they were being detained their heads were hooded by the security forces -- were arrested and held without charge or trial with hundreds of other Catholics in a campaign the British government in the region described as internment. The men have been campaigning for the past 50 years to have a police investigation into their treatment. The Police Service of Northern Ireland refused to investigate in 2014, prompting the court case. The judges ruled Dec. 15 that the decision by the police was “irrational.” The court also said the men’s treatment was “deplorable” and was a “deliberate policy” of the British government rather than the actions of rogue agents. Operation Demetrius was launched by the British Army in Northern Ireland in August 1971. It involved the mass arrest and internment of people the authorities said they suspected of being involved with paramilitary organizations.
Group calls for recognition of ordinations
ROME | A group of Catholic and Anglican theologians has publicly called on the Vatican to review and overturn a papal document from 1896 that declared Anglican ordinations “absolutely null and utterly void. Where we once walked apart, we now walk together in friendship and love,” wrote members of the Malines Conversations Group after tracing the history of ecumenical agreements between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion and, especially, reviewing examples of collaboration and gestures of recognition. The judgment made by Pope Leo XIII in his apostolic letter “Apostolicae Curae” in 1896 “does not accord with the reality into which the Spirit has led us now,” said members of the group, which is an informal Catholic-Anglican dialogue that began in 2013. Members of the group, who are not appointed to represent their churches but keep their respective ecumenical offices informed of their studies and discussions, presented their document Dec. 15 at Rome’s Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. The 27-page document is titled, “Sorores in Spe -- Sisters in Hope of the Resurrection: A Fresh Response to the Condemnation of Anglican Orders.”
Holy Land leaders want guarantees on protection of people, sites
JERUSALEM | Christian leaders in the Holy Land have asked for “an urgent dialogue” with Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders “to ensure that no citizen or institution has to live under threat of violence or intimidation.” They also want to discuss creation of a special Christian cultural and heritage zone in Jerusalem’s Old City to preserve Christian sites. “Since 2012, there have been countless incidents of physical and verbal assaults against priests and other clergy, attacks on Christian churches, with holy sites regularly vandalized and desecrated, and ongoing intimidation of local Christians who simply seek to worship freely and go about their daily lives,” the leaders said Dec. 13. “These tactics are being used by such radical groups in a systematic attempt to drive the Christian community out of Jerusalem and other parts of the Holy Land.” The patriarchs and heads of churches acknowledged the Israeli government was committed to preserving the Christian community “as an integral part of the tapestry of the local community. It is therefore a matter of grave concern when this national commitment is betrayed by the failure of local politicians, officials and law enforcement agencies to curb the activities of radical groups who regularly intimidate local Christians, assault priests and clergy, and desecrate Holy Sites and church properties,” their statement said.
Pope prays for peace in Ukraine as Russia moves troops to border
VATICAN CITY | With Russia amassing thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons on its border with Ukraine, Pope Francis prayed for peace in the region. “I want to assure you of my prayers for dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities, and for all its people so that the tensions it is experiencing might be resolved through a serious international dialogue and not with weapons,” Pope Francis said Dec. 12 after reciting the Angelus prayer with visitors in St. Peter’s Square. As an aside, he said he had recently read a statistic that “saddens me greatly: more weapons were produced this year than last year. Weapons are not the right path,” he insisted. “May the Lord’s birth bring peace to Ukraine.” The foreign ministers of the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as a representative from the European Union -- warned Russia Dec. 12 to pull the troops and weaponry back from the border. “Further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” said the G7 statement. “We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future.”
