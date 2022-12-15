Nation
Sister Pat Daly’s ministry: holding corporations accountable
CALDWELL, N.J. | Dominican Sister Patricia Daly, who spent most of her ministry forcing corporations to do better for their customers and the environment, died Dec. 9 at age 67. She had been suffering from cancer. A memorial Mass will be celebrated for her Dec. 15 at St. Aloysius Church in Caldwell. Sister Daly spent parts of five decades as a religious in corporate accountability and shareholder advocacy. She spent 45 years with the Tri-State Council on Responsible Investment, now known as Investor Advocates for Social Justice, including 23 years as its executive director. Sister Daly also was the corporate responsibility coordinator for the Maryknoll Sisters and corporate responsibility representative for her own religious order, the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell. The New York native spent many years working with hotels and hotel chains to toughen their approach against human trafficking at their properties, including during the Super Bowl, including the 2014 game that was played at MetLife Stadium, only 16 miles from her order’s motherhouse in Caldwell. Sister Daly was one of several advocates who met with Verizon officials in 2019 on the issue of child sexual abuse material being transmitted through its pipes, and was bothered with the telecom giant’s noncommittal response. Afterward, she said it was the responsibility of the telecom companies to set high standards in safeguarding children.
Heisman winner is loved, respected Catholic alum
WASHINGTON | Caleb Williams, the star quarterback at the University of Southern California who won the Heisman Trophy Dec. 10, earlier made his mark at two Washington-area Catholic schools he attended for middle school and high school. Before graduating from Gonzaga College High School in Washington in 2021, Williams attended St. Pius X Regional School in Bowie, Maryland, a D.C. suburb. “We love Caleb!” a group of purple-clad Gonzaga students chanted during a Heisman Trophy watch party at the Jesuit boys’ high school. Williams had just become the first Washington-area native to win the Heisman Trophy. Four years earlier in November 2018, Williams, as Gonzaga’s sophomore quarterback, had lifted the Eagles to their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference football title since 2002 with an improbable 46-43 win over DeMatha. The stunning game included a last-second 53-yard “Hail Mary” touchdown pass from Williams to leaping wide receiver John Marshall to seal the victory at The Catholic University of America’s Cardinal Stadium. After a yearlong stay at the University of Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC. This season, he threw for more than 4,000 yards with a 66% pass completion rate, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading the Trojans to a No. 8 AP ranking and an 11-2 record. Debbie Corradini, a resource teacher at St. Pius X Regional School, remembers Williams for his qualities off the gridiron from when he attended St. Pius in the seventh and eighth grade. “We taught him, but in a lot of ways, he taught us (more) about being hardworking, kind and humble,” she told the Catholic Standard, Washington’s archdiocesan newspaper.
World
Pope: Devil is sneaky, Christians must be watchful
VATICAN CITY | Vigilance is an essential part of the spiritual life because the devil will try to sneak in when one is not paying attention or, especially, when a Christian thinks he or she is making a lot of progress on the road to holiness, Pope Francis said. “When we trust too much in ourselves and not in God’s grace, then the Evil One finds the door open. So, he organizes an expedition and takes possession of that house,” which is a person’s spiritual life, the pope said Dec. 14 at his weekly general audience. Since late August, the pope has been using his general audience talks to explain the process of spiritual discernment according to the teaching of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuits. When discernment has led to a good decision, one that increases spiritual growth and brings one closer to doing the Lord’s will, he said, the process is not complete. “If vigilance is lacking,” the pope said, there is “a very high risk that all will be lost. It is a danger not of a psychological, but of a spiritual order, a real snare of the evil spirit.”
Lawsuit against woman who claimed assault
VATICAN CITY | Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet announced he is filing a defamation lawsuit in Quebec against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. “Having preliminarily made sure to protect the plaintiff’s anonymity by obtaining an order to that effect, today I am taking legal action for defamation before the courts of Quebec in order to prove the falsity of the allegations made against me and to restore my reputation and honor,” the cardinal said in a statement Dec. 13. The woman accused the cardinal of inappropriately touching her at a meeting of the Quebec archdiocesan staff in 2008, when he was archbishop, and kissing her, pressing against her and making inappropriate comments at other gatherings. “I have never been guilty of these reprehensible behaviors, much less of those alleged against other members of the clergy cited in the class action” lawsuit filed against the Archdiocese of Quebec and involving more than 100 victims of alleged abuse, the cardinal said. Cardinal Ouellet said it was “inappropriate” to associate his name with a case involving sexual abuse of minors, but the move was “intentionally constructed and widely spread for improper purposes. It is clear that the victims of sexual abuse are entitled to just compensation for the harm they have suffered,” the cardinal said in his statement. “I am sensitive to their suffering and reiterate my sincere closeness to them. Their right to justice is not questioned by my taking this stand, which is nevertheless painfully necessary to defend the truth, my reputation and my honor,” he said.
Church needs new look at role of men, women in church
VATICAN CITY | Recent popes have used the concept of a “Petrine principle” and a “Marian principle” to describe the important role women and men together play in the Catholic Church, but a biblical scholar writing in the Vatican newspaper said it is time to talk about the discriminatory and stereotypical notions behind it. The question must be asked: “Doesn’t the Marian-Petrine principle express an ideology and rhetoric of sexual and gender differentiation that has now been exposed as one of the covers for patriarchal privileges?” wrote Marinella Perroni, a retired professor of biblical theology at the Pontifical Atheneum of St. Anselm in Rome.
Her article Dec. 12 in L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, was in response to Pope Francis’ most recent use of the dual principle in an interview with the Jesuit-run America magazine in late November. As he has done frequently when asked about the role of women in the church and the possibility of ordaining women deacons or priests, Pope Francis insisted that “the Marian principle, which is the principle of femininity in the church, of the woman in the church, where the church sees a mirror of herself because she is a woman and a spouse” is more important than the Petrine principle, which refers to ordained ministry in succession to St. Peter and the apostles. “The church is more than a ministry. It is the whole people of God. The church is woman. The church is a spouse. Therefore, the dignity of women is mirrored in this way,” the pope told America magazine.
