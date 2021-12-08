Nation
Retirement Fund appeal slated for Dec. 11-12
WASHINGTON | The annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection will be held in most U.S. Catholic parishes Dec. 11-12. Coordinated by the National Religious Retirement Office at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, the collection helps hundreds of religious communities care for their aging members. “I am deeply grateful to Catholics across the nation who faithfully support the Retirement Fund for Religious,” said Sister Stephanie Still, a Sister of the Presentation of San Francisco, who is executive director of the retirement office. “Their generosity allows our office to provide vital financial assistance to hundreds of religious communities each year,” she said in a statement. The U.S. bishops initiated the collection in 1988 to address the significant lack of retirement funding among U.S. religious orders. Distinct from collections that dioceses hold for their retired diocesan priests, this nationwide effort benefits U.S. religious orders. Known collectively as “women and men religious,” most senior Catholic sisters and brothers and priests in religious orders served for low wages in such ministries as Catholic schools, parishes and social services. Today, hundreds of religious orders face a critical shortage in retirement savings.
Pro-lifers hopeful about outcome of Dobbs case
WASHINGTON | The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ pro-life committee Dec. 1 urged Catholics, people of other faiths and all people of goodwill to unite in prayer that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade in its eventual ruling on Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. His statement was issued the same day the court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, an appeal from Mississippi. Its ban was struck down by a federal District Court in Mississippi in 2018 and upheld a year later by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. “In the United States, abortion takes the lives of over 600,000 babies every year,” said Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health could change that. We pray that the court will do the right thing and allow states to once again limit or prohibit abortion, and in doing so protect millions of unborn children and their mothers from this painful, life-destroying act.” Archbishop Lori directed people to www.prayfordobbs.com for Catholic and ecumenical prayers and resources for community engagement and action “as we await the court’s decision in this case.”
Commission welcomes boycott of Olympics
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing sends “a strong and unequivocal message” to the Chinese government that its persecution of religious minorities will not be tolerated, said the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. The decision demonstrates the United States’ “unwavering commitment to religious freedom,” Nury Turkel, the commission’s vice chair, said in a Dec. 6 statement. “The Chinese government’s systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom and other human rights of Uighur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, Falun Gong practitioners and many others betray the Olympic spirit,” Turkel said. “In fact, a genocidal regime should not have been granted the privilege to host the Olympics in the first place.” U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., who has held several congressional hearings on China’s religious and human rights abuses over the years, said that “rather than applauding” the administration’s diplomatic boycott, “we should recognize it for what it is: an exceedingly weak gesture in response to a genocidal regime, which is increasingly acting as if it has no place within the community of civilized nations.” At her regular briefing Dec. 6, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden and his administration decided on the diplomatic boycott because of China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” The boycott does not extend to U.S. athletes, Psaki said.
Faith leaders urge changes in bill’s provisions for funding child care
WASHINGTON | The Build Back Better Act’s plan to expand affordable child care and ensure that quality prekindergarten is available to all families “is a worthy goal,” but as written these provisions “will suppress, if not exclude” many faith-based providers from participating, according to Catholic and other religious leaders. “We are writing to express our urgent concerns regarding the child care and universal prekindergarten provisions in the House-passed Build Back Better Act,” said a Dec. 1 letter the faith leaders sent to U.S. Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., the chairwoman and ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The signers represent religious denominations, schools and charities “that comprise and serve millions of Americans,” the letter said. Among the signers were the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, chaired by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, and the USCCB’s Committee on Catholic Education, chaired by Bishop Thomas A. Daly of Spokane, Washington. Catholic Charities USA and the National Catholic Educational Association also signed the letter, along with Jewish, Muslim and other Christian associations. The measure changes standing policy to consider all providers of child care and prekindergarten programs “recipients of federal financial assistance,” subjecting them to nondiscrimination provisions that currently do not apply to them.
World
BBC: Myanmar nun one of 100 most inspiring women
LONDON | Among the Nobel laureates, politicians and professors honored by the BBC as among the 100 most influential and inspiring women of the year is a Catholic nun from rural Myanmar. The photo of Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng on the BBC website shows the nun wearing the simple white habit and veil of the Sisters of St. Francis Xavier. She looks proudly into the camera, her lips pursed in a half smile. But a different photo drew worldwide attention and became a symbol of Myanmar’s virulent nationwide protests against a Feb. 1 military takeover when Sister Tawng knelt in front of armed security forces in Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin, Myanmar’s northernmost state, to halt their pursuit of fleeing demonstrators. The photos and video of the 45-year-old nun on her knees with her arms spread wide, pleading with police, went viral in March. She reportedly told security forces that day: “You’ll have to come through me. Shoot me instead of these young people.” The BBC’s description of reads: “Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng has openly spoken of protecting civilians, especially children. She has trained as a midwife and has led a life of service for the past 20 years, recently looking after COVID-19 patients in Myanmar’s Kachin state.”
Belarus Christians urge help for jailed Catholic mother of five
WARSAW, Poland | Christians in Belarus have expressed shock at the jailing on contested charges of a Catholic mother with five children, who claimed religious motivation for her actions. A Christian group called her a political prisoner. Volha Zalatar was imprisoned Dec. 3 for participating in unauthorized tea parties and an internet chat site from her home in Minsk. “I don’t know the basis for the charges against her, or which evidence was used to substantiate them,” said Father Yuri Sanko, spokesman for the Belarusian bishops’ conference. “Nor do I know whether our church had anyone present at the trial. A number of priests wrote letters urging an end to her prosecution, but these were ignored.” Meanwhile, Belarus’ Christian Vision organization said the 39-year-old sociologist, a practicing Catholic, had been refused a prayer book and pastoral visit by a priest, adding that her lawyer had certified she was beaten, kicked and strangled to force her to divulge phone and internet passwords. “Volha Zalatar has been sentenced to four years of general-regime prison despite a lack of incriminating evidence, the absurd nature of the charges and being a mother of five children -- itself a significant circumstance which should have been taken into account,” the organization said in a Dec. 4 statement.
