Nation
Uvalde survivors get tuition aid to attend Catholic school
UVALDE, Texas | Thanks to tuition help from Catholic Extension, children who were wounded in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde can transfer to a local Catholic school. The Chicago-based nonprofit announced Aug. 15 it has awarded 30 full scholarships to survivors who want to attend to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Many families are seeking immediate psychological relief by transferring their children from Robb Elementary to the Catholic school. In a new release, Catholic Extension said the scholarships are part of the organization’s “ongoing efforts to support the well-being of the children and their families of Uvalde.” To date, about 80 families are looking to transfer to Sacred Heart, so Catholic Extension responded by immediately establishing the scholarship fund and is seeking help to meet the demand through outside donations. Contributions can be made online at catholicextension.org/uvalde. “Catholic Extension is committed to the ongoing care and support for the children and families of Uvalde,” Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, said in a statement. “It is our belief that awarding scholarships to Sacred Heart Catholic School will provide a safe and loving educational environment to children who are suffering from the physical and emotional wounds of violence.” Catholic Extension said it is supporting six religious sisters who will provide onsite emotional assistance during the first week of school to both the students and teachers of Sacred Heart Catholic school.
Judge rules CRS must pay health benefits for spouse of gay employee
BALTIMORE | A U.S. District Court judge in Maryland has ruled that Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. bishops’ overseas relief and development agency, must offer health care coverage to the spouses of gay employees as long as the employees’ jobs are nonreligious in nature. In its court filing, the Baltimore-based Catholic agency asked the judge to issue a summary judgment in its favor or dismiss the case altogether , saying religious exemptions provided in federal and state law “foreclose (the) plaintiff’s discrimination claims.” CRS “is a religious organization” and the plaintiff -- a data analyst identified only as “John Doe” in court documents -- “is involved in its activities,” it said. “The plaintiff’s claims “are incompatible” with the “fundamental right of religious freedom,” the CRS filing stated, citing a religious exemption for organizations in Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964. The agency’s filing also pointed to the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA, and two religious exemptions in two state laws: the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act and the Maryland Equal Pay for Equal Act. In her Aug. 3 decision, Judge Catherine C. Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland rejected CRS’ arguments, overall ruling in favor of the plaintiff. Kim Pozniak, a spokesperson for CRS, said Aug. 16 the agency filed a “motion for partial reconsideration,” but could not comment further because the case was still in “active litigation.”
World
Cardinal Becciu says pope invited him to August consistory
VATICAN CITY | Cardinal Angelo Becciu, currently facing charges of embezzlement and abuse of office, said Pope Francis invited him to attend the Aug. 27 consistory. According to an Aug. 22 report by the Italian newspaper L’Unione Sarda, Cardinal Becciu told participants at a private Mass in the Sardinian beachfront town of Golfo Aranci that he received a telephone call from the pope who asked him “to attend a meeting with all the cardinals to be held in Rome in the next few days.” The Italian cardinal also claimed that during the Aug. 20 phone call, the pope told “me that I will be reinstated in my duties as a cardinal,” L’Unione Sarda reported. Cardinal Becciu relinquished the rights associated with being a cardinal, which includes serving as a papal adviser, a member of Vatican dicasteries and councils, and as an elector of a new pope, after he was forced to resign in 2020. The Vatican did not confirm the cardinal’s claim that his rights and privileges would be reinstated; Cardinal Becciu did not respond to a request for a comment by Catholic News Service. However, when asked by the Italian news agency ANSA about his invitation to attend the consistory, the cardinal said he was “very moved by the pope’s gesture.” “I thank him from the bottom of my heart and reconfirm my full communion with him,” Cardinal Becciu told ANSA Aug. 22.
Nuns call terrorism financing charges ‘preposterous’
MANILA, Philippines | Catholic nuns from a missionary order in the Philippines have denounced a criminal charge accusing them of financing terrorism and violating the country’s anti-terrorism law. Ucanews.com reported the nuns from the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines issued a statement Aug. 18 to denounce the criminal charge filed by the Department of Justice. The nuns termed the allegation of terrorist financing as “preposterous” as they claimed that “all our projects and activities are well-documented, reported and accounted for.” “All these allegations and charges were not based on solid evidence and had demonized the works of our religious congregation,” the nuns said in a statement. On Aug. 15 the Department of Justice filed a criminal charge against 16 individuals, including five nuns from the congregation, for a non-bailable offense of allegedly donating to and soliciting funds for the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. The justice department earlier said the sisters failed to refute the allegations and charges against them, which led the prosecutor to believe there was probable cause to indict them of the charge. The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, however, said their indictment was part of government repression to silence dissenters, particularly critics of two political families accused of massive human rights violations. “This is part of the worsening state of repression against human rights defenders, especially those who are against the policies of two former Presidents Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Rodrigo Duterte. ... Why is the government -- especially from Duterte to Marcos Jr. -- hell-bent on using all resources at its disposal to shut down the congregation for good?” the religious sisters asked.
