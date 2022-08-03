NATION
Court: School has right to hire staff who uphold church doctrine
CHICAGO | The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago said July 28 that a Catholic high school in Indianapolis and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis have a constitutional right to hire staff who will uphold their core religious teachings. The case, Starkey v. Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, involves Lynn Starkey, a former guidance counselor at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, who sued the school and the archdiocese in 2019, after her contract was not renewed due to her same-sex marriage. School officials said her marriage was a violation of her contract and church teaching. Starkey argued she had been discriminated against based on her sexual orientation. She appealed her case to the 7th Circuit after a federal District Court threw out her lawsuit last year. In dismissing the case, the District Court judge said the school employee’s case did not stand up to the principle of ministerial exception that protects a religious school’s hiring and firing practices from government intrusion. The 7th Circuit ruled the lawsuit must be dismissed for the same reason. “Religious groups have a constitutional right to hire individuals who believe in their faith’s ideals and are committed to their religious mission,” Luke Goodrich, vice president and senior counsel at Becket., said in a statement. “Our justice system has consistently ruled that the government cannot intrude on a religious organization’s choice of who will pass on the faith to the next generation.”
Justice: Writing decision to overturn Roe an ‘honor’
ROME | In his first public comments since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its nearly 50-year-old decision that legalized abortion, Justice Samuel Alito said writing the ruling was an “honor.” Delivering a July 21 keynote address at a gala dinner in Rome sponsored by the University of Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Initiative, Alito said that at first he did not plan on providing examples of criticisms to decisions handed down by foreign courts. However, “I’ve had a few second thoughts over the last few weeks since I had the honor this term of writing I think the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law,” he said. “One of these was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” he said, insinuating that Johnson’s criticism of the court’s ruling led to his July 7 resignation. Alito’s comments drew laughter and applause from participants. In late June the Supreme Court issued a 213-page decision that stated there was no constitutional right to abortion in the United States. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court’s majority opinion. Casey v. Planned Parenthood is the 1992 decision that affirmed Roe v. Wade. The video of Alito’s keynote address was released on the official YouTube page of Notre Dame Law School July 28, more than a week after he delivered his remarks.
World
Vatican publishes schedule for papal trip to Kazakhstan
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis’ September visit to Kazakhstan will mostly focus on a gathering of religious leaders from around the world, but it will also include a Mass and meeting with Catholics in this Muslim-majority nation. The Vatican Aug. 2 released the pope’s schedule for the Sept. 13-15 trip, which also includes private meetings with religious leaders and his fellow Jesuits. Kazakhstan is a former Soviet Republic in Central Asia that gained independence in 1991. After experiencing Soviet-led atheist policies, the new nation adopted a secular form of government. While there was a revival of religious practice and identity, religious movements and missionaries from foreign countries also began gaining influence in the nation, according to a 2018 report by the Stockholm-based nonprofit and nonpartisan research and policy organization, the Institute for Security and Development Policy. Rather than following a more Western approach of wide religious freedom, the country adopted increasing restrictions aimed at countering extremist influences after a number of incidents of terrorism. It also adopted measures hoping to encourage the revival of traditional religious communities and ensure stability and harmony in society, the report said.
Stop the war in Ukraine and negotiate, pope says
VATICAN CITY | The only reasonable way to address the suffering of Ukrainians is to stop fighting and negotiate, Pope Francis said. Even during his busy six-day journey to Canada, “I did not cease praying for the suffering and battered Ukrainian people, asking God to free them from the scourge of war,” the pope said after praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square July 31. “If one looked at what is happening objectively, considering the harm that war brings every day to those people, and even to the entire world, the only reasonable thing to do would be to stop and negotiate,” the pope said. “May wisdom inspire concrete steps toward peace,” he said. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will negotiate with Russia when its nation’s forces have succeeded in fighting the Russian army back to where it was positioned Feb. 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine. Putin has said the possibility of negotiations would become more remote the longer the conflict continued. Russia has claimed the conflict is a proxy war being waged against Russia by “the West.”
Pope entrusts new relationship with Indigenous to three holy women
QUEBEC CITY | Meeting Indigenous survivors of residential schools in Canada, Pope Francis entrusted them and the journey of truth, healing and reconciliation to three women: St. Anne, Mary and St. Kateri Tekakwitha. “These women can help us to come together and start to weave anew a reconciliation that can uphold the rights of the most vulnerable in our midst and look at history without resentment or forgetfulness,” the pope said July 29, his last morning in Canada. Before heading to the airport for a three-hour flight to Iqaluit, Nunavut, in the Canadian Arctic, Pope Francis met with two dozen survivors of residential schools from across Eastern Canada. Organizers said they included people from the Algonquin, Mohawk, Cree, Innu and Mi’kmaq nations. Seated in a wheelchair, Pope Francis greeted each of the survivors as they entered a large living room in the residence of Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec. He then entered the room using a walker. Reporters and television cameras were present for the beginning of the meeting but were asked to leave after the formal speeches so the pope and survivors could speak to each other in private. Pope Francis told the group that he had come to Canada “as a friend” to meet representatives of the First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities and “to see, hear, learn and appreciate how the Indigenous populations of this country live.”
