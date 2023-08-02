Nation
Lawsuit seeks to block funding for nation’s first religious charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY | A lawsuit filed July 31 in Oklahoma County District Court in Oklahoma City is seeking to block state funding for what could become the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school if it survives the legal challenge. A state school board in Oklahoma voted in June to approve an application by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. But some education activists and proponents of the separation of church and state objected to the use of public funds for the school, and filed a lawsuit asking a state court to block them. Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, Education Law Center and Freedom From Religion Foundation spearheaded the lawsuit, OKPLAC, Inc. v. Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a statement that “a school that claims to be simultaneously public and religious would be a sea change for American democracy.” Michael Moreland, a professor of law and religion at Villanova University, told OSV News that “the legal challenge to Oklahoma’s decision to allow a religiously affiliated charter school should fail.” He said, “Oklahoma allows all manner of private entities to run charter schools, including for-profit schools. Having done so, it is entirely permissible -- indeed required -- to allow religious schools to participate in the program.”
Parish provides hope, aid after floods in NY
HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. | The community of Highland Falls in southeastern New York’s Orange County is still reeling after a July 9 rainstorm dumped 10 inches of water on this Hudson River village, turning meandering brooks into raging torrents and causing widespread devastation. The so-called 1,000-year flood claimed one life and washed out roads into and around Highland Falls and neighboring Fort Montgomery, as well as the adjacent U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Highland Falls has served as an impromptu aid center and shelter for those hit hard by the storm. Before the rain stopped falling, it mobilized to provide sanctuary and aid to people whose homes were flooded. Father Joseph Tokarczyk, the pastor, and his parishioners coordinated with the American Red Cross and other local emergency services to welcome overnight guests in the gymnasium of the former school. Lifelong parishioner Jeannette Scott and her volunteer kitchen crew fed 400-450 people each day with donated meals distributed from the school kitchen or delivered to people who could not leave their homes. Volunteer Patrick Flynn, a Sacred Heart parishioner, and his wife and their sons helped set up the parish shelter for storm victims “the first night before the Red Cross arrived and … and just going since then. The help is immense. The people that are coming out locally, the people are coming from out of the community. Everybody’s involved and it’s just awesome.” Catholic Charities has been on the scene and will continue to respond to needs.
Kerry Alys Robinson named as next Catholic Charities USA president and CEO
ALEXANDRIA, Va. | Kerry Alys Robinson has been named as the next president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, the organization representing the interests of its 167 member organizations dedicated to carrying out the domestic humanitarian work of the Catholic Church in the United States. When Robinson, currently an executive partner of Leadership Roundtable, begins her tenure Aug. 23, she will become the second layperson and second woman ever to lead CCUSA, the group said. In a July 25 statement, CCUSA board chair Neal Black said Robinson’s “entire professional life has been devoted to serving and bettering our church.” In a July 25 statement, Robinson said, the Gospels “call Catholics and all people of good will to serve those most in need of our aid.” “The staff and volunteers of Catholic Charities agencies around the country answer that call every day: feeding the hungry, comforting the afflicted and welcoming the stranger,” Robinson said. “I am deeply honored and profoundly humbled to be a part of this life-giving mission.”
U.S. bishops recognize 3 pro-life advocates for their longtime efforts
WASHINGTON | The U.S. bishops recently recognized three pro-life advocates for their longtime efforts by conferred the 2023 People of Life awards. The recipients were Margaret (Peggy) Hartshorn, board chair of Heartbeat International, a network of U.S. pro-life pregnancy resource centers; Aurora Tinajero, a pro-life advocate and radio host based in Texas; and the late clinical bioethicist, pediatrician and neonatologist Dr. Kathryn Moseley, who until her death in June 2023 at age 70 had been the assistant professor emerita of pediatrics at the University of Michigan. The recipients were honored July 17 during the annual Diocesan Pro-Life Leadership Conference in Toledo, Ohio, with Moseley feted posthumously. Attending the private awards dinner were Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities; Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo; and Bishop Earl K. Fernandes of Columbus, Ohio, as well as some 80 diocesan pro-life leaders and guests. Established in 2007 by the USCCB Secretariat for Pro-Life Activities, the People of Life award recognizes Catholics who have answered the call outlined by St. John Paul II in “The Gospel of Life” (“Evangelium Vitae”) by dedicating themselves to pro-life activities and promoting respect for the dignity of the human person.
Denied laicization, retired bishop marries in civil ceremony
ALBANY, N.Y. | After the Vatican turned down his laicization request earlier this year, Bishop Emeritus Howard J. Hubbard of Albany announced in an Aug. 1 statement that he had married in a civil ceremony. “I was encouraged to wait patiently and prayerfully and to continue to abstain from public ministry until seven civil lawsuits against me alleging sexual misconduct had been adjudicated,” he said. “Shortly thereafter, the Diocese of Albany declared bankruptcy, as have six of the eight other Dioceses in New York State. I have been advised that it may be several years before the Albany bankruptcy case is settled and all of the Child Victims Act civil lawsuits adjudicated.” He said that he will turn 85 years old in October and “could be 91 or 92 before these legal matters are concluded.” In the meantime, he said, he has fallen in love and civilly married a woman in July. In a statement, Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany called Bishop Hubbard’s announcement “unexpected news” and clarified that “while he is not permitted to represent himself as a priest or perform the sacraments in public, Bishop Hubbard remains a retired bishop of the Roman Catholic Church. The Church does not acknowledge his marriage as valid.” Bishop Hubbard, who led the Diocese of Albany for 37 years before his 2014 retirement, has been accused of child sexual abuse, which he denies. He is also the subject of a Vatican investigation under a process for bishops accused of abuse, or of mishandling sexual abuse allegations. He voluntarily stepped back from public ministry in 2019.
As number of Irish priests goes down, pilgrims climb up to promote vocations
WESTPORT, Ireland | A number of bishops joined thousands of pilgrims from across Ireland in the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage climb of Croagh Patrick as part of the Irish church’s drive for vocations to the priesthood. Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland, climbed about a half-mile to the summit on July 30 to celebrate Mass in the small oratory at the top of Ireland’s holy mountain, where St. Patrick is reputed to have spent 40 days in the fifth century. Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe diocese and Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford & Lismore also took part in the pilgrim climb. Speaking to OSV News, Archbishop Martin, who as Archbishop of Armagh is successor to St. Patrick, explained: “We are trying to get the message out this year that priesthood is a very much important vocation for the Church. Our numbers in the priesthood are dwindling but we are hopeful that the Lord is still calling people.”
Ukraine officially moves Christmas observance to Dec. 25 in ‘huge cultural shift’
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a bill moving the official observance of Christmas Day to Dec. 25 from Jan. 7, when Moscow and the Russian Orthodox Church mark the holiday. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved the measure -- which also adjusts the dates of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine -- on July 14, with Zelenskyy formalizing it on July 28. Zelenskyy had introduced the legislation June 28, with an explanatory note that the change would “discard the Russian legacy of celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7,” the date for the holiday according to the Julian calendar, which is used by the Russian Orthodox and other Eastern Orthodox churches. The change signals “a huge cultural shift,” while “recognizing what’s been in practice anyway for quite some time,” said Nicholas Rudnytzky, professor of history and dean of academic services at Manor College in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, a school with deep roots in the Ukrainian-American community. Close to 80% of Ukraine’s population identifies as Orthodox, but that affiliation has become increasingly complex in light of Russia’s decade of aggression against Ukraine, which began in 2014 with attacks on the Donbas region and the attempted annexation of Crimea. Rudnytzky said the date change “will serve towards the paradigm shift -- not by itself, but as part of the whole package.”
