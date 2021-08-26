Nation
Court orders administration to restore policy
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Supreme Court late Aug. 24 said the Biden administration must restore a Trump-era immigration policy known as “Remain in Mexico.” The Migration Protection Protocols policy, or MPP, as it is is formally known, was first implemented in 2019 and required asylum-seekers be returned to Mexico to await adjudication of their cases. Critics of the policy said these migrants regularly faced dangerous and inhumane conditions in Mexico. The high court, in an unsigned order, declined to block an Aug. 13 ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk reinstating the policy. He blocked Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security from implementing a June 1 memo that formally ended the Migration Protection Protocols. Kacsmaryk, a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, whose jurisdiction is the Amarillo division, stayed his decision for seven days to allow the Biden administration to file an appeal. The stay expired at midnight Aug. 24, legally mandating the Biden administration to reinstate the policy Aug. 25. The administration said it will follow the law, while appealing Kacsmaryk’s ruling.
Ruling upholding Texas abortion law called ‘long-awaited victory’
HOUSTON | A spokeswoman with Texas Right to Life said a federal appeals court ruling upholding the Texas Dismemberment Abortion Ban is a “long-awaited victory” Texans are celebrating. “Anyone can see the cruelty of dismemberment abortions, ripping a child’s body apart while her heart is still beating,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, the organization’s Director of Media and Communication. “We’re grateful the judges recognized this horror.” The Aug. 18 ruling from the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, upheld the state’s 2017 law, reversing previous court rulings that blocked it. It also reversed an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit upholding a block on it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the panel’s ruling and the full court agreed to hear the case. A majority of the 14 judges who heard the case ruled in favor of Texas; three judges on the 5th Circuit recused themselves. The case is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court. The law was first passed and signed into law in 2017 but has never gone into effect because of court challenges.
Archbishop: SNAP increase helps people meet ‘essential human needs’
WASHINGTON | A U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recalculation of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and a major increase in the benefit for those in need “will be a meaningful improvement in the lives of millions of people who rely on SNAP for basic nutrition,” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City said Aug. 21. He issued the statement as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. “The U.S. bishops have repeatedly called for strengthening and improving SNAP so that it provides an adequate level of support that doesn’t leave families hungry at the end of the month,” Archbishop Coakley said. His statement came in reaction to the USDA’s Aug. 16 release of a reevaluation of its Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate benefit amounts provided to needy families through SNAP. The report prompted the Biden administration to permanently raise this benefit by over 25%, the largest single increase in the program’s history, according to news reports. The increase takes effect in October and will be available to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. A 15% boost in SNAP benefits for increased needs during the pandemic expires Sept. 30.
Poor Clare from Maryland succeeds Mother Angelica
BALTIMORE | When Theresa Buck was still in high school at Mount de Sales Academy in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, she took a standardized assessment test meant to give some indication of the kind of career that would best suit her talents, personality and interests. Topping the list of potential careers, according to the assessment? Ministry as a woman religious. An exercise completed more than two decades ago turned out to be more than prescient. Not only did the former parishioner of St. Agnes Parish in Catonsville enter the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration at the Our Lady of the Angels Monastery in rural Alabama, she recently was entrusted with leadership of the internationally known monastery. Today with the religious name of Mother Mary Paschal of the Lamb of God, she was elected abbess July 29, taking on the same post that was once held by Mother Angelica, founder of both the monastery and the global Catholic communications network known as EWTN. The Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration are a contemplative community of cloistered nuns whose charism is centered on adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Established in France in 1854, the religious community has monasteries that act autonomously.
World
Mexican diocese condemns murder of local journalist
MEXICO CITY | A Mexican diocese has condemned the murder of a journalist in Veracruz state, saying the crime threatens freedom of expression. Radio journalist Jacinto Romero Flores was shot dead Aug. 19 in the town of Ixtaczoquitlán, some 165 miles southeast of Mexico City. Romero covered crime and politics, according to media reports, and had been threatened for his work. “The Diocese of Orizaba regrets the murder today of another journalist in our region ... Jacinto Romero Flores. His death adds to the other murdered journalists in our state, one of the most dangerous for practicing this profession,” the diocese said in an Aug. 19 statement signed by its spokesman, Father Helkyn Enriquez Báez. “His death in this most violent way threatens the right to freedom of expression because society is deprived of (his) communication,” Father Alfredo Mazahua said Aug. 21 at Romero’s funeral Mass, according to local media. “Taking his life affects the entire population and directly affects his family. I urge reflection to realize these values.” Romero was the fifth journalist killed in Mexico this year. He received multiple threats for his reporting, according to The Associated Press. The eastern state of Veracruz has been a cemetery for journalists over the past 12 years, the product of organized crime and corruption coming together. Crimes committed against the media almost always go unpunished.
Vatican orders retired Polish archbishop to life of prayer, penance
VATICAN CITY | A retired Polish archbishop has been ordered to lead a life of prayer and penance, which includes a ban on taking part in any public celebrations — both secular and religious, according to Vatican News and international media. The sanctions against Archbishop Marian Golebiewski, 83, the retired archbishop of Wroclaw and a former bishop of Koszalin-Kolobrzeg, came after a Vatican investigation looked into alleged negligence in handling allegations of abuse against minors by priests under his authority. The official announcement was published on the archdiocese’s website Aug. 21. Vatican News’ Polish desk reported that the investigation had been conducted regarding reported “omissions” by the archbishop and followed the provisions laid out by the Code of Canon Law and Pope Francis’ “Vos Estis Lux Mundi” (“You are the light of the world”), which holds bishops accountable for interfering with, covering up or failing to address abuse accusations in their dioceses. The investigation covered his period leading the Diocese of Koszalin-Kolobrzeg from 1996 to 2004 and the Archdiocese of Wroclaw from 2004 to 2013, media reported.
Pakistan province demolishes Catholic church, despite protests
KARACHI, Pakistan | A Catholic church serving more than 300 Christian families in Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi was demolished Aug. 24 despite resistance from a civil society group and warnings from U.N. human rights experts. The Save Karachi Movement, a group of lawyers, human rights defenders, journalists and minority activists, confirmed the demolition of St. Joseph Church on its Twitter account. It was part of a larger demolition plan to prevent flooding, government officials said. Ucanews.com reported the Save Karachi Movement said the anti-encroachment squad of the Sindh provincial government tore down the building, despite protests from the Christian community. “This is how we treat our minorities. This is how we destroy what they built, their church .... Watch and be ashamed, Pakistan! Government of Sindh, you will have to pay,” said Abira Ashfaq, a member of the Save Karachi Movement, while sharing a video of the demolition. Mustafa Mehran, a lawyer, said two nearby churches had already been demolished and this was the last one was remaining for the huge Christian population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.