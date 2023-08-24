Nation
Carmelites insist on church unity following bishop’s suggestion of excommunication
ARLINGTON, Texas | Cloistered Carmelites in Arlington, Texas, insisted on their continued communion with the Catholic Church Aug. 23 in a statement from their civil attorney, following an Aug. 19 statement from Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth saying the nuns may have incurred excommunication. The bishop’s Aug. 19 statement responded to a letter from the nuns, posted the day before on their website, that said they rejected his authority as the Vatican-named commissary for their community. The statement claims that he has interfered with and humiliated them since late April, when he initiated an investigation into their prioress, Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach of Jesus Crucified. The office of Fort Worth attorney Matthew Bobo, who represents the Carmelites of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity, said in the Aug. 23 statement that the nuns “are not separating from the Catholic Church” and accused Bishop Olson of “infringing on private property rights.” The public exchanges between the nuns and Bishop Olson follow an investigation Bishop Olson initiated an investigation under church law of allegations that Mother Teresa Agnes violated chastity vows via “video chat” with a priest.
Catholic college students weather ‘hurriquake’ with faith
SANTA PAULA, California | Students at a Catholic liberal arts college in California told OSV News they’re more ready than ever for the new school year, after weathering both a major storm and an earthquake on the same day. The one-two punch struck Aug. 20, as tropical storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California and a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Ojai, some 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The two events were quickly dubbed a “hurriquake,” with the earthquake causing “widespread (but) not serious” damage at Thomas Aquinas College in nearby Santa Paula, California, said executive director of college relations Christopher Weinkopf. No one was injured at the school, but a statue of the college’s patron saint fell in the dining hall, and “there are lots of cracks in the plaster” throughout the campus, with most buildings affected, Weinkopf told OSV News. For many of the students, the unusual experience was a moment for prayer and pondering. “The combination of earthquake and storm was shocking and alarming, but also oddly invigorating. ... Like Elijah on the mountain, God is not in the moment of the earthquake or the storm, but in that silent moment of reflection and processing afterwards,” said freshman David Holmes of Lander, Wyoming. Josh King, a sophomore from Buena Park, California, observed in a friend’s room that while other things fell down, a bookstand with a crucifix, a Sacred Heart icon and some statues of saints stayed completely fine. He added, “We thought, ‘This is going to be a great semester! Whatever happens, there’s no knocking down God -- He’s always with us.’”
Pope asks renewed prayers for Ukraine on eve of its Independence Day
VATICAN CITY | Acknowledging Ukraine’s celebration of Independence Day Aug. 24, Pope Francis pleaded with thousands of visitors at his weekly general audience to keep praying for peace in the country. Noting that Aug. 24 also is the feast of St. Bartholomew, the apostle, the pope entrusted to him “dear Ukraine, so harshly tried by the war.” But then departing from his prepared text and looking directly at the crowd in the Vatican audience hall, he said: “Brothers and sisters, let’s pray for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are suffering so much. The war is cruel. So many children disappeared, so many people dead.” According to the Ukrainian government’s “Children of War” website, 503 children had been killed as of Aug. 23 and more than 19,500 children have been forcibly taken to Russia. “Please,” the pope said, “pray. Do not forget tormented Ukraine.”
First Nations leader: ‘No conclusive evidence’ of student graves at residential school
CAMPERVILLE, Manitoba | For Indigenous families seeking answers about the relatives in residential schools who never came home, an archaeological team has found “no conclusive evidence of human remains” at a former residential school site in Canada, but the results “take nothing away” from the painful experiences of former students, said an Indigenous leader. In an Aug. 18 video statement on Facebook, Chief Derek Nepinak of the Minegoziibe Anishinabe (formerly Pine Creek First Nation) announced the conclusion of a four-week excavation in the basement of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Church in Camperville, Manitoba, site of the former Pine Creek Residential School. The 14 anomalies detected by ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, yielded animal bones and debris from a fire, but not human remains, Nepinak told media. However, “the results … should not be deemed as conclusive of other ongoing searches and efforts” at other residential school sites, said Nepinak in his video statement. Canada’s National Center for Truth and Reconciliation recorded the deaths of 21 students at the school, with survivors describing abuses taking place in the church’s basement. Such searches, which are being conducted at various residential school sites throughout Canada, have become controversial, with “denialists” demanding full excavations to prove the graves’ existence and survivors pointing to both firsthand accounts of abuse and the limitations of the search process. Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, Alberta, and Archbishop Don Bolen of Regina, Saskatchewan, who have led the Catholic Church’s Indigenous reconciliation efforts in Canada, told The Catholic Register, a Toronto-based weekly newspaper, that Canada’s Catholic bishops have opted to listen rather than immediately respond to questions arising from the reconciliation process. “We will find a pathway forward that further helps us arrive at the truths of our history,” said Nepinak. “This is (by) no means conclusive of our work to find the truth of the history of our residential school here in Pine Creek.”
