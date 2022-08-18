Nation
Agencies feel pinch of fewer donations for school-supply drives
WASHINGTON | Each year at back-to-school-time, many parents are in sticker shock about school-supply costs. This year, with inflation, is no exception as parents pay more for everything from notebooks to backpacks and calculators. Never mind shoes and clothes, and for some, laptops. The National Retail Federation reported in June that school-supply prices were expected to increase by 40% and one loan company said 37% of parents with school-age children said they are unable to afford back-to-school shopping. Last year, many families had help with these purchases through the government’s monthly payments with its child tax credit. This year, not only are families feeling the pinch, but service agencies are seeing a decrease in donations. Catholic Charities agencies around the country are helping with annual school-supply drives to get backpacks and notebooks in the hands of as many students as possible. “Unfortunately, the decrease in donations makes it harder to serve those that are in need the most,” said Amy Lambert, community resources coordinator for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois.
Bishop urges Senate to pass Afghan Adjustment Act ‘without delay’
WASHINGTON | If passed, the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act introduced in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives would provide newly arrived Afghans with an opportunity to become lawful permanent residents in the United States, said the head of the U.S. bishops’ migration committee. The bill “would lift the cloud of legal uncertainty currently faced by tens of thousands of Afghans relocated to the United States in recent months and promote their full integration within American communities,” Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington said in an Aug. 10 letter to Congress. The chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration urged members of the Senate and House to pass the legislation “without delay.” The companion bills, S. 4787 and H.R. 8685, also would require President Joe Biden to establish an Interagency Task Force on Afghan Ally Strategy and increase support for those who assisted the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. “Many of those who would benefit from this legislation served alongside U.S. servicemembers in Afghanistan or are the family members of those individuals,” Bishop Dorsonville said. “This service comes at a great personal sacrifice, as they now face the threat of persecution and even death if returned to their native Afghanistan. Unfortunately,” he continued, “their ability to remain in the United States permanently is severely limited under current law, even after an unprecedented effort to secure their relocation.”
World
Mary teaches primacy of humility over power, success
VATICAN CITY | Mary’s humble life and example are a testament to the triumph of service and love over power and success, Pope Francis said. Before reciting the Angelus prayer on the feast of the Assumption Aug. 15, the pope told an estimated 10,000 pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the song of praise uttered by Mary while visiting her cousin Elizabeth “announces a radical change, an overturning of values.” Mary “prophesies that it will not be power, success and money that will prevail, but service, humility and love. Looking at her, in glory, we understand that the true power is service, and that to reign means to love. And that this is the road to heaven,” he said. In his address, the pope reflected on the Magnificat, which is not only “a hymn of praise and exultation for the great things that the Lord has accomplished in her,” but also a recounting of “the work of God in the entire history of her people.” However, her praise of God who “brought down the powerful from their thrones and lifted up the lowly” may make some wonder if she was “exaggerating, describing a world that does not exist.” “Indeed, what she says does not seem to correspond to reality; while she speaks, the powerful have not been brought down: the fearsome Herod, for example, is still firmly on his throne. And the poor and hungry remain so, while the rich continue to prosper,” he said.
Cardinal Ouellet among clergy accused of abuse in lawsuit
MONTREAL | Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, is named in a list of alleged abusers filed in support of a class-action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec. The cardinal, a close adviser to Pope Francis, has been the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, formerly the Congregation for Bishops, since 2010. He is accused of actions allegedly committed against a young laywoman who was employed as a pastoral worker in 2008, when the cardinal was archbishop of Quebec. Court documents filed Aug. 16 indicate the actions consisted in “nonconsensual touching of a sexual nature.” Auxiliary Bishop Jean-Paul Labrie, who died in 2001 and served in the archdiocese from 1977 to 1995, also was named in the filing. In his case, the alleged abuse occurred in 1968 when he was the superior of the seminary of Saint-Victor de Beauce in Quebec. The class-action was authorized by a judge of the Superior Court of Quebec May 19. It was filed on behalf of all “people having been sexually abused by a member of the diocesan clergy” or “by a religious, a lay pastoral staff member, an employee, and a lay or religious volunteer” under the responsibility of the Quebec Archdiocese between January 1, 1940 and the final ruling in the case. The archdiocese originally asked that the names of the alleged abusers identified by 101 plaintiffs not be disclosed. The archdiocese’s lawyer advised the court July 22 that church officials no longer sought to keep the names confidential.
Catholics offer prayers after Orthodox church fire in Egypt
NAIROBI, Kenya | Some Catholic leaders have joined the Coptic Orthodox Church in mourning the 41 people -- including 18 children -- who died in a fire in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. According to news reports, at least 5,000 Coptic Christians were preparing for the morning liturgy Aug. 14 at the Martyr Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba, a suburban area of the city, when the fire started. The deaths resulted from an ensuing stampede and smoke inhalation. Eyewitnesses said of some screaming worshippers jumped out of windows, as the fire spread to higher floors of the church building. Church officials said the blaze was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner, but The Associated Press reported that witnesses also pointed to a faulty generator. “We have received the news of the deaths in the Orthodox Church with much shock,” Bishop Noel Seyoum Fransua of Hossana, Ethiopia, told Catholic News Service. “I wish to express my condolences to the Orthodox Church in Egypt. We really feel sorry about the sad occurrence.” Cardinal Souraphiel Berhaneyesus, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia, offered “my sincerest sympathies on the behalf of the Ethiopian Catholic Church and myself. ... “I assure you (of) our prayers to your church, the deceased and wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.” In Germany late Aug. 14, Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference, said his prayers and thoughts were with the victims, reported the German Catholic news agency KNA. “A place where there should be blessing became a fiery hell,” he said. “Words fail us in view of the high number of fatalities. I grieve with the Coptic Church in Egypt and in our country.”
