Nation
Archdiocese’s gun buyback effort takes firearms off streets
BALTIMORE | Father Michael Murphy, pastor of St. Joseph’s Monastery in Baltimore’s Irvington neighborhood, is not sure how much of a dent an Aug. 5 gun buyback effort will make in the deadly violence that plagues cities such as Baltimore. But he applauded the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the Baltimore City Police Department for coordinating the mission to give residents of West Baltimore hope. The archdiocese raised more than $50,000 to finance the buyback event. Police officers exchanged cash and gift cards for weapons retrieved from the trunks of vehicles that formed a continuous, long line for several hours, wrapped around a local shopping center. According to an archdiocesan spokesperson, the buyback secured 362 firearms, including 158 handguns and 17 semiautomatic weapons and other types. Police paid $200 for handguns, rifles and shotguns, $300 for assault weapons. Each of the weapons will be destroyed. Before the buyback event, the Baltimore Police Department had reported recovering more than 1,400 illegal firearms from the streets of Baltimore. “We are trying to work for peace and give people some hope that somebody is trying to do something for them,” said Father Murphy, who organized the event. “Our gun violence problem can be depressing, because so much of it is outside of our control. This was a very positive day.” The buyback effort was joined by a resource fair that attracted more than a dozen participants and included a prayer booth with interfaith leaders offering spiritual guidance.
Catholic leaders take positions over PEPFAR reauthorization
WASHINGTON | Looming debate over the reauthorization of PEPFAR has some pro-life advocates raising alarm about the potential for some funding going to abortion, while others say safeguards are in place to prevent such spending. PEPFAR, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, authorized by Congress and Bush in 2003, is the U.S. government’s global effort to combat HIV/AIDS. PEPFAR is credited with saving 25 million lives and scaling back the epidemic’s spread, and is seen as an example of successful bipartisanship, continuing across each presidential administration since. The program, in part, distributes antiretrovirals in countries where as many as one-third of adults were impacted. Its funding has totaled more than $110 billion to date; Congress will consider its reauthorization this year. But some pro-lifers have raised alarm about what they argue is potential for funds to go to abortions in this year’s potential reauthorization. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., a Catholic and longtime supporter of PEPFAR, this year expressed concern about reauthorization without adding language prohibiting administrators from funding groups that advocate for abortion access. Some pro-life and conservative groups, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, have announced plans to score against a vote in favor of PEPFAR’s reauthorization in its current form. The Biden administration however has denied using PEPFAR for that purpose and is seeking a “clean” reauthorization of the program for five years, with no policy changes. A July 14 letter from Catholic Relief Services and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to congressional lawmakers argued in favor of PEPFAR’s reauthorization while outlining important principles to guide Congress, including that the “life-saving work of PEPFAR should never be entangled with the promotion of abortion.”
First Salvadoran-born bishop in U.S. urges personal ‘transfiguration’
WASHINGTON | During an Aug. 12 Mass in honor of the Divine Savior of the World, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar, the first Salvadoran-born bishop in the United States, urged the faithful to get in tune with God, listen to others, walk together and transform themselves to fulfill the mission to which God has them to. “If Christ has wanted to reveal his glory and his identity as the beloved son of the Father, it is so that his splendor may enlighten us and reveal who we truly are,” said the bishop during his homily in the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. “And the glory of Christ transfigured illuminates today his people, his pilgrim Church so that we may recognize our dignity as beloved children of God, so that we may renew our hope, so that we may be a light for others and illuminate the world with the light of Christ.” Typically celebrated on the day of the Transfiguration of the Lord, the feast day of the Divine Savior of the World, the patron saint of El Salvador, reminds Catholics of the glorious state in which Jesus Christ showed himself full of splendor and majesty on Mount Tabor before his disciples. Bishop Menjívar prayed to God for the welfare of his homeland and asked nearly 500 Massgoers “to attune our minds and hearts to the voice of God” and be united as a community of faith. “Walking together means having one heart, one feeling, one goal: Christ,” he said.
World
Vatican investment office reports profit for 2022
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican investment office made 32.27 million euros (about $35.2 million) in profit in 2022 and contributed the entire amount to the Vatican’s operating budget, said Bishop Nunzio Galantino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See. The profit was close to 6 million euros less than what the investments earned in 2021, the bishop said in the annual report of the administration, which is known by its Italian acronym, APSA, and controls most of the Vatican’s portfolio, including real estate. “Transparency of numbers, achievements and defined procedures is one of the tools we have at our disposal to ward off -- at least in those who are free of preconceptions -- unfounded suspicions regarding the extent of the church’s assets, its administration or the fulfillment of the duties of justice, such as payment of due taxes and other tributes,” the bishop wrote in his introduction to the 104-page report, which was published in early August.
Priests and lay workers will help monitor ceasefire
BOGOTÁ, Colombia | The Colombian bishops’ conference has welcomed the beginning of a six-month ceasefire between the nation’s military and the largest remaining rebel group, and began to train dozens of priests and lay workers from different parts of the country on how to help monitor the truce. In a statement published on Aug. 10, the bishop’s conference said that 31 representatives from 18 different dioceses were briefed on the details of the ceasefire and on international humanitarian law. The group also discussed methods that would be most suitable to report breaches of the ceasefire. “We will take this knowledge to our territories,” said Father Jairo Alberto Rave, from the Diocese of Barrancabermeja, “so that we can make an important contribution” to the peace process. The truce started on Aug. 3, and seeks to facilitate peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army -- known as ELN by its Spanish acronym -- a Marxist-oriented rebel group with approximately 2,000 to 5,000 fighters that is particularly influential in the west of Colombia and along its eastern border with Venezuela. It is the longest ceasefire ever between Colombia’s government and the ELN and is part of President Gustavo Petro’s plans to pacify rural areas of the country that are still affected by violence waged by rebel groups and drug cartels, that were not part of a 2016 peace deal between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla group.
Our Lady of Koden gets new crowns
KODEN, Poland | Of dozens of images and statues of Mary across the globe coronated with papal crowns, one in Poland clearly has the most bracing story. The image was most probably stolen from the pope by one of Poland’s noblemen many centuries ago. Now, it’s a symbol of unity in a region troubled by risks of war. “It was Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, future Pope John Paul II that called Our Lady of Koden ‘Mother of Unity.’ He was visiting our sanctuary many times,” Father Pawel Gomulak, spokesman for the Missionary Oblates of Mary, the religious order that looks after the Koden sanctuary in eastern Poland, told OSV News. “But apart from big unifying miracles of Our Lady, especially in ecumenical terms, many married couples come here and their bonds are strengthened, which counts for endless little miracles,” he said. In 1723, the image was crowned with papal crowns. It was the third coronation of an image on the territory of Poland at the time, after the coronation of Our Lady of Czestochowa in 1717 and Our Lady of Troki in 1718 (Troki is today the territory of Lithuania). “Since Our Lady has already shown throughout history that she is the Mother of Unity, today we pray in a special way that this unity and peace will exist not only here, but also in our homeland, Ukraine, Belarus, Europe and throughout the world,” said Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who is a personal representative of the pope, or papal legate. He arrived in Koden Aug. 13, when a three-day celebration of the 300th anniversary of the coronation of the miraculous Image began. The cardinal presided over Mass Aug. 15, the feast of the Assumption of Mary, during which new crowns blessed by Pope Francis were imposed on the image.
