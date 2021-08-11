Nation
Anderson: Like worship, Christian witness is essential to religious liberty
WASHINGTON | A top concern for Carl Anderson, the now-retired CEO of the Knights of Columbus, is preserving religious freedom in this country. “It’s not so much about arguments over separation of church and state but the values the faith brings to our culture -- the necessity of Christian witness,” he told Catholic News Service. “We have to understand why free exercise of religion exercise is so important to America’s constitutional framework,” he said. “It is after all the first right in the Bill of Rights -- they (the Founding Fathers) had a lot of other choices but they put it in first because they believed it involved the most important issue human beings deal with.” “Many secularists are trying to reduce that right of worship -- free exercise (of religion) goes far beyond that,” he said. It’s about living “your life according to your religious convictions -- that always has been the Catholic understanding.” To “defend what we value, we have to demonstrate the values we bring to society particularly as Catholics ... that hold society together” when there is so much “violence, discord, alienation” today, he said. For the Knights, those values are the four core principles that drive all they do in church and society: “charity, unity, fraternity, patriotism.”
Bishop objects to ‘fast-track’ deportations
WASHINGTON | A U.S. bishop charged with addressing immigration issues has raised objections to a July 26 announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it would begin “expedited removal” proceedings, or fast-tracking deportations, of some immigrant families who entered the U.S. illegally and do not qualify for asylum. In an Aug. 7 statement, Washington Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, called on the Biden administration to “reverse course” on the fast-track removals but also on other recent measures being used to stem immigration.
“Let us work together as a nation to welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants according to their God-given dignity,” said Bishop Dorsonville in the statement, which also objected to a public health measure that expels migrants at the border, with the exception of minors, citing COVID-19 concerns. The measure, known as Title 42, is a provision of U.S. public health law and was activated by the Trump administration. The Biden administration has kept it in place, saying it has done so under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep the pandemic at bay as the nation experiences a surge of the Delta variant.
Leaders: Climate change report can spur action
WASHINGTON | Amadou Diallo, a program manager for Catholic Relief Services in his native Senegal, knows from talking with the farmers and cattle herders that the cyclical droughts the country experienced occurred about once every 10 years for generations. More recently, he has learned from conversations with them that the droughts occur more often, perhaps every three or four years, and are unpredictable in duration. The more frequent droughts cause the herders to take their cattle elsewhere, possibly opening the way to conflict. For people who grow crops to sell, their yields are smaller, limiting their ability to provide enough food for their families. At times, parents pull their children from school and send them to work to help support their families. It’s all a sign of climate change, Diallo said. Such changes in traditional practices of the Senegalese people, 80% of whom depend on agriculture as their source of income, are an example of the impact of a changing climate in communities around the world, according to the latest climate assessment report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. Severe flood, long-term drought, wildfires and extremes of heat and cold are all resulting from climate change, the report said. Released Aug. 9, the massive document, covering 3,900-plus pages, serves as a “reality check” on how the planet is being reshaped by rising global temperatures, said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of one of several working groups that compiled it.
Immigrant turns himself in for killing provincial
SAINT-LAURENT-SUR-SÈVRE, France | A Rwandan immigrant awaiting trial for the arson of the cathedral in Nantes turned himself in to police for killing the French provincial of the Montfort Missionaries. Emmanuel Abayisenga, 40, a Catholic, had been released on bail earlier this year for the 2020 arson at Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Nantes. Montfort Father Olivier Maire, 60, had offered him housing in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre, south of Nantes. Media reported police sources said early indications were that Abayisenga had beaten Father Maire to death. At his general audience Aug. 11, Pope Francis told French-speaking visitors that it was “with great sorrow” that he learned of the Aug. 6 murder. “I extend my condolences to the religious community of the Monfortians in Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre in Vendée, to his family and to all Catholics in France,” Pope Francis said, assuring everyone of his closeness. Father Santino Brembilla, superior general of the Montfort Missionaries, described Father Maire as a “religious, a priest and a missionary of great value, a specialist in Montfort spirituality who accompanied his entire community in coming to a profound understanding of the message of their founder, Louise-Marie Gignion de Montfort,” Vatican News reported.
