Nation
Archbishop Wester mourns killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | During a Mass for peace, Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe decried the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico since last November. “We in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and all of us here are appalled at these hateful and horrific crimes and utterly condemn them,” Archbishop Wester said at the start of his homily during a Mass Aug. 9 marking the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan. Police arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan, Aug. 9 and said in a statement that he was charged with two of the murders. Police continued to investigate whether all four killings were related. Until the arrest, the murders rattled the Islamic community in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, whose members feared the violence was fueled by anti-Muslim sentiment. The four victims were either Afghani or Pakistani. One man was killed in November and the other three men in late July and early August. Authorities said the incidents may have been fueled by sectarian differences and that the investigation was continuing. During a search of the suspect’s home, investigators “discovered evidence that shows the offender knew the victims to some extent and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shootings,” the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement Aug. 9.
Overturning of Roe provides ‘chance to win fight for life,’ says top Knight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to throw out the precedent set in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, is a landmark victory but not the end of the fight for life, said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. “Roe v. Wade is finally gone. We now have a chance to win the fight for life,” the CEO of the Knights of Columbus said in delivering his annual report to the Supreme Council Aug. 2, opening day of the Knights 140th Supreme Convention in Nashville. The Knights have been involved in the effort to end abortion in the United States since the beginning of the respect-for-life movement soon after the 1973 Roe ruling, Kelly noted, by supporting the annual March for Life in Washington, providing ultrasound machines to pregnancy resource centers and a host of other activities. “By ending Roe, the court has empowered us to end one of the worst injustices in American history,” Kelly said. “Roe is overturned, but we have more work to do. We will continue to march for life until abortion is unthinkable.” With the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, the question of abortion now moves to the states. “Each state has a choice to make,” Kelly said. “At least half will protect life to some degree. But others will keep the abortion status quo. And some states will even expand abortion, putting mothers and children in greater danger. “They will double down on a culture of death. So we must push forward with a message of life.”
World
Ambassador says pope will visit Ukraine before Kazakhstan trip
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis plans to make his long-awaited visit to Ukraine before his trip to Kazakhstan in September, said Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See. In a series of tweets posted Aug. 6 after meeting with the pope, Yurash said the people of Ukraine “have been waiting for the pope” since the start of the war and will “be happy to greet him before his trip to Kazakhstan.” “I am very close to Ukraine and want to express this closeness (through) my visit to Ukraine,” the pope said, according to the Ukrainian ambassador. “Moments of communication with (the) Holy Father are always inspirational,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “Especially when there is a chance to discuss and promote subjects that are ‘on the table’ for a long time, like the pope’s visit to Ukraine.” The pope expressed on several occasions his desire to not only visit Ukraine, but also Russia to plead for an end to the conflict. In an interview with Catholic News Service July 18, Yurash said that while Ukraine was ready for a papal visit, he doubted the pope would be able to to visit Moscow.
Religious orders call for intervention in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti | Religious orders working in Haiti have called on the international community to directly intervene to address the reign of terror of armed gangs they described as “diabolical, frightening and unacceptable.” The same gangs are responsible for nearly four kidnappings a day in 2022 and violence that killed more than 200 and forced 3,000 to flee their homes during July alone. In an Aug. 4 open letter to Najat Maalla M’jid, U.N. special rapporteur on violence against children, the Justice Coalition of Religious -- made up of 20 religious orders -- urged the international community “to respond swiftly and effectively to the atrocities occurring in Haiti.” In a document of testimonies published by the coalition, Passionist Father Rick Frechette, a doctor in Port-au-Prince, said “99% of people on the street want a foreign military force to save them.” He described the situation on the streets of Port-au-Prince as “Somalia-type battles.” The coalition letter noted that the “Haitian state has failed in its sovereign obligation to protect the population.” It diverged from a July 29 statement from the Haitian bishops’ conference, which said state authority must be restored and that the government must take immediate action to “disarm the gangs, to allow the police to tackle violent crime and create a climate of serenity and confidence.” The bishops’ message stopped short of calling for action from the international community.
Cardinal Tomko, oldest member of College of Cardinals, dies at 98
VATICAN CITY | The oldest member of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Jozef Tomko, died in Rome at the age of 98. The late cardinal had been hospitalized since the end of June after a fall, and he suffered further complications from COVID-19. He returned to his Vatican apartment Aug. 6 for continued care and died early Aug. 8. In a telegram with his condolences published by the Vatican later the same day, Pope Francis praised “this esteemed and wise brother who, sustained by deep faith and great foresight, served the Gospel and the church with humility and self-sacrifice.” The pope praised the late cardinal for his long and fruitful service and for his devotion and witness, exemplified by his praying the rosary every evening in St. Peter’s Square. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica Aug. 11, and his remains will be buried at St. Elisabeth Cathedral in Košice, Slovakia. He served nearly 16 years as the head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, which was responsible for coordinating church activities in mission territories, especially Africa and Asia. After he retired in 2001, at the age of 77, he was appointed president of the Pontifical Committee for the International Eucharistic Congresses, until retiring in 2007.
