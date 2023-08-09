Nation
Couple alleges state denied them foster parenting chance over religious beliefs
WASHINGTON | A Massachusetts couple has alleged the commonwealth denied them the opportunity to foster or adopt children into their home due to their religious beliefs. Becket, a Washington-based religious liberty law firm, said it is representing Mike and Kitty Burke, prospective foster and adoptive parents who said they are Catholic and were denied by the state the ability to participate in the program due to their religious beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender. Mike Burke is an Iraq war veteran, Becket said, while Kitty Burke is a former paraprofessional for children with special needs, now they run a business and perform music for Mass. They claim Massachusetts Department of Children and Families officials said that while they had strengths as applicants, their answers about sexuality and gender prevented them from being licensed. In their Aug. 8 filing with the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, the Burkes’ attorneys stated the exclusion of Catholic couples from foster parenting and adoption is unconstitutional and the department’s rules mean “any Massachusetts family with similar religious beliefs on human sexuality will be banned from ever fostering or adopting children through Massachusetts’ child welfare system.” The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families did not immediately respond to a request for comment from OSV News on the case.
US group marks 1945 bombings, urges abolishing nuclear weapons
HIROSHIMA, Japan | On the 78th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle and Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Pilgrimage of Peace delegation from their archdioceses participated in an interfaith prayer ceremony and a peace memorial ceremony. “It was hard to fathom that with just one bomb, this entire city along with some 140,000 people died as a result, far more than the tens of thousands gathered this morning to remember them,” Archbishop Etienne wrote on his blog about the interfaith ceremony at the Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound that was led by the Hiroshima Prefecture Federation of Religions. Since the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, many more people have died from radiation poisoning and other illness because of the bomb, and survivors (hibakusha) still carry physical and psychological wounds, the archbishop said. “All of this was on my heart as we prayed together in this site of so much devastation, suffering and death,” he said. During the service, several Shinto priests approached the altar with branches and reeds and bowed, followed by dozens of other dignitaries and religious leaders. Archbishops Etienne and Wester read the Prayer of St. Francis of Assisi as a reminder for all to be instruments of peace. The Pilgrimage of Peace seeks to establish relationships with the bishops of Japan to work toward abolition of nuclear weapons, while “expressing our heartfelt sorrow for the devastating experiences endured by their nation,” according to the official pilgrimage site.
World
Catholic agencies say blockade is creating n crisis in contested region of Caucasus
STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh | Deep in the Caucasus -- at the crossroads of Asia and Europe — lies the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated enclave surrounded by Azerbaijan, which launched a military assault in September 2020 to regain control of the land. Once a lush, bucolic area, populated for centuries by Christian Armenians and later Shiite Muslims, it has become an elusive point of contention between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples since the decline and fall of the Soviet Union. The enclave’s isolation had been mitigated by the Lachin corridor, through which runs a road that has connected the region to Armenia proper. Since December 2022, however, Azerbaijani activists blockaded the route, in effect severing Nagorno-Karabakh and its ethnic Armenian residents from the outside world, with the exception of the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russian peacekeepers, who the combatants agreed could provide humanitarian support to the region. This blockade tightened June 15 when all traffic on the lifeline, including the ICRC and Russian peacekeepers, was blocked. The ICRC “carried out transportation of medical patients and a very small amount of medicine … several times,” after this ban, but on July 11, Azerbaijan accused the ICRC of “smuggling” through the corridor and restricted its movement entirely, according to Siranush Sargsyan, a reporter based in Stepanakert. The shortage of supplies for the region’s population of 120,000 is acute. In her city of 60,000 people, “it’s like hunting for food, for basic things,” Sargsyan said.
Slovenian bishops urge prayer, Caritas support as nation battles historic floods
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia | Catholics in Slovenia are rallying emergency aid and turning to prayer as record floods have ravaged that nation, killing at least six and leaving hundreds homeless. Heavy rains and flash floods over the past several days have inflicted “the worst national disaster in Slovenia’s (recent) history,” affecting “two-thirds of the country,” said Prime Minister Robert Golob at an Aug. 5 national security meeting. Property damage is, so far, estimated at $550 million, he said. Slovenia’s Catholic bishops said their entire nation “is experiencing hardship due to flooded fields, destroyed crops, growing torrential rains,” according to a statement shared by Radio Ognjišce, a Catholic radio station in Slovenia, on its website. The bishops said that “the call for prayer and consolation resonates” throughout the nation, as many “are still trembling for the lives of their loved ones and for their own survival.”
Martyred family’s ‘unprecedented’ beatification prompts reflection, pro-life prayers
WASHINGTON | When the Ulma family is beatified Sept. 10 as martyrs who gave their lives to protect Jews during the Holocaust, it may be the first time the Catholic Church has beatified an entire, specific family together, as well as the first beatification of an unborn child. Because of those circumstances, the Polish bishops have described this beatification as an “unprecedented” event, which experts say, has both pastoral and theological implications. In 1944, after discovering the eight Jewish people the Ulmas were hiding on their farm near Markowa, Poland, Nazi police executed them, followed by 44-year-old Józef and 32-year-old Wiktoria, who was advanced in her pregnancy, and their six other children. According to Vatican News, “The children shared in the operative faith of their parents, while the unborn child in Wiktoria’s womb received a baptism of blood.” Thomas Grenchik, executive director of the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said having a family of saints -- including an unborn child -- to intercede for the church will likely appeal to Catholics whose intentions involve family life, including parents who have miscarried or lost a child, as well as the pro-life movement. Because it is presumed that the Ulmas’ unborn child received sanctifying grace through martyrdom, his or her beatification doesn’t actually challenge the long-debated concept of limbo, said Alan Fimister, assistant professor of theology at Connecticut-based Holy Apostles College and Seminary. While the church can hope that unbaptized babies may receive sanctifying grace by other means, he said, baptism is the one sure way to be cleansed of original sin. The beatification of an unborn child who could not have been baptized by water “is a significant moment” for the church, he said.
Pope calls for new devotion at Fátima: ‘Our Lady in a Hurry’
FÁTIMA, Portugal | Before 200,000 pilgrims at Fátima, many of them with tears in their eyes, Pope Francis called for a new Marian devotional title -- “Our Lady in a Hurry” -- to describe how Mary hastens to care for all her children. “There are many Marian invocations,” told the crowd at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fátima Aug. 5, but one that is not common and should be comes from the biblical account of the visitation when Mary sets off to see her cousin who also is pregnant. “It’s a loose translation, but where the Gospel says she set out ‘in haste,’ we would say she went out running,” he said; “she went out running with that eagerness to be present.” “’Our Lady in a Hurry,’ do you like that?” Pope Francis asked his fellow pilgrims. “Let’s all say it together: ‘Our Lady in a Hurry.’ She hurries to be close to us. She hurries because she is a mother.”
