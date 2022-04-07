Nation
Catholic groups laud end of health measure affecting migrants
WASHINGTON | Catholic groups welcomed an announcement by the Biden administration confirming the May 23 end of a public health measure put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that has kept asylum-seekers out. The Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc., known as CLINIC, said in an April 1 statement that ending Title 42 of the Public Health Safety Act is a “crucial first step toward rebuilding an equitable and welcoming asylum system that protects the safety and dignity of all migrants.” The Trump administration began enforcing Title 42 in March 2020 as infections of the coronavirus began to surge in the U.S. Under the provision, Border Patrol agents were instructed to expel anyone caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. instead of processing them under existing immigration law for those seeking asylum. On its website, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection had said the provision was to prohibit “the entry of certain persons who potentially pose a health risk, either by virtue of being subject to previously announced travel restrictions or because they unlawfully entered the country to bypass health screening measures.” While the Biden administration took a lot of criticism for not ending the Trump-era measure, officials said Title 42 would be lifted when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed it was safe to do so.
After shootings, Sacramento bishop says good neighbors can restore peace
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento, California, asked people to “invest” in being good neighbors and help restore peace after six people were fatally wounded in the worst mass shooting in California’s sixth largest city, which also left at least 12 people injured April 3. Authorities announced the following day the arrest of Dandre Martin, 26, calling him a “related suspect” and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon, news reports said. The event not only left death and injury, but “a community ravaged by incomprehensible rage,” said Bishop Soto in a statement posted on the Diocese of Sacramento website. “The suffering inflicted will continue to reverberate among all of us. As senseless as these bloody acts are, let us soberly resist becoming numb to the pain we now share in common,” he said.
The shootings took place at 2 a.m. in California’s capital, news reports said, as people were leaving bars and entertainment facilities in the downtown area after weekend reveling and may have been related to a fight. “As neighbors we must share in the common task of healing and helping,” the bishop said.
Archbishop from Assisi brings first-class relic of Blessed Acutis to U.S.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. | Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of Assisi, Italy, brought a first-class relic of Blessed Carlos Acutis to a Catholic high school on Long Island April 4 as he began a five-day tour with the relic. Blessed Acutis, an Italian teen who died of leukemia in 2006 and was beatified in 2020, is entombed in the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi. The 15-year-old’s use of technology to spread devotion to the Eucharist prompted Pope Francis to hail him as a role model for young people today. “It is a joy for me to carry this relic from Assisi, where Blessed Carlo said he felt ‘happiest of all,’” Archbishop Sorrentino said in a statement ahead of his visit to the New York metropolitan area. His first stop was the Rockville Centre Diocese. The teen’s remains lie in the Assisi church’s Sanctuary of Renunciation, “the very place where St. Francis, 800 years earlier, stripped himself of everything to follow Jesus,” the archbishop said. “My prayer is that the presence of Blessed Carlo’s relic stir a desire within our American brothers and sisters, especially the young, not to waste life, but rather to make of it a masterpiece, as chosen by Blessed Carlo in our own times and St. Francis before him,” he added.
Advocates call for immediate action following U.N.’s warning on climate
UNITED NATIONS | Representatives of Catholic organizations called upon parishioners to address climate change through actions in their lives and advocacy with political leaders following a United Nations report that warned that the earth’s temperatures continue to rise, putting human lives in danger. Solutions can be as simple as planting trees, reducing electricity usage in the home and on parish property, and driving less and walking more, the representatives of groups working on climate-related issues said. In addition, they said that it is becoming increasingly urgent for Catholics to boost engagement with members of Congress to urge them to enact policies that will reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. Reducing the use of oil and natural gas, the burning of which scientists have determined produces greenhouses gases that lead to global warming, is crucial to mitigate the effects of a changing climate, said Dan Misleh, founder of the Catholic Climate Covenant. “There’s lots of easy solutions. It’s a matter of just getting people aware and encouraging action,” Misleh said. Thousands of pages long, the report released April 4 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change paints a dire picture of the consequences facing the world if carbon emissions are not reduced immediately.
