Nation
Catholic groups back UN request for court to act on climate change
UNITED NATIONS | Various Catholic groups praised a United Nations’ resolution that calls on the International Court of Justice to outline countries’ obligations for protecting the earth’s climate, and the legal consequences they face if they don’t carry these out. The resolution was pushed by Pacific Islander youth and by the small island nation of Vanuatu, whose future is threatened by rising sea levels and cyclones. The U.N. General Assembly adopted the resolution by consensus March 29. ICJ opinions are nonbinding but hold significant moral and legal weight. Supporters of the U.N. resolution hope the international court’s forthcoming advisory opinion regarding climate protections-expected in about two years-will urge world governments to speed up their climate action. Carmelite Father Eduardo Agosta Scarel of the Laudato Si’ Movement told OSV News the resolution “is asking the international court to issue an informed opinion on the legality or otherwise of the current failure of States to comply with the existing normative framework to care for the earth’s climate, and to highlight inconsistencies, noncompliance and loopholes.” Ambassador Paul Beresford-Hill, the Order of Malta’s permanent U.N. observer, told OSV News at the U.N. March 30, “what that resolution stands for, we stand for.” He added, “at the end of the day, if you are an island state, and you’re facing the possibility of the extinction of your island” with its people forced to migrate to higher ground.
Triduum takes on deeper meaning for US Ukrainian Catholics
PHILADELPHIA | As Russia’s brutal attacks on Ukraine continue, the Paschal Triduum has taken on an even deeper meaning for Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S. “I think many members of our church who have passed a second Lent during this intense and brutal time of the full-scale Russian invasion are quite tired,” said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia, addressing faithful at a March 31 liturgy he concelebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in that city. “It’s the second year of this war, but really it is the 10th year of the war.” Russia’s aggression, which began in 2014 and shifted to a full-scale invasion in February 2022, has seen tens of thousands of Ukrainians killed and wounded, and more than 19,500 children abducted. Some 66,000 atrocities have been documented since 2022 alone. Through his Passion, Jesus Christ shows that he is “with all human fear and anxiety, all suffering and destruction, all pain and sorrow,” said Archbishop Gudziak. “The war in Ukraine has been a Gethsemane and crucifixion for many,” Basilian Sister Ann Laszok, director of the Basilian Spirituality Center in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, told OSV News.
Concerns raised over reporting bill that lacks confession exception
OLYMPIA, Wash. | A bill that would require clergy to report child abuse or neglect in Washington state is under consideration by the Legislature, but some have expressed concern that this bill could force Catholic priests to violate the civil law in order to uphold church law regarding the seal of confession. SB 5280, sponsored by state Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, would make members of the clergy mandatory reporters, people required by law to report suspected or known instances of child abuse or neglect. The bill, as introduced by Frame, would make clergy mandatory reporters, but contained an exemption for what her office described in a February press release as “clergy-penitent privilege, referred to as confession in some faith communities.” However, that exemption was removed as the bill went through an amendment process in the state House, leading to objections from the state’s Catholic bishops. Mario Villanueva, executive director of the Washington State Catholic Conference, the public policy voice of the state’s Catholic bishops, told OSV News that the bishops are mindful of the need to protect children and support clergy becoming mandatory reports, but will work for the exception for the confessional to be added back to the legislation.
Vatican
Pope calls for Indigenous quotas in world’s legislatures
VATICAN CITY | Parliaments and legislatures should have quotas to include Indigenous people and members of displaced ethnic groups in political processes, Pope Francis said. “Representative bodies are inconceivable when only the dominant power occupies spaces,” he said, suggesting the need to establish a quota system that “reintegrates” historically marginalized groups “into the decision-making space that has been taken away from them.” The pope’s comments were contained a message to the participants at a conference hosted by the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences March 30-31, titled “Colonization, Decolonization and Neocolonialism from the Perspective of Justice and the Common Good.” Pope Francis was scheduled to speak at the conference March 31, but he was in the hospital undergoing treatment for bronchitis. He was discharged April 1. In his message, the pope wrote that even “subtle” forms of colonialism that exploit nations and groups through force or political and cultural influence are a crime. “No power -- political, economic, ideological -- is authorized to determine unilaterally the identity of a nation or social group,” he wrote. “There is no chance for peace in a world that discards and oppresses populations in order to plunder” their resources.
