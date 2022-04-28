Nation
Supreme Court examines ‘Remain in Mexico’ asylum rule
WASHINGTON | After nearly two hours of oral arguments April 26, the Supreme Court justices had mixed views on the Biden administration ending a Trump-era immigration policy called “Remain in Mexico.” The policy in question is the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, which requires asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico until their cases can be heard in U.S. immigration courts. Immigration supporters, including many Catholic organizations, have spoken out against this policy. And during oral arguments, activists held a rally outside the Supreme Court holding signs with the message “safe not stranded.” The policy, put in place in 2019, has been a headache for the Biden administration. Once President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he paused the policy, then formally sought to end it a few months later in June. But in August of that year, after Texas and Missouri sued to maintain the program, a judge with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas told administration officials that they had to continue complying with the policy, saying they had not ended it properly. Last December, a federal judge reinstated the program with some changes made by the Biden administration, including a pledge to resolve cases within six months and to pay for migrants’ transportation to and from hearings. The question now before the nation’s high court is whether immigration officials must send asylum-seekers to Mexico or if they can allow them into the United States while they await their hearings.
Arizona group creates third-class relics of Padre Kino
MAGDALENA DE KINO, Mexico | As the cause for canonization of Jesuit Father Eusebio Francisco Kino -- popularly referred to as “Padre Kino” and known as the “Padre on Horseback” -- continues to progress, a small group from Arizona visited the famed missionary’s remains in Magdalena de Kino, Mexico, to create third-class relics for distribution. Led by Jesuit Father Greg Adolf, pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and spiritual moderator for the Tucson-based Kino Heritage Society, the delegation brought several rolls of thin ribbon to the crypt at Plaza Monumental Eusebio Francisco Kino March 30 to be placed on Padre Kino’s bones. The ribbons are then to be cut up and attached to 20,000 prayer cards to be distributed to parishes and others who may request them. The crypt containing Padre Kino’s remains have plexiglass windows allowing visitors and pilgrims to view and venerate the relics from above, but the crypt is rarely opened. “I’ve seen the remains many times through the plexiglass, but to have the crypt open and to be on the ground looking at Father Kino’s remains was very moving (and) touching,” said Father Adolf. “To have that door swing open and be able to gaze in that way was a fantastic experience.” With the support of Rafael Barceló Durazo, Mexico’s consul in Tucson, the delegation coordinated the effort with the Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia, or INAH -- the country’s historical and anthropological institute.
Defendant at trial: Pope wanted to ‘turn page’ on costly property
VATICAN CITY | The former director of the Vatican’s financial watchdog agency told the Vatican court that his office’s minimal involvement in a costly property deal was at the behest of Pope Francis and several top Vatican officials. Tommaso Di Ruzza, the former director of the Vatican watchdog agency, then known as the Financial Information Authority, or AIF, is one of nine defendants facing a slew charges related to financial malfeasance. At the April 27 session of the trial, he testified that, during a March 2019 meeting, the pope asked Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute secretary for general affairs in the Vatican Secretariat of State, to update AIF on the situation with the London property. The pope, he said, “told me that he had invited Archbishop Peña Parra to speak to the president and the director of AIF as trustworthy persons of the Holy See,” Di Ruzza said, referring to himself and the former president of AIF, René Brülhart. He also said Pope Francis told him “that it was in the interest of the Holy See to turn over a new page” and that the Vatican would directly manage negotiations regarding the London property. Di Ruzza also said he had “frequent meetings” with Archbishop Peña Parra and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.
South Sudan bishop hopes for conversion after men sentenced for shooting
NAIROBI, Kenya | Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek, South Sudan, expressed hope for conversion and healing, as a court sentenced a Catholic priest and three others for his shooting. Italian-born Bishop Carlassare, 44, was shot in his legs at his residence in Rumbek April 26, 2021, slightly over a month after the Vatican appointed him to lead the diocese. The attack forced the rescheduling of the Comboni priest’s consecration as the bishop of the diocese in central South Sudan. Rumbek had been without a bishop since 2011, following the death of Bishop Cesare Mazzolari, also a Comboni missionary. In a statement after the sentencing April 25, Bishop Carlassare said: “We appreciate the commitment and dedication of the government and the court. Though sad for what has happened and the resulting suffering, we pray that truth may bring conversion and healing. “As a church, we look forward with hope during this Easter time and remember Jesus’ call for forgiveness.” A High Court judge in Juba ruled that Father John Mathiang Machol, Moris Sebit Ater, Laat Makur Agok and Samuel Makir were guilty of participating in the attack.
