Catholic University selling Dorothy dress to help drama department
WASHINGTON | Dorothy’s refrain, “There’s no place like home,” in “The Wizard of Oz” also could be echoed by her blue and white gingham dress from the 1939 movie. The dress, which turned up last summer at The Catholic University of America after it was missing for nearly 40 years, is about to get a new home as the university plans to sell it and use the proceeds to help establish the school’s new film acting program. The costume, worn by Judy Garland, was given to the theater department head as a gift in 1973, but no one knew its whereabouts from the late 1980s until it was discovered during a campus theater renovation last year. Now somewhat faded and yellowed, the dress is estimated to be worth $800,000 to $1.2 million. It will be auctioned May 24 in Los Angeles at the “Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television” sale run by the international auction house. According to Bonhams, which estimated the monetary value of the dress, the costume is one of four blue and white pinafore dresses made for the movie and one of only two existing dresses with the original white blouse. The Catholic University dress has been matched to a specific scene when Dorothy faced the wicked witch in her castle.
State court halts firing-squad execution with temporary stay
South Carolina’s Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay blocking the state from executing death-row inmate Richard Moore by firing squad. The brief order April 20 put a stop to the scheduled April 29 execution and said details would be issued at a later date. Moore’s attorneys requested the stay due to pending litigation in another court challenging the constitutionality of the state’s execution methods. They also want the U.S. Supreme Court to review Moore’s case to determine if his sentence was proportionate to his crime. On April 15, Moore chose death by firing squad over electrocution but described both methods as unconstitutional. Moore, who is 57, is scheduled to be executed for the death sentence he received nearly 20 years ago for the 1999 murder and robbery of a South Carolina store clerk. His execution had initially been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because prison officials said they did not have the necessary lethal injection drugs. Two weeks prior to his scheduled execution date, Moore was given the choice for how he wished to be put to death. A South Carolina law passed a year ago made the electric chair the state’s primary method for executions since drugs for lethal injections have been difficult to obtain. The law also stipulates that prisoners have the option of choosing to be executed by firing squad.
Priest says pope’s visit to Congo will let world know about its conflicts
KINSHASA, Congo | A Catholic priest in Congo said Pope Francis will be visiting the country not only to reconcile it, but also to tell the world “about the conflicts that are tearing this country apart.” The announcement of the pope’s July 2-5 visit “sounded like the voice of the angel of the Lord to the poor shepherds in the region of Bethlehem: ‘I bring you good news of great joy, which will be for all the people,’” said Father Georges Kalenga, a member of the planning committee who is also second deputy secretary-general of the Congolese bishops’ conference. Father Kalenga told Catholic News Service that the pope will be visiting to reconcile a people blighted by the evils of “tribalism, regionalism and clientelism, the exclusion of political opponents, practices and discourses that weaken social ties, compromise national cohesion on several levels, particularly on the socio-political level.” Pope Francis will visit Kinshasa, the country’s capital, but he also will travel to Goma, in the east. Father Kalenga said Goma is “the place chosen symbolically for the pope’s meeting with the people who live in the eastern part of the country, bloodied for more than two decades by wars, rapes, massacres and all the other violations of human dignity.” It’s a war that has claimed at least 6 million lives, as the warring factions fight to plunder the country’s resources. Father Kalenga said the region is also “a symbol of all the natural disasters that many people in Congo have suffered, including the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano, earthquakes, floods and epidemics.”
E. Africa drought is ‘dire,’ say officials
NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholic priests, nuns and church agencies are providing some relief in East Africa’s drought, which scientists and experts describe as the worst in 40 years. But the need for food, water and other basics in the drought, resulting from a fourth successive rainy season failure, is so huge that this seems a “small drop in the ocean.” Harvests are decimated, water sources have dried up and the scorching heat has wiped out livestock pastures. Dead livestock or wildlife carcasses have become common by roadsides, as small-scale farmers and herders suffer the devastation. By April, agencies estimated that nearly 16 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia were in urgent need of food assistance due to the drought and were suffering hunger, severe food shortages and extreme hardships. “The situation is very bad,” Bishop Peter Kihara Kariuki of Marsabit, Kenya, told Catholic News Service. “In the last three years, it has not rained as expected, and the people are depending on relief aid that comes,” he added, while describing the situation in his area as precarious and extremely dire. Marsabit is one of the regions in Kenya facing a severe drought. For this region and others, experts and scientists are linking the shift in rainfall patterns to climate change. Until recently, Easter season was a wet period due to March–May long rains, but that has changed.
