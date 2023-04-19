World
Agencies race to save millions in Somalia from ravages of drought
UNITED NATIONS | In Somalia, 8.3 million people are in urgent need of assistance due to widespread drought that has displaced 1.4 million people, most of whom are them women and children, according to the United Nations. The world body also cautioned that as food prices rise, so do the rates of hunger and malnutrition in the East African nation. “Today, the situation is once again alarming,” warned U.N. Security-General António Guterres, during an April 12 press conference in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. “Climate change is causing chaos. Somalia has experienced five consecutive poor rainy seasons, and this is unprecedented,” Guterres continued, noting that “poor and vulnerable communities are pushed by the drought to the brink of starvation, and the situation can get worse.” The U.N. chief’s visit and warnings came after a joint U.N. and Somali government report in March indicating that as many as 43,000 people, half of them children under 5, died in Somalia last year, and that anywhere between 18,000 and 34,000 more people were likely to die there as well within the first six months of this year. Those numbers, especially among children, might rise even higher, said Kev del Castillo, who oversees emergency response and recovery programs for Catholic Relief Services in Somalia. “My request to the world: to give Somalia a chance, to pay attention to its needs and to understand that this country is full of good people,” he said, “who have been faced with a lifetime of challenges.”
Notre Dame was on fire four years ago; here is what’s happening now
PARIS | Notre Dame Cathedral will get its spire back by the end of 2023, more than four years after it was devastated by a fire. But to reopen by its deadline of Dec. 8, 2024, the cathedral, a beloved symbol of France, needs to meet three conditions, currently in the works. This includes cleaning and restoration of the interior of the building; restoration of masonry and collapsed vaults; and working to restore the missing spire and frameworks, which, according to the newest statement from the “Rebuild Notre Dame” committee, “is in progress, both on the Ile de la Cité and in the workshop.” More than 1,000 people, spread throughout France, are working simultaneously on the revival of the masterpiece of Gothic art that Notre Dame is, including nearly 500 workers, craftsmen and supervisors who are currently working on the building site, inside the cathedral. Notre Dame also attracted an unprecedented surge of generosity in the history of French philanthropy, with 340,000 donors from 150 countries raising $929 million in donations.
Nation
Court hears arguments over right not to work on Sunday
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case April 18 that could have broad implications for employees seeking religious accommodations from their employers. The high court heard oral arguments in Groff v. DeJoy, a case concerning Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former U.S. Postal Service worker, who was denied an accommodation to observe his Sunday Sabbath by not taking Sunday shifts. Federal law prohibits employers from firing employees seeking religious accommodations unless the employer can show those accommodations cannot be “reasonably” met without “undue hardship.” In a 1977 decision in Trans World Airlines v. Hardison, the high court found that the “undue hardship” standard is met even at a minimal cost. Groff alleged in federal court that USPS failed to provide him with reasonable accommodations for his religious practices after he sought a religious accommodation not to work Sunday shifts. During oral arguments, the justices were inquisitive about the facts of the case, with some pondering whether Groff’s accommodation was possible for a large employer like USPS, but would place an undue burden on a small business open seven days a week, such as a rural grocery store. They also questioned how such an accommodation for some Christians who observe the Sabbath like Groff might impact other Christians who wish to attend church services on Sundays but feel they don’t meet the requirements for a similar accommodation.
Bishops join in letter to governor urging passage of gun safety measures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The three Catholic bishops of Tennessee -- Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Bishop David P. Talley of Memphis and Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville -- and the Tennessee Catholic Conference have included their names on a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly urging passage of gun safety measures. The letter, signed by faith leaders from across the state, was drafted by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a newly formed, nonpartisan statewide coalition dedicated to prioritizing gun safety and advocating for common sense gun laws to make communities across Tennessee safer for all. Written in response to the recent tragedy at The Covenant School March 27, when an assailant shot and killed three students, all age 9, and three adults, the letter supports Lee’s “investment in school safety and funding” and urges legislators to allow authorities to temporarily remove guns from those who pose a risk to themselves or others by implementing “extreme risk laws”; keep guns away from dangerous people by requiring background checks on all purchases and closing the background check loophole; and stop firearms from falling into the wrong hands by requiring gun owners to provide safe storage and report lost and stolen guns.
