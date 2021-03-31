Nation
Judge strikes down D.C.’s limits on houses of worship
WASHINGTON | The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a March 25 ruling struck down the District of Columbia’s COVID-19 pandemic limits on attendance at houses of worship -- set at 25% capacity or 250 worshippers, whichever is less. The ruling by Judge Trevor N. McFadden was effective immediately, meaning houses of worship are no longer bound by caps on congregation size. The ruling noted that with Holy Week and Easter approaching, the Catholic archbishop of Washington sought emergency relief from these regulations under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. “The District contends that its restrictions on houses of worship are lawful and indeed necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” McFadden wrote. “Though the court acknowledges the District’s interest in stemming the spread of the virus, it finds that the archdiocese is entitled to relief.”
Diocese voices support of Asian communities after hate crimes
SAN JOSE, Calif. | As the U.S. marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in April, the Diocese of San Jose issued a statement March 29 in support of those communities, given a spate of crimes throughout the country targeting them. “The Asian community has been on my mind and in my prayers recently, given the disturbing rise of anti-Asian animus, prejudice, aggression and violence,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of San Jose in the statement. The organization Stop AAPI Hate released figures in mid-March saying it had collected reports of 3,800 hate crimes throughout the U.S. in the past year against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Some of the more known reports include general harassment in public, such as being told to “go home” or to get out of the country, at restaurants and in grocery stores and possibly life-ending ones such as the killing of six women of Asian descent during a March shooting spree in Georgia. “It is disgraceful to see this in our American society in our modern times,” Bishop Cantú said. He urged Catholics to embrace Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, “celebrate them, and love them as brothers and sisters!”
Maryland Catholic leaders back dropping state song
BALTIMORE | After decades of criticism for its unabashed support of the Confederacy, “Maryland, My Maryland” is closer than ever to being removed as the official song of the Free State. The Maryland General Assembly has voted to get rid of it and now the legislation goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Jr. It’s not known if or when Hogan will sign the measure, but The Associated Press reported March 30 that a spokesman for the governor said the state’s chief executive does not like the song. The bill had not yet reached Hogan’s desk. A Baltimore-born Catholic named James Ryder Randall was inspired to write the poem that would eventually become the state song after the professor of literature at Poydras College in Louisiana’s Pointe Coupee Parish, read a newspaper report about the Pratt Street Riot in Baltimore in 1861. The violence erupted after an angry mob of pro-Southern Baltimoreans hurled paving stones, bottles and rocks at soldiers from the 6th Massachusetts Regiment that was traveling through the city on its way to defend Washington at the outset of the Civil War. Several civilians were wounded or killed during the melee, including one of Randall’s friends. It is considered the first blood spilled in the Civil War.
World
Thieves steal from Colombian bishops’ conference
BOGOTA, Colombia | Using guns and dressed as police, a group of thieves broke into the Colombian bishops’ conference headquarters in Bogota and took a safe that contained cash, checkbooks and deeds to bank accounts that the church uses to finance programs for the poor. The assault on church property took place the night of March 29 as violent crimes have increased in Colombia following a 7% contraction of the economy last year and high unemployment due to the pandemic. “Our country is facing a very difficult situation” said Bogota Archbishop Luis José Rueda Aparicio. “These are tough times, and we hope this helps us to reflect on how to regain values like respect for others and respect for life.” Up to 120 people work each day at the bishops’ headquarters, but most staff had left for the Easter holidays when the robbery took place. Auxiliary Bishop Elkin Álvarez of Medellin, president of bishops’ conference, said only four people were inside the compound when eight thieves broke in. “Two of them were dressed as policemen, and they convinced the security guards to let them in, arguing that they needed them to sign some papers,” Bishop Álvarez said.
Pope gives $350,000 to help Iraqi families
VATICAN CITY | Before returning to Rome from Iraq March 8, Pope Francis left $350,000 to assist families still suffering the impact of conflict or in dire straits because of the economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cardinal Louis Sako, the Baghdad-based patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church. The papal donation became public when Cardinal Sako published his letter thanking Pope Francis for his early March visit to the country, which, he said, touched the hearts of all Iraqis, Christian and Muslim. Speaking to Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Cardinal Sako said the Catholic bishops of the country had the “joyful” duty of helping families in the pope’s name without distinguishing between families of different religions or ethnic identities. “The donation is a sign of just how real and concrete the pope’s love for the whole Iraqi people is,” the cardinal said.
Vatican sanctions retired Polish bishops over abuse cover-up
WARSAW, Poland | The Vatican has imposed sanctions on two Polish Catholic bishops, who resigned in 2020 after being accused of ignoring sexual abuse by their clergy. In simultaneous statements March 29, the apostolic nunciature in Warsaw said action had been taken against Archbishop Slawoj Glodz of Gdansk and Bishop Edward Janiak of Kalisz on the basis of canon law and Pope Francis’ May 2019 motu proprio, “Vos estis lux mundi.” The statement said the decisions were made after investigations into their handling of “abuse committed by some clergy against minors,” as well as “other issues” related to their time in office. It ordered both retired prelates to live outside their former dioceses and said they were forbidden to participate in public religious celebrations or lay meetings. They would be required to pay an “appropriate amount from personal funds” to the Polish church’s St. Joseph Foundation, set up in 2019 to fund preventive activities and assistance to abuse victims. The pope accepted the resignation of Bishop Janiak in October, after claims in two TV documentaries that he violated Polish law and Vatican guidelines by brushing aside complaints against local priests. In June, the Vatican also ordered inquiries into Archbishop Glodz, who resigned Aug. 13 after he was accused by local priests of failing to respond to abuse complaints.