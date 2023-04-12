Nation
Catholic governor calls on lawmakers to abolish the death penalty
BATON ROUGE, La. | Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., called for an end to the death penalty in Louisiana during his State of the State address on Monday, April 10.”For the first time, I’m calling on the legislature to end the death penalty,” said Bel Edwards, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to a third consecutive term in the governor’s mansion. Bel Edwards, a pro-life Catholic Democrat, told lawmakers that while he was “on the topic of being a pro-life state,” he wanted them to “look at the death penalty in Louisiana in 2023 with fresh eyes and an open mind.” Asked about Bel Edwards’ call to end the death penalty in Louisiana, Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network, a group that opposes capital punishment, told OSV News that “we applaud Governor Edwards for calling upon Louisiana’s legislature to stop perpetuating a culture of death and finally abolish the death penalty.” “His public appeal is an important reminder that governors have an influential role to play in stopping executions and urging death penalty repeals in their states,” Vaillancourt Murphy said.
Archdiocese: pastoral care contract ‘turns ministry on its head’
BETHESDA, Md. | The end of a long-running Catholic pastoral care contract at a U.S. military medical center highlights broader concerns about the federal contracting process for such services, according to the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, and several lawmakers. On March 31, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, issued a “cease and desist” order to Holy Name College Friary, a community of Franciscan priests and brothers who have served the center’s service members and veterans for close to two decades, the military archdiocese revealed in an April 7 news release. The contract was instead awarded to a secular for-profit firm whose ability to provide priestly ministry to the center’s patients was questioned by both Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, who leads the military archdiocese, and several lawmakers. The entire process of bidding out Catholic pastoral care at military chapels and facilities is problematic, Elizabeth Tomlin, the military archdiocese’s general counsel, told OSV News. “The government cannot supervise a Catholic priest’s ministry, so by extension, the government cannot hire a secular firm to do what the government cannot do,” she said. “We’ve just turned ministry on its head. You have a secular firm with no interest in actually doing ministry (now handling) the contract.” Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who called on Walter Reed to change course, told OSV News the incident raises “questions about this process,” which could result in “certain people not being able to exercise their faith.”
VATICAN
Pope wants truth out on missing Vatican girl, says lead prosecutor
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican’s chief prosecutor said Pope Francis has given him free rein to investigate the 1983 disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old Vatican resident. The case has fueled conspiracy theories for close to 40 years and inspired a Netflix series in 2022. Alessandro Diddi, the Vatican prosecutor, told Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper, that the pope and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, have an “iron will” to shed whatever light is possible on what happened to Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, who vanished in Rome June 22, 1983. Diddi’s interview with Corriere della Sera was published April 11, the same day Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, met with Diddi and other Vatican prosecutors for more than eight hours. It was their first meeting since Diddi opened a new file on the case in January at Orlandi’s request. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Orlandi said that in 40 years he had “never been questioned so thoroughly” on the case, but the meeting also gave him an opportunity to discuss “the most important things that have come out in these 40 years.”
World
Holy Land spirals into violence amid celebrations of Passover, Easter and Ramadan
JERUSALEM | A British-Israeli mother and her two daughters were killed in a drive-by-shooting terrorist attack in the Jordan valley on April 7, during a week that, instead of seeing the holidays of Passover, Easter and Ramadan celebrated in parallel peacefully, spiraled the region into violence. Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, Dee died at the scene of the attack while their mother Lucy, 48, died of her wounds on April 10. Following the Jordan valley attack, an Italian tourist identified as Alessandro Parini, 36 -- in Israel for the Easter holiday -- was killed in what Israeli police have said was a car-ramming terrorist attack on a beach promenade in Tel Aviv which left one other Italian and three British nationals among the injured. The attacks were spurred on by an Israeli police raid into Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the early morning of April 5, and is on a site known to Jews as the “Temple Mount.” Israel police also issued a statement saying they had completed their “extensive…work” in preparation for the Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony on April 15, following coordination meetings with heads of churches. The fire hazard security regulations imposed by Israeli police on the ceremony, and the way in which it is enforced, is always a point of contention. It imposes restrictions on the number of faithful who can attend the ceremony, which sees the holy fire brought forth from the traditional tomb of Jesus inside Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.