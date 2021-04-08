NATION
Cardinal Gregory: Risen Christ offers hope to people
WASHINGTON | The risen Christ on Easter offers hope to people experiencing sorrows in their everyday lives and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory said at an Easter Mass April 4 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. “Easter is an unfolding experience of hope — hope at the very moment of grief,” Cardinal Gregory said in his homily, adding that “Easter is God’s remedy for the grieving heart.” Washington’s archbishop noted that in the face of the current global pandemic, he as a priest continues to grieve for the sorrow of people who must bear the loss of their loved ones in isolation, as people died of COVID-19 without family members being able to be with them. He said he knows that he will encounter the loss of more family and friends, and that he himself will die one day. “Still, Easter promises me and it promises you that the fear and grieving that those moments will surely offer are not our ultimate human destiny,” he said, adding, “Mary Magdalene went to the tomb to grieve; she came away filled with hope and with joy.” Cardinal Gregory said Easter “brings together many people who long to change their own sorrows to joy, their own doubts into hope and their own fears into faith.”
Pope appoints bishop for Duluth
WASHINGTON | Pope Francis has appointed Father Daniel J. Felton, a priest of the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and its vicar general, to head the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota. The pope also has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop John J. O’Hara of New York. He is 75, the age at which canon law requires a bishop to turn in his resignation to the pope. The changes were announced in Washington March 2 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio. A native of Virginia, Bishop-designate Felton, 66, also is moderator of the curia for the Green Bay Diocese. He was ordained a priest for the diocese June 13, 1981. His episcopal ordination and installation as Duluth’s 10th bishop is scheduled for May 20. “We are grateful to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for sending us our next bishop in this joyful Easter season,” said Father James Bissonette, Duluth’s diocesan administrator, in an April 7 statement. The diocese looks forward to getting to know Bishop-designate Felton, he said, “and beginning this new chapter in our walk of faith together under his leadership as our next shepherd.”
WORLD
Cardinal suggests interreligious harmony in Iraq
ROME | One month after Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq, Cardinal Louis Sako, the Baghdad-based Chaldean Catholic patriarch, called for the development of school programs to educate Iraqis about the value of diversity in their country, but he also asked for enforcement of laws protecting the religious sites of all faiths. In a message posted on the Chaldean patriarchate’s website April 5, the cardinal also suggested a series of conferences and television programs about the diverse cultures and religions of Iraq to demonstrate how “that which unites us is much more than that which divides us” and the creation of a national center for interreligious dialogue that would “contribute to dismantling the phenomenon of fanaticism and prevent young people from adhering to it.” Pope Francis’ visit, he said, should not be allowed to fade into people’s memories, but should lead to practical steps to help Iraqis, “with all their confessions and religions,” to “turn the page on the past and open a new page for reconciliation.” While the Iraqi constitution establishes Islam as the country’s official religion, Cardinal Sako said, it also guarantees religious freedom and citizenship rights to members of other faith communities, although that has not always been true in practice.
London police halt Good Friday service,
LONDON | Police halted a Good Friday service after a complaint that pandemic regulations were not being met, leading the parish priest to complain that officers had “brutally exceeded their powers.” Footage from a video of the April 2 service at Christ the King Polish church in the southern suburb of Balham shows two uniformed officers entering the sanctuary and telling more than 130 worshippers that the gathering was “unlawful” and threatening them with fines and arrest if they did not go home. “Under the coronavirus regulations, you are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law,” a police officer said. “At this moment in time you need to go home,” the officer said. “Failure to comply with this direction to leave and go to your home address ultimately could lead you to being fined 200 pounds ($278) or, if you fail to give your details, to your being arrested ... leave the building now.” The police interrupted the early evening service during the Adoration of the Cross and ended it 30 minutes before it was due to finish. An April 3 statement posted on the website of the church said the faithful obeyed the order from the police “without objection.”
VATICAN
Pope to youth: The Lord is always waiting for you
VATICAN CITY | Faith is a gift that is never imposed on anyone but must be accepted with an open heart, Pope Francis wrote to young people. “If you think about it, it is very beautiful and very respectful of our freedom,” the pope wrote to young people in the preface to a new book. Faith “is a gift that must be desired. Maybe you have sought the Lord and have not found him, but let me ask you something: How strong was your desire?” the pope wrote. “Seek him with all the passion of your heart, pray, ask, invoke, cry out and he will let himself be found as he promised.” Taking the form of a letter to “my young friend who is searching,” Pope Francis’ preface introduces a book in Italian by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa about St. Francis of Assisi as described by Brother Pacificus, a famed poet who became one of the first men to join St. Francis after meeting him early in the 13th century. The book, “Francis: God’s Fool,” was scheduled for release April 9. Avvenire, the daily newspaper of the Italian bishops’ conference, published the pope’s preface April 7.
Cardinal says church divisions stem from misunderstanding ‘reform’
VATICAN CITY | Three days after the preacher of the papal household called on Catholics to repent for the ways they are dividing the church, the Vatican secretary of state said the divisions are real and they are harmful. “Anyone who sees the situation of the church today has to worry about these things because they are there,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, secretary of state, told Spain’s church-owned COPE radio network April 5. “It does a lot of damage to the church.” Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the papal household, had spoken about the divisions in the church April 2 when he preached at Pope Francis’ Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion. Cardinal Parolin told COPE he believes part of the problem “stems from the fact that the pope puts a lot of emphasis on the reform of the church,” but too many people do not understand the difference between teachings and practices that must remain unchanged and those that can and must be updated and renewed. “There is a level that cannot be changed, the structure of the church — the deposit of faith, the sacraments, the apostolic ministry — these are the structural elements,” he said. But because the church is made up of people who are prone to sin, “there is a whole life of the church that can be renewed. Sometimes these divisions and these oppositions are born of the confusion of these levels. One fails to distinguish between what is essential that cannot change and what is not essential that must be reformed, must change according to the spirit of the Gospel.”
Pope: Easter season is time to seek the risen Lord
VATICAN CITY | The Easter season, which lasts until Pentecost, is a time for rejoicing and for always seeking out the risen Christ, Pope Francis said. “To find Christ means to discover peace of heart,” he said April 5 as he led the recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer from the library of the Apostolic Palace. With Italy in another COVID-19 lockdown, the midday recitation was livestreamed. But Pope Francis reminded viewers how the women who went to Jesus’ tomb and found it empty, “after initially being shaken, experience great joy in discovering the master alive. In this Easter Season,” he said, “my wish is that everyone might have the same spiritual experience, welcoming in our hearts, in our homes and in our families the joyful proclamation of Easter: ‘Christ, having risen from the dead dies now no more; death will no longer have dominion over him.’” From Easter to Pentecost, Catholics pray the “Regina Coeli” in place of the Angelus prayer as an affirmation of the joy of the Resurrection they should experience throughout the Easter season, he said. The prayer begins, “Queen of Heaven, rejoice, alleluia,” because “now Mary’s joy is complete: Jesus lives, love has conquered. May this be our joy as well!”