Extension honors Catholic woman with its 2023 award

HOUSTON | Trini Mendenhall told a Houston audience that “as a woman and mother,” it is in her nature “to be nurturing and caring” and to always practice her Catholic faith “by following what our good Lord called us to do: Love one another.” She made the comments at a Feb. 17 dinner where Catholic Extension presented her with its sixth annual Spirit of Francis Award, recognizing her for two decades of philanthropic service to the Houston community and in the state of Texas. Inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis and Catholic Extension’s founder, Father Francis Clement Kelley, the award recognizes an individual or group who has made a significant impact on the mission of the Catholic Church in America through service or philanthropy. In 1997, Mendenhall founded the Trini and O.C. Mendenhall Foundation, which empowers women, children and marginalized communities. In 2008, demonstrating her commitment to Catholic education and student success in Houston, the Mendenhall Achievement Center at the University of St. Thomas was established. In September 2002, Mendenhall established the Mendenhall Asthma Research Laboratory at Baylor’s Biology of inflammation Center in memory of her late husband.

