Nation Extension honors Catholic woman with its 2023 award
HOUSTON | Trini Mendenhall told a Houston audience that “as a woman and mother,” it is in her nature “to be nurturing and caring” and to always practice her Catholic faith “by following what our good Lord called us to do: Love one another.” She made the comments at a Feb. 17 dinner where Catholic Extension presented her with its sixth annual Spirit of Francis Award, recognizing her for two decades of philanthropic service to the Houston community and in the state of Texas. Inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, Pope Francis and Catholic Extension’s founder, Father Francis Clement Kelley, the award recognizes an individual or group who has made a significant impact on the mission of the Catholic Church in America through service or philanthropy. In 1997, Mendenhall founded the Trini and O.C. Mendenhall Foundation, which empowers women, children and marginalized communities. In 2008, demonstrating her commitment to Catholic education and student success in Houston, the Mendenhall Achievement Center at the University of St. Thomas was established. In September 2002, Mendenhall established the Mendenhall Asthma Research Laboratory at Baylor’s Biology of inflammation Center in memory of her late husband.
McCarrick admits knowing victim as a child, denies sexual assaults
HACKENSACK, N.J. | Disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is trying to escape criminal charges by claiming dementia, recalled the name of the man he allegedly sexually abused as a child, although he denied the sexual assaults. McCarrick, 92, was questioned by a NorthJersey.com reporter during a brief phone interview the day after his attorney filed a Feb. 27 motion in Dedham District Court in Massachusetts seeking to have the charges dismissed. According to the report, the reporter called McCarrick at the assisted living facility where he resides in Missouri. During the conversation, McCarrick was informed the reporter wanted to ask about the abuse. Asked how he was feeling, McCarrick told the reporter he was “feeling well, considering that I am 92 years old. It’s not like I’m 40 or 50 anymore.” Asked if he remembered the man he is accused of abusing as a child more than 50 years ago, McCarrick said, “Yes. I remember him.” McCarrick went on to deny he abused the man when asked about the allegations. McCarrick was charged in 2021 with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 in the Massachusetts court. His attorneys have argued the former prelate is incompetent due to advancing and irreversible dementia, and should not stand trial. Prosecutors are disputing that contention. McCarrick faces up to five years in prison on each count if convicted.
Catholics concerned as U.S. child labor violations increase
WASHINGTON | According to recently published reports and investigations, children are toiling in some of the most dangerous conditions in American industry, such as construction, slaughterhouses and assembly lines, drawing concern from Catholics and labor leaders. In one of the largest child labor cases in its history, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division discovered 102 children from ages 13 to 17 were employed by Kieler, Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., at their client facilities in eight states. According to the department, the children worked overnight shifts, and at least three suffered injuries while cleaning back saws, brisket saw and head splitters. The company was fined $1.5 million in civil penalties. The case is hardly isolated, as the Labor department says illegal child labor has risen 69% since 2018, and it has 600 ongoing child labor investigations. Employers frequently cite an ongoing worker shortage among their challenges, which has motivated some state legislators, such as in Minnesota and Iowa, to introduce bills that would weaken child labor law age regulations and safety protections. “When I hear an employer say that there’s a worker shortage, what they’re actually saying is there are no workers available to work at the price I’m willing to pay,” Clayton Sinyai, executive director of the Catholic Labor Network told OSV News. “They don’t like the current labor market, and would like to pay people less. And children will work for less.”
Vatican
Pope names new cardinals to his council of advisers
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis named five new members to his international Council of Cardinals and renewed the mandate of four current members, the Vatican announced March 7. Those whose mandates have been renewed are: Cardinals Seán P. O’Malley of Boston, 78, who was appointed to the council in 2013; Pietro Parolin, 68, Vatican secretary of state, who was first appointed in 2014; Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, India, 78, who was appointed in 2013; and Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, 63, who was appointed to the council in 2020. The new members appointed are: Cardinals Gérald C. Lacroix of Québec, 65; Juan José Omella Omella of Barcelona, 76; Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, 64; Sérgio da Rocha of São Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, 63; and Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, 78, president of the commission governing Vatican City State. Italian Bishop Marco Mellino, 56, continues as secretary of the council. He had been appointed adjunct secretary in 2018 and secretary in 2020.
Oceans are gift from God, must be used fairly and sustainably, pope says
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Oceans are a gift from God and they must be used fairly and sustainably, Pope Francis said in a written message for the Our Ocean Conference. “All of us depend on oceans,” which all of humanity has “received as a gift from the creator,” the papal message said. The message was written by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, on behalf of Pope Francis. It was addressed and sent to the eighth Our Ocean Conference that was held March 2-3 in Panama. Cardinal Parolin wrote in the message that the pope has asked people to adopt an approach of “integral ecology” as detailed in his encyclical “Laudato Si’.” This means no longer looking at the world from a merely pragmatic, utilitarian or self-interested point of view, it said, but to begin including local communities and facts on the ground when making decisions and to recognize the connection between social injustice and environmental degradation.
