In this undated image, producer Rob Kaczmark, president and CEO of Chicago-based Spirit Juice Studios, supervises the filming of a video in the "Juice Box" series, which brings Catholic teaching to young children in a lighthearted, approachable format. (OSV News/courtesy Spirit Juice Studios)

A Chicago film studio is blending faith with fun in a series of pint-sized catechetical videos just for kids.

Spirit Juice Studios recently received a 2023 Gabriel Award from the Catholic Media Association for its short feature "How to Pray," an episode in the company's new "Juice Box" series, available on YouTube.

