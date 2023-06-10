NER-PARISH-YEAR-BEGINS

A clergyman carries a monstrance in a Eucharistic procession through the Manhattan borough of New York City to St. Patrick's Cathedral for a Pentecost vigil May 27, 2023. The Charismatic Renewal event in Spanish attracted close to 2,700 people. (OSV News photo/Jeffrey Bruno)

With the feast of Corpus Christi, the National Eucharistic Revival enters its second year and shifts its focus to parish renewal -- a year organizers expect will inspire more parishes to increase the Eucharist's visibility in their communities through Eucharistic processions.

"Processions have been a very public witness and display of faith," said Joel Stepanek, the National Eucharistic Revival's chief mission officer. Because of that public nature, they can be "jarring," he said, prompting both Catholics and non-Catholics to reflect on the Real Presence.

