Pregnancy centers are criticizing The Associated Press for instructing journalists to use terminology that brands them as centers against abortion.

"Rather than sticking to a neutral term, it appears the AP has opted for terminology that favors the pro-choice movement's strategy to discredit pregnancy centers," Roland Warren, the president and CEO of Care Net, which supports a network of 1,200 pregnancy centers, told Our Sunday Visitor newspaper. "This does not come across as unbiased journalism."

