USA-WEATHER/MISSISSIPPI-STILLS-UGC

An aerial view of the aftermath of a tornado, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S. March 25, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video. Dozens are dead or injured after a least one powerful tornado tore through rural Mississippi March 24, causing massive destruction. (OSV News photo/SevereStudios.com, Jordan Hall via Reuters)

No less than 23 people have been killed after at least one powerful tornado tore through rural Mississippi on the night of March 24, injuring dozens and causing widespread destruction. Emergency services were deployed to rescue victims of the destruction. The following morning, The New York Times reported that at least one person died in Alabama as a result of the severe storm system.

Early March 25, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter that they could confirm 23 deaths, and that four people were missing and dozens were injured. "Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change," it added.

