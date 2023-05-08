EUCHARISTIC-MIRACLE-CONNECTICUT

St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Conn., is pictured in November 1991. The Archdiocese of Hartford is investigating a possible Eucharistic miracle at the church, where Communion hosts seemingly multiplied during Mass, March 5, 2023. St. Thomas is where Father Michael J. McGivney was pastor after being assistant pastor at St. Mary's Church in New Haven, where he founded the Knights of Columbus. (OSV News photo/courtesy Knights of Columbus)

A possible Eucharistic miracle in Connecticut is now under investigation by the Vatican.

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair told a Hartford television news station May 2 that the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith will examine whether an apparent multiplication of Communion hosts during a March 5 liturgy at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Connecticut, was supernatural. The church, along with Immaculate Conception Church and St. Casimir Church, both in Terryville, Connecticut, is part of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.