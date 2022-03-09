Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, is pictured in Arecibo in this this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo. Pope Francis has "relieved" Bishop Fernández of the pastoral care of the diocese, the Vatican announced without providing an explanation. In a statement Bishop Fernández said that there were no formal charges against him but that he was just asked to resign. (CNS photo/Rich Kalonick, Catholic Extension)