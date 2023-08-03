PITTSBURGH-SHOOTER-DEATH-PENALTY

Police officers are seen near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh after a gunman killed at least eleven people Oct. 27. The gunman, Robert Bowers opened fire that morning during a service at the synagogue, also wounding at least six others, including four police officers. Bowers was sentenced to death Aug. 2, 2023 (OSV News photo/John Altdorfer, Reuters)

A federal death sentence for the man convicted of a 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue marks the first such penalty sought for and won by the Biden administration, despite President Joe Biden's pledge as a candidate to end the practice at the federal level.

A unanimous jury Aug. 2 recommended Robert Bowers be sentenced to death for his conviction in killing 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood in October 2018. The jury reconvened Aug. 3 for the sentence to be formally imposed on Bowers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.