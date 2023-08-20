DEACONS-INSIGHTS-GLOBAL-SYNOD

Men lie prostrate during their ordination to the diaconate at the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville, Tenn., April 1, 2023. Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville ordained 12 permanent deacons and one transitional deacon, Seth Reed, who will become a priest next year. (OSV News photo/Katie Peterson, Tennessee Register)

Deacon Scott Dodge thinks of permanent deacons as "clerics who live lay lives."

In the nearly 20 years since he was ordained for the Diocese of Salt Lake City, he's ministered to people who are incarcerated, who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, who are homeless and who identify as LGBTQ+. Now the 57-year-old oversees the formation of other deacons, while also ministering at a parish. A convert to Catholicism from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he has been married for 30 years and has six children, ages 12-29. And he works a regular job.

